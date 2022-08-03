ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first-ever Pride Fest get pushback from community members, online

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKKXy_0h3l6zgx00

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Organizers of Broken Arrow’s first planned Pride Fest are getting pushback from several community members and online.

People came to the Broken Arrow City Council meeting Monday night’s sharing their religious based opposition. People in opposition of Pride Fest calling it “wicked” and a “sin.”

Clifford Height said he’s pushing for the fest to be canceled.

“Pride Fest I’m totally opposed to it. Any gay thing now or in the future I’m opposed to it because God is opposed to it,” Height said.

Pride Fest organizer Jenn Teehee said they’re getting threats online, too.

The city’s planning committee approved the permits for the fest earlier this year.

Penny Nelson, who’s also a Pride Fest organizer, said these hateful comments won’t stop them and the fest is here to stay.

Due to the increased online threats, Teehee said they’re bringing in a third party vendor to help with security. There will be security at the front checking bags and walking around monitoring things. She said security did deem the threats credible.

Pride Fest is August 13 starting at 11 a.m.

Comments / 34

John Ivill
2d ago

why do we need this? We can't go a day without hearing about this subject. How many straight pride parades do we have? How many times a week do we hear in the news about how proud people are to be straight? Enough already we get it. You have a whole month and yet vets get a day.

Reply(3)
21
girltalk
2d ago

Why, why, why do they have to boast about their sexual orientation then rub it in our faces? When was the last time u witnessed a heterosexual parade?? Giving into this debauchery is destructive to the community and sends a bad message to the man upstairs about who we have become. Proud about your sexual activity?? There is nothing anatomically correct about it, nothing to be proud about what your doing and we should not encourage any of it.

Reply(4)
15
Granny
2d ago

Some things are better left undone! It doesn’t need to be paraded and shoved into peoples faces!

Reply(1)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Will Rogers High School receives new theatre organ

TULSA, Okla. — The Will Rogers High School Stage Foundation received a new theatre organ console Friday. The school’s original organ stopped working in 1985 and they haven’t had once since. “The tones that are generated by this organ are actually the real thing they are recorded...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broken Arrow, OK
Society
City
Broken Arrow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year

TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Donation given to City of Sand Springs, will allow growth at Keystone Ancient Forest

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — City and economic leaders in Sand Springs announced a major donation Thursday to enhance the city’s Keystone Ancient Forest. The head of the Sand Springs Parks and Recreation department tells FOX23 that they’ve been planning for quite some time to bring back a portion of the Savanna, where geological studies have proven used to call land where the forest sits, home.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#The Fest#Racism#Arrow City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
KOCO

More than three dozen Oklahoma inmates graduate from community college

HOMINY, Okla. — More than three dozen men at an Oklahoma prison just graduated from community college. Oklahoma Department of Corrections officials said the incarcerated men at Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy received diplomas and certificates from Tulsa Community College on Thursday. Authorities said 600 men have completed...
HOMINY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
70K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy