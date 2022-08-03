ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security

Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
thecentersquare.com

More Americans reported loss of pay in July

(The Center Square) – New jobs data shows that a significant number of Americans saw their income shrink last month even as prices continue to rise. Morning Consult released new economic data showing that the number of Americans reporting lost pay or income rose from 11 to 11.7% in July.
ZDNet

First the Great Resignation, now tech workers are worrying about losing their jobs

With tech companies pulling back on new hires and some making job cuts, the mood of some tech sector workers has swung from confident to anxious. A June survey of 6,911 professionals at tech firms conducted by professional social network Blind found that basically everyone is fretting about job security. Only 9% said they felt more confident about job security than they did a year ago while 66% said they're not actively looking for another job, Blind's Rick Chen notes in a blogpost.
The Associated Press

'What recession?': US employers add 528,000 jobs in July

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added an astonishing 528,000 jobs last month despite flashing warning signs of an economic downturn, easing fears of a recession and handing President Joe Biden some good news heading into the midterm elections. Unemployment dropped another notch, from 3.6% to 3.5%, matching the more than 50-year low reached just before the pandemic took hold. The economy has now recovered all 22 million jobs lost in March and April 2020 when COVID-19 slammed the U.S. The red-hot numbers reported Friday by the Labor Department are certain to intensify the debate over whether the U.S. is in a recession.
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Cuts Jobs—Is Gap Next?

Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed 200 jobs after saying last week that it expects profits to fall through the rest of the year. A source familiar with the cuts said the layoffs focus on corporate jobs, though Walmart continues hiring in strategic areas. Walmart spokesperson Jimmy Carter said the layoffs are part of the company’s efforts to update its structure and evolve “select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future.” He added that the retailer continues to invest in “key areas,” including technology, health and wellness, supply chain and advertising sales, while “creating...
Deadline

U.S. Economy Added 528,000 Jobs In July; Unemployment Falls To 3.5%

Click here to read the full article. The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July, an unexpectedly robust figure that nevertheless has triggered concerns over ongoing inflation. The unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The job growth was “widespread,” according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with gains in leisure and hospitality, professional and business services and healthcare. President Joe Biden touted the job gains, noting that the unemployment rate “matches the lowest it’s been in more than 50 years: 3.5%. More people are working than at any point in American history.” But the employment gains come as the Federal Reserve is trying to cool...
960 The Ref

5 key takeaways from the July jobs report

NEW YORK — (AP) — July's jobs report was a stunner, in more ways than one. Despite raging inflation and anxiety about a possible recession, employers created 528,000 jobs last month, more than double market expectations. That's the fastest pace of hiring since February. While the monthly jobs...
CNN

America has fewer open jobs. Is that reason to worry?

For the past year, America has had a glut of open jobs. Restaurants, airlines and retail stores have raced to recruit enough people to meet a surge in demand, dangling sign-on bonuses and more attractive wages. Time after time, they've come up short.
