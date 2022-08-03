Read on www.ibtimes.com
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Massive jobs surprise: US economy added 528,000 jobs in July
The US economy has now regained all jobs lost during the pandemic, after a blowout July jobs report that showed a gain of 528,000 jobs, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
More Americans reported loss of pay in July
(The Center Square) – New jobs data shows that a significant number of Americans saw their income shrink last month even as prices continue to rise. Morning Consult released new economic data showing that the number of Americans reporting lost pay or income rose from 11 to 11.7% in July.
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs
With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
Walmart has reportedly cut 200 jobs from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters
Walmart has reportedly laid off hundreds of corporate workers. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, around 200 jobs have been nixed. The news comes after multiple different large companies have instigated layoffs. Walmart has reportedly laid off approximately 200 corporate employees from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. The...
'What recession?': US employers add 528,000 jobs in July
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. The red-hot numbers reported Friday by the Labor Department are certain to intensify the debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession.
Manchin-Schumer bill would reinstate tax on imported oil and petroleum products
Lawmakers are poised to reinstate a decades-old fee on oil imports, though some critics say that would violate President Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. The proposal, included in a $433 billion tax and climate bill, would reinstate a 16.4 cents-per-barrel tax on...
In July, workers got another raise — but some benefited more than others
One economist said "wage growth is still very hot," as average hourly earnings rose 15 cents in July according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.
Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?
Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
U.S. Economy Added 528,000 Jobs In July; Unemployment Falls To 3.5%
Click here to read the full article. The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, an unexpectedly robust figure that nevertheless has triggered concerns over ongoing inflation. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The job growth was “widespread,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and healthcare. President Joe Biden touted the job gains, noting that the unemployment rate “matches the lowest it’s been in more than 50 years: 3.5%. More people are working than at any point in American history.” But the employment gains come as the Federal Reserve is trying to cool...
5 key takeaways from the July jobs report
NEW YORK — (AP) — July's jobs report was a stunner, in more ways than one. Despite raging inflation and anxiety about a possible recession, employers created 528,000 jobs last month, more than double market expectations. That's the fastest pace of hiring since February. While the monthly jobs...
Red-hot U.S. labor market defies recession fears, adds 528K jobs as unemployment inches down
In spite of ongoing, record-high inflation and a U.S. economy that’s showing signs of slowing, a 21⁄2-year journey to recover 22 million jobs lost amid the unprecedented economic upheaval wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic is over. National job growth ballooned by 528,000 positions in July, far exceeding expectations...
Employment’s back to pre-pandemic levels with more than 500,000 new jobs added in July
A whole bunch of jaws hit the floor Friday morning when the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its jobs report for July, because the drumbeat of negative news on the economy — rising interest rates and falling gross domestic product — seemed to be signaling that a weakening job market would come next.
America has fewer open jobs. Is that reason to worry?
For the past year, America has had a glut of open jobs. Restaurants, airlines and retail stores have raced to recruit enough people to meet a surge in demand, dangling sign-on bonuses and more attractive wages. Time after time, they've come up short.
The economy just added 528,000 new jobs. Why does it still feel so messed up?
The U.S. economy added 528,000 new jobs last month, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% — tying the pre-pandemic low, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Friday. But for many people, something may still feel off about the economy. It could be the 9% rate of inflation. Or the two consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product data.
