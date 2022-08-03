Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Commonwealth Health seeks to consolidate operations of 2 hospitals
Commonwealth Health filed a request with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health to consolidate the operations of Scranton-based Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton under one license, according to an Aug. 3 press release from Commonwealth Health. Regional Hospital will offer medical and surgical care, intensive care, and...
Multiple People Sickened, Some Hospitalized In Chemical Exposure At Reading YMCA: Officials
Multiple people -- some kids -- were sickened by a chemical exposure at a YMCA in Reading, sending two to three people to the hospital Friday, Aug. 5, officials said. A mixture of chemicals near the pool inside the building on Washington Street created some kind of gas that, after inhaling, caused various reactions such as mucus, irritation, and rash, said Christian Crespo, the city's communication coordinator.
sauconsource.com
St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem Moving to New Location
Patients of St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem will have a new location to visit beginning Aug. 15, but they won’t have to travel far for their bloodwork and other tests. St. Luke’s University Health Network announced in a letter to patients late last month that its Bethlehem laboratory services...
Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital
READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beckershospitalreview.com
13 hospitals cutting services
Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.
wlvr.org
Mental health clinic’s splash of color designed to invite, soothe young people in crisis
A KidsPeace clinic that provides outpatient mental health services in east Allentown is getting a new paint job — murals will soon decorate the exterior. KidsPeace spokesman Robert Martin said the mural will make the center more welcoming to clients and more enjoyable for neighbors passing by. The facility...
sauconsource.com
New Treatment at St. Luke’s Offers Hope for Migraine Sufferers
Gwen Hercik enjoys the thrill of reading a good whodunit by James Patterson. The suspense makes the time fly as she follows the plot and tries to figure out who the villain is. But for the past decade, reading, along with spending time with her family and baking–her favorite activities–were limited by her frequent migraine headaches.
Excessive Heat Can Increase Pain, Inflammation For People With Various Health Conditions Including Arthritis, Heart Problems
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat can increase pain for people with a variety of conditions, like arthritis, in addition to making you feel miserable and increasing the risk for dehydration. Heat and humidity trigger inflammation that can make achy joints feel even worse. Margie Lydon loves outdoor activities, especially her daily walks in Quakertown. It’s an important part of her recovery from major back surgery. “I definitely feel some twinges that I wasn’t feeling,” Lydon said. She says the surgery successfully eliminated her excruciating back pain, but now being in the heat is bringing back some of the discomforts. “Achy, sore, and even weak sometimes,” Lydon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Benefit for Mahoning officer recovering from COVID-19 set
A fundraiser for a Mahoning Township police officer who continues to recover from COVID-19 has been set. The benefit for Amie Barclay will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance building at 902 Mill Road in Lehighton. It will include a 50/50 raffle,...
WNEP-TV 16
Blight controversy in Carbon County puts residents' safety at risk
Jim Thorpe neighbors said blighted properties are affecting their health and safety. And they feel like they have no way out.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
Mom, Firefighter BF Abused Infant Until It Had Brain Bleeds: Pennsylvania State Police
A firefighter and his girlfriend abused her 1-year-old daughter until she had multiple brain bleeds and her body was covered in bruises, authorities say. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, beat the infant until she was unresponsive while at his girlfriend's home in the 100 block of Market Street in Williamstown Borough just after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, Pennsylvania state police state in an affidavit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wlvr.org
Staying safe as you navigate Musikfest this year
The show will go on in person at Musikfest once again this year amid the ongoing pandemic. The largest free music festival in the nation begins Thursday and organizers say they are doing what they can to help keep people safe and healthy. The Bethlehem Health Bureau and Musikfest officials...
Monroe County Transit debuts ‘PonyPlus’ service
SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new $2 transportation service is now being offered in the Poconos. The Monroe County Transit Authority kicked off its PonyPlus service this week. The door-to-door transit is similar to other rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, but will only cost you two bucks per person. Riders can book a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
WFMZ-TV Online
What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events
EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
Crews battle fire at Berks County, Pa. plant after reported explosion
Video from Chopper 6 showed smoke and a large hole in the side of the building.
wrnjradio.com
Phillipsburg Police Department asks residents, businesses to register surveillance systems
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking residents and businesses of Phillipsburg and Alpha Borough to opt-in to register their surveillance systems. This program is completely voluntary, and you may rescind your participation at any time. We are implementing this program to foster a closer...
wlvr.org
Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens
Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
Mercury
Berks food safety inspections: Evidence of rodent activity found at 2 Wyomissing locations
Berks County is divided into three jurisdictions: Reading, Muhlenberg Township and the rest of the county. Reading and Muhlenberg Township have their own food safety inspectors and the rest of the county is inspected by Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture inspectors. The results will be posted every other week. All food...
Comments / 0