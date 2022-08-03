ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

[WATCH] University of Wyoming Planetarium Highlights NASA’s Artemis 1 Program During August

By Adlynn Jamaludin
 4 days ago
KOWB AM 1290

Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey

In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Bluepeak Anticipates September Launch for Parts of Laramie

In May, Laramie Live reported that Bluepeak had broken ground on a new Fiber Optic internet source for the Gem City. The project began in earnest after the groundbreaking ceremony. To date, Bluepeak continues expanding the fiber optic cables throughout the city via construction projects coordinated with the City of Laramie.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition

I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall

This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down

Much of east-central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see dangerously hot conditions again Friday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says relief is on the way. The NWS says monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, which will increase storm chances and decrease...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway

The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race

Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie’s Ruckman and Dodd Sign for College Baseball

Laramie Rangers outfielders Ben Ruckman and Garrett Dodd are continuing their baseball careers at the collegiate level. Ruckman has signed with Scottsdale Community College in Scottsdale, AZ. After spending a year at the University of Wyoming and then playing his super-senior season, Dodd has signed with Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, NE. Both primarily play outfield.
KOWB AM 1290

Campers, Be Aware! Fire Restrictions Implemented in Medicine Bow

Dry conditions have led to fires burning throughout the summer in Wyoming. As of today, a fire burns on Sugarloaf Mountain in the Laramie Range, and the Monday Peak fire that began July 9th continues to burn. In response to the dry conditions, the U.S. Forest Service has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Thunder Basin and the Laramie Peak area.
MEDICINE BOW, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Goers Brave Cool, Wet Weather

Cloudy, wet weather and unusually cool temperatures failed to deter some hardy souls from turning out for Thursday's Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. The area was deluged with a heavy downpour around 5 a.m., with intermittent rain happening over the next few hours. While the rain had stopped mainly by parade time, the parade route remained wet and temperatures cool compared to what is typical for the event.
CHEYENNE, WY
Laramie, WY
