Free our Veterans rally demanding end to COVID restrictions at V.A. hospital
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Back to a story we’ve been telling you about since March, veterans and their family members are outraged over the COVID guidelines that are still in place at the V.A. Hospital in Wilkes-Barre. Tonight, dozens took part in a Free our Veterans rally,...
Accused Northumberland County "Pill Mill" doctor sentenced to 15 years
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WOLF) — A Northumberland County doctor, who had offices in Mount Carmel and Shamokin, was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the federal court for operating a massive "Pill Mill." The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 65-year-old Dr. Raymond...
PA Lt. Governor John Fetterman returning to campaign trail
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is continuing his campaign with a stop in Erie where a rally will be held on August 12, according to a press release. The press release continues on noting that Erie County is one of the biggest Bellwether counties in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Mehmet Oz makes campaign stop in Central PA
Mifflin Co., PA — We’re just over 3 months away from the midterm elections and candidates are on the campaign trail. We caught with Dr. Mehmet Oz in our area today to see how he’s feeling as he continues to trail in the polls. Dozens of people...
Investigation into death of Luzerne County inmate
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — An inmate at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility died Tuesday. According to Mark Rockovich, the Director of Correctional Services for the Luzerne County Division of Corrections, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:00 PM on Sunday, July 31. Correctional Officers...
Passenger describes scene as Amtrak train carrying 142 people collides with truck in Md.
BRUNSWICK, Md. (WJLA) — An Amtrak train traveling from Washington to Chicago collided with a flatbed truck in Maryland Wednesday. The crash took place around 5:20 p.m. when the truck, which was obstructing the track, according to Amtrak, came into contact with the train in Brunswick, Md. There have been no reported injuries to the 142 passengers or crew onboard.
ATV riders causing mayhem in area of Luzerne County
DUYREA, Pa, (WOLF) — Duryea police have received multiple reports of ATV riders along with a dirtbike rider performing acts of vandalism to drivers in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea. On July 29 around 8 PM, Police were dispatched to Coxton Road. A woman reported while she...
UPDATE: 10 dead in fatal Nescopeck fire; Victims identified
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — UPDATE:. Pennsylvania State Police say ten people died this morning in the devastating fire in Nescopeck which includes three children. Three adults were able to make it out of the blaze safely. PSP released the names of the victims:. 19-year-old Dale Baker. 22-year-old Star...
Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault
HAMILTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A Monroe County man has been charged with aggravated assault of a child. On January 20, an investigation was requested by Children and Youth Services after a two-year-old child was noticed with severe burns on both of his hands. Pennsylvania State Police investigated to...
Police: Woman abducted from distribution center parking lot by ex-boyfriend
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WOLF) — Police say a woman was abducted by her ex-boyfriend at her place of work on Wednesday. According to court papers, a manager contacted Pittston Police after her employee did not return from her 15-minute break around 1:30 PM while working at the Home Depot Distribution Center in Pittston.
Police looking for runaway teen in Mount Carmel
MOUNT CARMEL. Pa. (WOLF) — The Mount Carmel Borough Police Department is asking for help in locating a runaway teenage girl. Police are attempting to locate 13-year-old Avaree Roeder. She is described as 5'4", 160 pounds with blue eyes, blonde & black hair and a black loop nose piercing.
Driver rescued after vehicle gets pinned under tractor-trailer
DUPONT, Pa. (WOLF) — A driver was rescued from a vehicle after it was pinned under a tractor-trailer Thursday night. Multiple fire and rescue departments responded to the scene of an accident with heavy entrapment on Commerce Road at the U.S. Hydration Overflow lot in Dupont around 10 PM.
