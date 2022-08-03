ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

beckershospitalreview.com

Commonwealth Health seeks to consolidate operations of 2 hospitals

Commonwealth Health filed a request with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health to consolidate the operations of Scranton-based Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton under one license, according to an Aug. 3 press release from Commonwealth Health. Regional Hospital will offer medical and surgical care, intensive care, and...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Multiple People Sickened, Some Hospitalized In Chemical Exposure At Reading YMCA: Officials

Multiple people -- some kids -- were sickened by a chemical exposure at a YMCA in Reading, sending two to three people to the hospital Friday, Aug. 5, officials said. A mixture of chemicals near the pool inside the building on Washington Street created some kind of gas that, after inhaling, caused various reactions such as mucus, irritation, and rash, said Christian Crespo, the city's communication coordinator.
READING, PA
sauconsource.com

St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem Moving to New Location

Patients of St. Luke’s Laboratory Services-Bethlehem will have a new location to visit beginning Aug. 15, but they won’t have to travel far for their bloodwork and other tests. St. Luke’s University Health Network announced in a letter to patients late last month that its Bethlehem laboratory services...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Hazmat Situation At Reading YMCA Sends 20 People To Hospital

READING, Pa. (CBS) — Twenty people were taken to the hospital Friday after a hazmat situation at a YMCA in Reading. First responders were dispatched to the YMCA located at 631 Washington St. around 3 p.m. Fire officials say 21 people were injured and 20 people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. They’re all expected to recover. According to the Reading Fire Department, two YMCA staff members mixed two wrong chemicals together in the first-floor pool area, which lead to the emergency incident. The two staff members were among the 20 people taken to the hospital. Overall, 81 people were evacuated from the YMCA. The YMCA is investigating how the two chemicals were mistakenly mixed.
READING, PA
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
beckershospitalreview.com

13 hospitals cutting services

Several hospitals are scaling back services for a variety of reasons, including financial challenges and staffing issues. 1. Cleveland-based University Hospitals is scaling back care at two hospitals and consolidating services. The health system announced July 14 that it is ending inpatient, surgical and emergency services at UH Bedford (Ohio) Medical Center and UH Richmond Medical Center in Richmond Heights, Ohio, on Aug. 12. The health system attributed the changes to a staffing shortage.
MAUMEE, OH
sauconsource.com

New Treatment at St. Luke’s Offers Hope for Migraine Sufferers

Gwen Hercik enjoys the thrill of reading a good whodunit by James Patterson. The suspense makes the time fly as she follows the plot and tries to figure out who the villain is. But for the past decade, reading, along with spending time with her family and baking–her favorite activities–were limited by her frequent migraine headaches.
CBS Philly

Excessive Heat Can Increase Pain, Inflammation For People With Various Health Conditions Including Arthritis, Heart Problems

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heat can increase pain for people with a variety of conditions, like arthritis, in addition to making you feel miserable and increasing the risk for dehydration. Heat and humidity trigger inflammation that can make achy joints feel even worse. Margie Lydon loves outdoor activities, especially her daily walks in Quakertown. It’s an important part of her recovery from major back surgery. “I definitely feel some twinges that I wasn’t feeling,” Lydon said. She says the surgery successfully eliminated her excruciating back pain, but now being in the heat is bringing back some of the discomforts. “Achy, sore, and even weak sometimes,” Lydon...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
Times News

Benefit for Mahoning officer recovering from COVID-19 set

A fundraiser for a Mahoning Township police officer who continues to recover from COVID-19 has been set. The benefit for Amie Barclay will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Mahoning Valley Ambulance building at 902 Mill Road in Lehighton. It will include a 50/50 raffle,...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Daily Voice

Mom, Firefighter BF Abused Infant Until It Had Brain Bleeds: Pennsylvania State Police

A firefighter and his girlfriend abused her 1-year-old daughter until she had multiple brain bleeds and her body was covered in bruises, authorities say. Ryan Thomas McClucas, 28, beat the infant until she was unresponsive while at his girlfriend's home in the 100 block of Market Street in Williamstown Borough just after midnight on Wednesday, August 3, Pennsylvania state police state in an affidavit.
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
wlvr.org

Staying safe as you navigate Musikfest this year

The show will go on in person at Musikfest once again this year amid the ongoing pandemic. The largest free music festival in the nation begins Thursday and organizers say they are doing what they can to help keep people safe and healthy. The Bethlehem Health Bureau and Musikfest officials...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

Monroe County Transit debuts ‘PonyPlus’ service

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new $2 transportation service is now being offered in the Poconos. The Monroe County Transit Authority kicked off its PonyPlus service this week. The door-to-door transit is similar to other rideshare apps like Uber or Lyft, but will only cost you two bucks per person. Riders can book a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

What to know about Easton's two National Night Out events

EASTON, Pa. - There are nearly 200 National Night Out events scheduled in New Jersey, and a couple hundred more in Pennsylvania. The goal is to connect law enforcement and the community. There's double the National Night Out events and double the fun in Easton. "One at the Multon Street...
wlvr.org

Bethlehem City Council punts ruling on backyard chickens

Bethlehem residents will need to wait a few weeks to find out if they will be able to legally raise chickens in their backyards. People looking to raise poultry flocked to Bethlehem City Hall on Tuesday night to learn if the practice could be made legal. But city council seemed...
BETHLEHEM, PA

