ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ENC first responders practice water rescues

By Erin Jenkins, Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9WLy_0h3l6khI00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With more people taking to the water to stay cool in the sweltering heat, local law enforcement agencies are undergoing training on water rescues.

Crews from Greenville’s Fire/Rescue along with area police departments, Task Force 10 and the New Bern Fire Department practiced swift water rescues Wednesday. They navigated boats using rescue throw bags and other techniques to help in an emergency situation.

“With what’s been happening with the storms in Kentucky and Missouri, it’s good to make sure that everyone in Greenville knows and New Bern knows we are ready, along with around the state if we were to be called,” Greenville Fire and Rescue Chief Carson Sanders said.

The training is hosted every year by Greenville Fire/Rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Bethel Fire and Rescue gets grant from Firehouse Subs

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — A grant given to the Bethel Fire and Rescue Department from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will help the department keep the community safe with the addition of much-needed equipment. The foundation awarded Bethel Fire and Rescue $28,167 for Hurst Edraulic extrication tools. “We are extremely grateful to Firehouse Subs Public […]
BETHEL, NC
wcti12.com

Procession to escort the body of fallen deputy back home

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — A procession on Friday will escort the body of a fallen North Carolina deputy back to Wayne County. Wayne County officials said a procession carrying Sergeant Matthew Fishman is expected to leave ECU Medical Center in Greenville was originally expected to begin at about 10 a.m. but it has been delayed to 12 p.m. The procession will travel to Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home in Dudley.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Closure of Carteret County pharmacy inconveniences community

Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Deputy who died in Wayne County shooting honored with procession. Parker Byrd has undergone numerous surgeries since the boating accident on Bath Creek on July 23. Man already jailed for making bomb threats now also charged with arson. Updated: 5...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Gasoline tanker rode bridge top rail entire length of span

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers say a gasoline tanker rode on a bridge’s top rail the entire length of the span yesterday morning in Lenoir County. The unusual accident happened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. 70 just outside of Kinston. The Highway Patrol has charged 44-year-old Avery Speight...
KINSTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
New Bern, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
New Bern, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
State
Missouri State
WITN

Eastern Carolina fire department deals with staffing shortages

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says 47 million Americans quit their jobs last year. Although many people have returned to the workforce, some positions aren’t seeing as much interest as usual. Officials with the Jacksonville fire department say the department has seen fewer applications coming...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern PD loses second canine officer in less than a month

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time in less than a month, the New Bern Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their canine officers. K9 Reno passed away on Friday, the department said, just two months into his retirement. Reno joined the department in January...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Missing boater found safe in Rodanthe

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A boater who was reported missing Wednesday has been found safe in Rodanthe. Carteret County deputies say the boater from Buxton, Jonathan Hess, had some issues with the boat. The Coast Guard joined the search Wednesday after Hess left the South River boat ramp around 4:00...
RODANTHE, NC
WITN

Pitt County schools to host supply drive Saturday

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school district will hold a supply drive Saturday. The annual “Stuff the Bus” event will go from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Walmart on 4600 East 10th Street in Greenville. If you would like to donate, you can bring...
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Enc#Greenville Fire Rescue#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

All Tar, Pamlico, Lower Neuse spots pass water-quality test

WASHINGTON, N.C. — All sites in the Tar-Pamlico and Lower Neuse watersheds passed the Swim Guide test this week, meaning local water quality is good. “The good results are probably a result of the little rain we’ve gotten over the past week or so,” said Sound Rivers’ Program Director Clay Barber. “That means pollution isn’t […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Various organizations serving Duplin County to receive over $95,000 in grants

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Thirteen not-for-profit organizations in and around Duplin County are getting over $95,000 dollars in grants.  This money is coming from the Foundation of ECU Health Duplin Hospital as a part of their “Community Benefit Grants Program”. The program has distributed over $1 million throughout Duplin County and its surrounding areas. It’s also […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Crime Stoppers seeks suspect in boat launch theft

This week Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is asking for your help in catching a thief. On July 25th, a victim filed a report with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office stating their vehicle was broken into at Dinah’s Landing boat ramp and several items were taken, including their wallet. Later that same day, the victim’s debit card was used at the Gas House in Washington for fuel in the amount of $7.16. The suspect pictured here is described to be a white female, slender build with blonde hair, driving in a white in color Ford Escape. If you have any information on this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. And as always, at Crime Stoppers we only want your information not your name. You can also like our Facebook page for additional details. For Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, I’m Lt. Kelly Cox.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcti12.com

Kinston Police looking for woman in larceny case

The Kinston Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a larceny. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Cabin Lake County Park in Duplin County

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville business holding school supply giveaway Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizations in Eastern North Carolina are finding ways to help students obtain school supplies before classes begin. The Carolina Real Estate Group is hosting its annual book bag giveaway this weekend. The group purchased materials and bags for the giveaway, and they plan to help 500 students in the area.There will […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Road closure in Duplin County for bridge replacement

ROSE HILL, N.C. – N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close a portion of a Duplin County road in order to shift traffic onto a new bridge. Crews plan to close N.C. 11 at the bridge over Maxwell Creek, between Sanderson and Landfill roads, at 7 p.m. Friday. This closure is expected to last until […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Town Common to hold a summer multi-cultural festival

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Get ready for fun at Town Common. On August 20 from noon-5 p.m., the association of Mexicans in North Carolina will hold the Summer Multi-Cultural Festival. The event is will have job opportunities, games, prizes, and much more. The event will be held at Town Common at 105 E 1st St.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Onslow County offers property check service

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a free way for property owners in Onslow County to be aware of any fraud involving their property. The “Property Check” system allows subscribers to be notified of any recorded document that may affect their property. So far, no one using the system in the county has reported any fraud. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy