PetSmart employees are suing the company claiming staffers are being forced to pay thousands for 'free' grooming training
The suit claims that PetSmart is illegally forcing staffers to repay upwards of $5,000 in grooming training fees if they leave before two years.
CNBC
Walmart lays off corporate employees after slashing forecast
Walmart confirmed on Wednesday that it has begun to lay off corporate employees. The news comes about a week after the company slashed its profit outlook and warned that consumers had pulled back on discretionary spending due to inflation. Walmart has begun to lay off corporate employees, the company confirmed...
CNBC
Mass layoffs and hiring freezes: Tech workers report huge drops in confidence in job security
Just 9% of tech workers are feeling confident in their job security, according to a June survey from Blind, the anonymous professional networking site. No doubt, job-market fears are being fueled by months of headlines about hiring freezes, job offers being rescinded and mass layoffs from burgeoning upstarts and tech giants alike, including Robinhood and Oracle just this week.
Troubled Logistics Firm Suspends CEO After Reportedly Missing Payroll
Click here to read the full article. Supply chain technology firm Slync.io removed co-founder and CEO Chris Kirchner from the top spot Monday, following a string of employee allegations that accused the firm of dodging worker pay as its former leader focused on failed attempts to purchase a U.K. football club. Slync, which has been embroiled in accusations it hasn’t paid employees for, in some cases, two months has placed chief of staff Tim Kehoe in the role of acting president following Kirchner’s ouster. “Chris, our CEO, has been suspended, at this point, of his duties as CEO and Tim is our...
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way.
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
Walmart has reportedly cut 200 jobs from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters
Walmart has reportedly laid off hundreds of corporate workers. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, around 200 jobs have been nixed. The news comes after multiple different large companies have instigated layoffs. Walmart has reportedly laid off approximately 200 corporate employees from its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters. The...
Walmart Lays Off 200 Employees
Click here to read the full article. Walmart is making waves in the corporate world in perhaps what is the latest sign of conflicting macroeconomic forces. The mass-channel merchant plans to lay off roughly 200 people among its corporate workforce, according to sources familiar with the situation. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StorePhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop CollectionWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future,” Jimmy Carter, a Walmart spokesperson, confirmed with WWD. “At the same...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 100 companies in health tech, per Healthcare Technology Report
Technology is an increasingly important part of healthcare. Market researcher Healthcare Technology Report on Aug. 3 released its list of the top 100 healthcare tech companies of 2022. The companies specialize in such areas as cloud-based data analytics, supply chain automation and genomics:. 1. Novartis. Category: Biotech. 2. Stryker. Category:...
FOXBusiness
Oracle lays off hundreds of employees
Oracle laid off hundreds of employees this week as the business software provider prioritizes its healthcare IT services and cloud businesses, according to people familiar with the company’s actions. The job cuts principally hit staff at Oracle’s advertising and customer experience group, the people said. The group sells services...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health app Babylon plans layoffs
Babylon, a digital health company that facilitates virtual visits, intends to let go of about 100 employees as it cuts costs by about $100 million, Bloomberg reported recently. The London-based firm had said July 6 it was instituting cost efficiencies in the third quarter of 2022 but didn't specify how....
beckershospitalreview.com
UK home healthcare company Cera lands $320M in funding
Digital-first home healthcare firm Cera has secured $320 million in funding to expand the number of patients it can care for. The company, which operates in the United Kingdom and Germany, said it plans to increase its patient base from about 15,000 to 100,000, according to an Aug. 4 post on its LinkedIn page. The investment will also allow it to grow its nursing, telehealth and prescription delivery services, both in the U.K. and internationally, it said in the post.
beckershospitalreview.com
Private equity firm combines 2 RCM companies
Private equity firm Veritas Capital has completed the combination of Coronis Health and MiraMed Global Services to create a multispeciality revenue cycle management platform. The combined company benefits from increased scale, end-to-end RCM capabilities across multiple specialties and employs 8,500 people globally, according to an Aug. 4 Veritas news release.
Walmart, Allbirds, StockX and Other Companies Laying Off Staff Amid the Economic Downturn
Click here to read the full article. As the U.S. economy suffers, layoffs and hiring freezes are ripping through various industries. Just last week, the U.S. economy retracted for the second quarter in a row, sparking recession concerns. In the wake of the downturn, companies across tech, retail, media have announced efforts to restructure their organizations and let employees go to cut costs. The total number of separations in June, which includes quits, layoffs and discharges, was 5.9 million at a rate of 3.9%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Here’s a running list of the major layoffs announced across the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Gilead to acquire biotech company for $405M
Biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences has agreed to acquire MiroBio, a biotechnology company focused on the research of cellular immunity. Once the transaction is complete, Gilead will have the rights to MiroBio's entire catalog of immune inhibitory receptors and MiroBio's platform used to develop antibodies targeting immune inhibitory receptors. Gilead will acquire MiroBio for $405 million, according to the Aug. 4 press release.
beckershospitalreview.com
McDonald's plucks new CIO from Cardinal Health
Former Cardinal Health CIO Brian Rice has been appointed to the same role with McDonald's, effective Aug. 31. He will be the fast-food chain's executive vice president and global CIO, reporting directly to the CEO and serving on its global senior leadership team. He has also led enterprise technology teams at Kellogg Co., Mars and General Motors.
Twitter is being roiled by an internal tool showing employees get paid double for the same job in different countries
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Twitter pays its employees significantly different salaries for the same roles, depending on where an employee is based globally, a report by the technology and culture magazine, Input reveals. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Top 10 RCM software vendors for large, small hospitals, per Black Book Research
Black Book Research released its list of the top revenue cycle management software vendors for hospitals for 2022. The results of the report, released in June, were based on surveys of about 1,100 healthcare financial managers about such indicators as customer satisfaction and performance. Here is what the market researcher...
