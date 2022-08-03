Glory be it's Wednesday Friendsday with Williamson Co. Regional Animal Shelter

Read on cbsaustin.com
CBS Austin
Your weekend rundown with Good Party! Plus, sweet adoptable Katie!
Enjoy a flick, a festival, or an Austin FC match! No matter what you are into, Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX always gives us a list of fun events that are so fetch. And yes, we are still trying to make fetch happen. Plus, she's brought along a sweet adoptable pet from Austin Animal Center!
KXAN
Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet Of The Week: Josh From Austin Animal Center
Meet Studio 512’s Bluebonnet Animal Hospital Pet of the Week from Austin Animal Center: Josh!. Austin Animal Center says, “Josh arrived at the shelter July 2, 2021! Yes, over a year ago. Thankfully he recently got to a foster home, and he is thriving! But Josh’s foster dad is having to travel, and Josh is going to have to come back to the shelter this weekend, unless someone watching the show can foster or adopt Josh!
CBS Austin
Accurate mapping reduces size of fire near Wimberley; residents allowed to return home
WIMBERLY, Texas — Homeowners evacuated by the Hermosa Fire near Wimberley are back home. Officials say no homes were destroyed and only one appeared to have been scorched by the flames. The last update Friday night reduced the size of the fire to 43 acres thanks to “more accurate...
Wimberley couple shares what it was like to evacuate amid wildfire
WIMBERLEY, Texas — The Kaczenskis have lived in the River Mountain Ranch area for 11 years but, on Wednesday night, the Hermosa fire threatened it all. "We could have lost everything that night," said Suzie Kaczenski. "I got to the point where I said, 'I want it all, but...
Eater
Mega-Dog-Friendly Bar Haven Is Coming to Austin
Mutts Canine Cantina, the Dallas-based dog park, restaurant, and bar, is looking to open three locations in Austin. The first will be found in the Lakeline area at 9825 North Lake Creek Parkway sometime in the fall. The other two could potentially be found in four other areas: Round Rock, West Lake, Leander/Cedar Park, and central/downtown.
Here are some back-to-school thrift store finds around Austin
At the same time that inflation is the highest it has been in 41 years, students need to check items off their back-to-school shopping list to prepare for the approaching school year. During this year’s tax-free weekend, students and parents might be able to save some money on supplies and clothes for school.
Three homes, RV burned down in Smoke Rider Fire
The Smoke Rider Fire has burned over 800 acres in Blanco County near the Hays County line.
La Popular Taqueria to open first Texas location in Austin
La Popular Taqueria is coming to Austin this winter. (Courtesy of La Popular Taqueria) La Popular Taqueria is coming to the Lantana Place shopping center at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. The restaurant is set to be done in January and will start receiving customers in February.
Mill Creek Fire: 10 acres burned, 15 Salado homes threatened
SALADO, Texas — Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting a fire in Salado. Named the Mill Creek Fire, it's located off of Royal Ridge Drive. As of now, authorities say over ten acres have burned with 15 homes threatened in the area. The fire hasn't progressed but so far...
CBS Austin
Drive Away for Education Raffle: Get Your Tickets Before It Ends!
Every Texas student should have all the tools they need for school, and we as a community can support them by simply purchasing a ticket for the Drive Away for Education Truck Raffle. Thankfully, there is still time left to do your part and today Danielle Gunter explains how this program sets students up for success as they head back to class.
Texas Man Breaks Into BBQ Restaurant, Steals Over $3,000 Worth Of Brisket
This is the restaurant's fifth break-in this week.
Central Texas family loses RV in Smoke Rider fire
BLANCO COUNTY, Texas — The Smoke Rider fire in Blanco County, just off the border with Hays County, is still ablaze. As of 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, it was 60% contained. The fire tore through a property off of RM 165. The family of the owners of the property let KVUE on to survey the damage.
fox7austin.com
Food at Boat Town Burger Bar
Boat Town is celebrating more than 60 years bringing fun to families on the water. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum gets more details from Kingsland.
City staff release Barton Springs pool test findings for toxins after dog dies
Samples taken from the Barton Springs pool Aug. 1 did not detect toxins associated with harmful algae, but an earlier sample did, according to the City of Austin’s Watershed Protection Department.
Bugging out: 5 of the most common creepy-crawlies in Austin
Austinites are some of the most bugged by creepy crawlies, according to a study conducted by home management app Thumbtack. Looking at data from millions of pest control projects across all 50 states, Thumbtack concluded that Austin had the fourth most bug-related service requests in the U.S. Fellow Texas cities Dallas and Houston came in first and fifth, respectively. (Thumbtack) That doesn’t necessarily mean Austin has more bugs than the rest of the cities on the list–it just means locals are fourth-most likely to call for help taking care of them.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Georgetown Hiking Trails (Lakes & Streams)
Georgetown, Texas is a quaint community of residents who enjoy exploring the outdoors and who appreciate good food. There are many delicious restaurant options in the historic downtown area and plenty of small shops to visit if you’re looking for the perfect gift. Georgetown is also home to Southwestern University, which draws in a younger crowd during the school year.
CBS Austin
Central Library's "Sacred Springs" Kite Exhibition helps watershed soar
If you stop by the beautiful Austin Central Library, you'll be able to set your sights on dozens of custom-made kites from notable artists across the nation. But these pieces of art fly high for many reasons. David Baker, executive director of The Wimberly Valley Watershed Association, shares more about the Sacred Springs Kite Exhibition and how it's helping educate and inspire central Texans.
CBS Austin
Half Helen is helping kids and adults 'see the world clearly' with free eye exams
Austin, tx — Right now, many parents double checking their kids' supply lists ahead of the new school year. But what about their *health* checklist?. Experts recommend dental, hearing, and eye exams before kids go to class. That can be time-consuming and costly. One nonprofit is changing that!. We...
CBS Austin
Cool for School! Stephanie Humphrey shares some back-to-school essentials!
It’s time for students to gear up for back to school, but are you ready? If not, don’t worry... tech life expert, Stephanie Humphrey, is here to share what’s cool for school to make life easier for parents and students this year. Follow us on Instagram and...
Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
