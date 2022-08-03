[WATCH] University of Wyoming Planetarium Highlights NASA’s Artemis 1 Program During August

Read on kowb1290.com
University of Wyoming Student Team Participates in NASA Design Challenge
The University of Wyoming made history as the first team from Wyoming to be selected to participate in NASA's 2022 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. Dubbing the Wyoming Space Wranglers, five undergraduate students from the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences designed and built...
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Weekend in Laramie… First August Weekend! (It’s Already August? What?)
Happy FriYAY! Hoping everyone had a great first week of August so far! Is it just me or did Summer feel super quick this year? I cannot believe we're already in August. While the weather is still being kind to us, if you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
The Dog Days Of Summer Have Hit Cheyenne! Here Are You Weekend Plans
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
Bluepeak Anticipates September Launch for Parts of Laramie
In May, Laramie Live reported that Bluepeak had broken ground on a new Fiber Optic internet source for the Gem City. The project began in earnest after the groundbreaking ceremony. To date, Bluepeak continues expanding the fiber optic cables throughout the city via construction projects coordinated with the City of Laramie.
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.
I haven't taken a hard count just yet of the locations that have pumpkin spice lattes or anything pumpkin spice...just yet. But, I can tell you with complete confidence where Spirit Of Halloween will be located in Cheyenne this year. It's kind of a joke on social media where these...
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
NWS Cheyenne: One More Day of Heat Before Temps Cool Down
Much of east-central Wyoming and the western Nebraska Panhandle will see dangerously hot conditions again Friday, but the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says relief is on the way. The NWS says monsoonal moisture is expected to move into the area Friday afternoon, which will increase storm chances and decrease...
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race
Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
Laramie’s Ruckman and Dodd Sign for College Baseball
Laramie Rangers outfielders Ben Ruckman and Garrett Dodd are continuing their baseball careers at the collegiate level. Ruckman has signed with Scottsdale Community College in Scottsdale, AZ. After spending a year at the University of Wyoming and then playing his super-senior season, Dodd has signed with Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, NE. Both primarily play outfield.
Univ. of Wyoming Announces New V.P. of Governmental Affairs
A Laramie native has been announced as the University of Wyoming's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Community Engagement. According to a press release from the University of Wyoming, Mike Smith, who grew up in the Gem City and is an alumnus of U.W., will take over the role. The...
Risk It For The Biscuit! Laramie Just Got A New Breakfast Spot
I think we were due for a new restaurant opening in Laramie with some less than fun news about some places moving on within the past week or so. So, news of a new breakfast spot in Laramie is very welcome news!. A new breakfast takeout kitchen opened in Laramie...
Cheers! Big News Announced For Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest
I know we're all in CFD mode with it being that time of the year, BUT, Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest made a splash this week with some new additions to the popular beer festival in Downtown Cheyenne. When is the Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest?. The Downtown Cheyenne Oktoberfest is locked in for...
Campers, Be Aware! Fire Restrictions Implemented in Medicine Bow
Dry conditions have led to fires burning throughout the summer in Wyoming. As of today, a fire burns on Sugarloaf Mountain in the Laramie Range, and the Monday Peak fire that began July 9th continues to burn. In response to the dry conditions, the U.S. Forest Service has implemented Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in Thunder Basin and the Laramie Peak area.
Wyoming’s Chancey Williams Shows CFD Goers How to Wear a Cowboy Hat Correctly
If you are going to dress the part when coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days, you better do it right! No one knows that better than Wyomingites. One of those Wyomingites happens to be Country star Chancey Williams. Sure, plenty of us saw Chancey Williams rock out over the weekend during...
Cheyenne Frontier Days Parade Goers Brave Cool, Wet Weather
Cloudy, wet weather and unusually cool temperatures failed to deter some hardy souls from turning out for Thursday's Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne. The area was deluged with a heavy downpour around 5 a.m., with intermittent rain happening over the next few hours. While the rain had stopped mainly by parade time, the parade route remained wet and temperatures cool compared to what is typical for the event.
