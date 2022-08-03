ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

Glory be it's Wednesday Friendsday with Williamson Co. Regional Animal Shelter

By We Are Austin
CBS Austin
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Eater

Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin

Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
KXAN

Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin

At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened

SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
SALADO, TX
CBS Austin

Drive Away for Education Raffle: Get Your Tickets Before It Ends!

Every Texas student should have all the tools they need for school, and we as a community can support them by simply purchasing a ticket for the Drive Away for Education Truck Raffle. Thankfully, there is still time left to do your part and today Danielle Gunter explains how this program sets students up for success as they head back to class.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
BLANCO COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Food at Boat Town Burger Bar

Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
KINGSLAND, TX
Austonia

Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin

Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
AUSTIN, TX
townandtourist.com

15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)

Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Central Library's "Sacred Springs" Kite Exhibition helps watershed soar

If you stop by the beautiful Austin Central Library, you'll be able to set your sights on dozens of custom-made kites from notable artists across the nation. But these pieces of art fly high for many reasons. David Baker, executive director of The Wimberly Valley Watershed Association, shares more about the Sacred Springs Kite Exhibition and how it's helping educate and inspire central Texans.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning

WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
WIMBERLEY, TX

