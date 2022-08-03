Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online.

People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”

Clifford Height said he’s pushing for the fest to be canceled.

“Pride Fest I’m totally opposed to it. Any gay thing now or in the future I’m opposed to it because God is opposed to it,” Height said.

Pride Fest organizer Jenn Teehee said they’re getting threats online, too.

The city’s planning committee approved the permits for the fest earlier this year.

Penny Nelson, who’s also a Pride Fest organizer, said these hateful comments won’t stop them and the fest is here to stay.

Due to the increased online threats, Teehee said they’re bringing in a third party vendor to help with security. There will be security at the front checking bags and walking around monitoring things. She said security did deem the threats credible.

Pride Fest is August 13 starting at 11 a.m.