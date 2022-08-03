ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah finally claims Commonwealth Games gold in 100 metres

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WjcUb_0h3l5mQX00
Sport

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah clinched her first Commonwealth Games 100m title as Daryll Neita’s challenge failed to materialise.

The 30-year-old ran 10.95 seconds while England’s Neita could only manage bronze after a shocking start.

Jamaica’s Thompson-Herah had not previously won an individual Commonwealth Games title before despite claiming five Olympic golds.

“I feel good, I could have had a better execution, but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth title,” she said.

“I started out as a rookie in 2014. Then I was fourth in 2018 in the 200m. Now I have moved up to a gold, so I am grateful.”

She was the only one of Jamaica’s star trio to compete with world 200m champion Shericka Jackson and 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce skipping the Games following last month’s World Championships in Eugene.

Thompson-Herah took 100m bronze behind her team-mates in Oregon and was the star name in Birmingham, with England’s Dina Asher-Smith out with a hamstring injury.

It meant Neita, who reached the Olympic final last year, was expected to be Thompson-Herah’s main rival and the British champion smashed her personal best to run 10.90 seconds in the semi-final.

But she could only run 11.07 seconds in the final following an awful start and also finished behind St Lucia’s Julien Alfred.

“I let myself down. I will go back, watch it with my coach, analyse it, get told off, beat myself up,” said Neita.

“It shows my pick up is phenomenal but I can’t afford to run 10.90 in the semi and then 11.07 in the final. It’s not good enough.

“It’s frustrating because I was capable of winning it and I really let myself down. I’m racing one of the fastest women of all time, the competition was high but I could have done better.

“One thing about me is I’m able to turn every single negative thing into a positive. I’ll use this building up for the next thing.”

In the men’s race, Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala took the title in 10.02 seconds ahead of defending champion Akani Simbine.

Sri Lanka’s Yupun Abeykoon claimed bronze while England’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake suffered an apparent hamstring injury and finished last.

Omanyala shook off the disappointment of last month where he suffered visa issues ahead of the World Championships and only arrived in America hours before his 100m heat, before being knocked out in the semi-final.

“I came here with the sole aim of winning the gold and in the final it was a case of controlling the race from the start,” he said.

“Once I got a good start I knew I would win the gold. When I crossed the line I felt like jumping for joy.”

Scotland’s Eilish McColgan took gold in the 10,000m in a Games record of 30 minutes 48.60 seconds, echoing mum Liz who won the race in 1986 and 1990.

It was her first major title as she beat Kenya’s Irene Cheptai following a race-long duel.

She said: “It has been such an up-and-down year. But I knew the fitness was somewhere in me. Having my family here and the crowd here. It was vibrating through my whole body. I just wanted it so bad.

“I knew the Kenyans were super strong and would put in bursts. But you can see in that last 100m I wanted gold. It is an absolute dream. It is so special to have it here in the UK.

“These are my fourth Commonwealths and I have come sixth every time. I was ready to win the medal.”

Earlier in the morning session, Matt Hudson-Smith breezed through the first round of the 400m at the Alexander Stadium.

The Wolverhampton-born athlete claimed bronze at the World Championships in Eugene last month and won his heat in 46.26 seconds.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Timeline in the case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee

Here is a timeline of the tragic case of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee:. Archie is found unconscious by his mother, Hollie Dance, at her home in Southend, Essex. He has a ligature around his neck, prompting her to believe he was taking part in an online challenge gone wrong. The boy is taken to hospital with traumatic head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Rapper Mystikal denied bail over rape allegations

A judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana. State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled that evidence against the 51-year-old, real name Michael Tyler, his history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail, The Advocate reported.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England beat New Zealand to line up Australia semi-final

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Defending champions England will face 2018 runners-up Australia in Saturday's Commonwealth netball semi-final after...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

'This is something I've been so desperately wanting my whole career': Maddie Hinch's goalkeeping heroics see England through to Commonwealth Games hockey final after semi-final shootout win over holders New Zealand

Of course Maddie Hinch was the hero. When England’s tense semi-final with defending champions New Zealand went to a shootout, all eyes turned to the goalkeeper in the ‘banana suit’. And just like in the Olympic final at Rio 2016, Hinch did not slip up. Her four...
WORLD
SkySports

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica beat Australia for first time to top Pool A

The Sunshine Girls' 57-55 result saw them come back from a six-goal deficit heading into the final quarter. Jamaica's highly experienced shooter Jhaniele Fowler displayed her trademark accuracy to score 47 of her team's 57 goals and their 17-9 final quarter secured their historic victory. The result means that Jamaica...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daryll Neita
Person
Eilish Mccolgan
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Gemma Frizelle claims rhythmic gymnastics gold

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Rhythmic gymnast Gemma Frizelle has won Wales' fifth Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham in...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commonwealth Games#Kenya#100 Metres#British
The Guardian

Commonwealth Games: Jamaica shock Australia to shake up netball gold battle

Jhaniele Fowler led the way as Jamaica defeated Australia in a stunning 57-55 upset, beating netball’s No 1-ranked side to take top spot in their Commonwealth Games pool. Down by six goals heading into the last quarter, the Sunshine Girls came storming back before a raucous crowd at Arena Birmingham. Fowler, a four-time Super Netball MVP with West Coast Fever in Australia, proved unstoppable, scoring 47 goals from 50 attempts.
WORLD
newschain

FPL woe for Richards and Crouch – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 6. Football. Micah Richards celebrated prematurely in fantasy football. But he was still doing better than Peter Crouch.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Scotland
Country
Sri Lanka
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

England’s gold medal hopes over after falling short in run chase against India

England’s bid for a Commonwealth Games gold medal was ended after they fell agonisingly short in a nerve-jangling run chase against India at Edgbaston. Set 165, which would have been their highest successful T20 chase on home soil, England needed 12 from the last two balls but Maia Bouchier could only get a single off the penultimate delivery.
WORLD
newschain

Alex Hales leads Trent Rockets to opening Hundred win

Trent Rockets kicked off their Hundred campaign with a six-wicket win over Birmingham Phoenix in front of a packed Trent Bridge. Birmingham beat their Midlands rivals home and away in the inaugural season but were well beaten on this occasion as Alex Hales led the way with 58 off 41 balls.
SPORTS
newschain

Great Britain and Ireland storm to Shergar Cup glory at Ascot

Great Britain and Ireland dominated the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup at Ascot, winning five of the eight races to claim the trophy for the first time since 2017. The home team, who finished over 50 points clear of defending champions the Ladies in second, had the multi-team event wrapped up before the last – but the race for the Alistair Haggis Silver Saddle awarded to the leading rider went right down to the wire.
WORLD
newschain

Hollie Pearne-Webb eyeing ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ gold on home soil

England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb has urged her team-mates to seize a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to claim Commonwealth gold in front of a home crowd on Sunday. The hosts will take on Australia in the showpiece match at the Birmingham 2022 Games after goalkeeper Maddie Hinch was again a penalty shoot-out hero in the semi-final win over New Zealand on Friday, making a series of saves as Izzy Petter and Hannah Martin converted their penalties to see England through and guarantee them at least a silver.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy