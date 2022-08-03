BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.

BRUNSWICK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO