Seven67
3d ago
Why are people still not wearing seat belts. Is it that whole “ I don’t let the government tell me what to do” mess? Well I guess he showed them who’s in charge of his destiny by god.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH CLOSES CROCKETT MARTIN FOR OVER AN HOUR
At 8 pm Saturday Caney Creek and North Montgomery County Fire Departments were dispatched to the 10000 block of Crockett Martin Road for a crash with possible ejection. Units arrived on the scene to find a Dodge pickup in the ditch and a Ford pickup in a private driveway. A male who identified himself as the passenger of the Dodge said he didn’t know what happened to the driver. Fire crews began to search the woods surrounding the crash for the driver who was thought to be ejected. Montgomery County Deputies questioned the passenger about the driver’s identity which he said he did not know even though the male claiming to be the passenger was the owner of the truck. Witnesses then came forward and told deputies they saw the male identified as the passenger getting fuel at SH 105 and Crockett Martin then leaving south on Crockett Martin at a high rate of speed blowing black smoke from his diesel pickup. The passenger finally admitted to deputies that he was the driver of the Dodge. DPS is investigating the crash. Witnesses say the Ford pickup had slowed to turn left into a private drive. Other vehicles were stopped behind it. The Dodge drove into the oncoming lane passing the vehicles and slammed into the left front of the Ford that was turning. The driver of the Dodge did not have a driver’s license.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
DRIVER FLEES SCENE OF CRASH ONLY TO CRASH AGAIN AND GET EJECTED
At about 2 am Sunday the driver of a pickup struck a Conroe Police Officer’s vehicle at the Taquerias Arandas Mexican Restaurant on North Frazier. The vehicle then sped off. As the driver traveled South on Roberson the driver failed to negotiate a curve. He ran into the ditch and struck a Ford pickup parked in a driveway. That pickup spun into a Ford SUV parked next to it in the same driveway. The driver then struck a Dodge pickup which was parked at the same residence and pushed it up over a retaining wall. At this point, the truck rolled ejecting the driver at the intersection of Roberson and Hilliard. He was transported to HCA Conroe by MCHD in critical condition.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH OF FM 2090
Just after 10 pm Friday East Montgomery County Fire Department was dispatched to a major accident on FM 2090 in front of Splendora High School. A motorcycle rider had broken down and was walking his motorcycle in the center turn lane heading east. A young male in a Ford Fusion came up on him and went into the westbound lanes to go around him. He then went back to the eastbound lane, lost control, and spun out ending up in the westbound lane facing west. A Volkswagen Jetta that was westbound slammed into the rear of the Ford. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office worked the crash. THe motorcycle was not struck.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAN CRITICAL IN EARLY MORNING ROLLOVER CRASH
Just before 7 am Saturday a call came into Montgomery County 911 reporting a possible body lying on the side of the road on FM 1485 near Monday-Hargrove which is along SH 99 about one-half mile west of the Harris County line. East Montgomery County Fire responded and found a Ford Explorer with heavy damage at the point FM 1485 curves under SH99. Nearby they found a male who had been ejected. MCHD transported the male in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. DPS investigated the crash which is unknown what time it occurred as there were no other calls. The Ford was westbound on FM 1485 and failed to negotiate the curve under SH 99. HE left the roadway into the ditch on the northside of the road and began to flip. The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt was elected. FM 1485 westbound reopened just after 8:30am.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
CRASH CLOSES FM 1485 FOR AN HOUR
Just after 9 pm, East Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported major accident at Azalea and FM 1485. Units arrived to find two persons trapped in a Nissan Sentra. Additional two other vehicles were damaged along with a Ford pickup pulling a track-hoe. Caney Creek Fire also was dispatched to the scene as firefighters freed the driver and passenger in the Nissan. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital, the passenger suffered minor injuries. According to witnesses, the Nissan was southbound on FM 1485 when the white Ford pickup, which was northbound attempted to pass. He struck the Nissan almost head-on, then went to the ditch also striking another Ford pickup that was traveling with him. Several wreckers were in the area and were able to assist in the cleaning of FM 1485 to get it open sooner than if it had just been the rotation wreckers clearing the road and crash.
KBTX.com
Crash involving 18-wheeler and motorcyle leaves one dead in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Navasota involving an 18-wheeler and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened at FM 379 and West Grace Street. Officials have closed FM 379 due to the accident. We will update this story...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
18-WHEELER FIRE IN WALLER
Just before 9 pm, Waller County Fire units responded to an 18-wheeler loaded with sheetrock that caught fire on US 290 inbound at FM 2920. Waller requested mutual aid from Magnolia Fire, Porter Fire, and Woodlands HAZMAT. HAZMAT International was tasked with the cleanup of close to 250 gallons of diesel spilled on the freeway. One lane remains open at midnight. Crews should be finished by 2 am.
Family of father killed after 18-wheeler's loose tires strike 2 vehicles hold a balloon release
The husband and father of five children had his life suddenly taken after a tire from an 18-wheeler jumped the center wall and sheared the roof of the vehicle.
Montgomery Co. deputies investigating body found in sandlot near Kingwood
MCSO said the circumstances surrounding the death are under investigation, and there is no additional information at this time.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Westheimer, police say
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in west Houston, according to police. The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday near the Westheimer Rd. and Hillcroft Ave. intersection. Houston police said the driver was in a black Chevy Impala and collided with the...
Click2Houston.com
‘Unimaginable tragedy’: Toddler killed after cement truck falls on top of family SUV identified; Mother launches GoFundMe page for funeral costs
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The family of a 22-month-old twin boy is planning their next steps as they prepare to lay the toddler, who was killed in a crash involving a cement truck, to rest. According to family members, the little boy’s name was Nicolas Resendiz. Police say...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
GRIMES COUNTY GRASS FIRE
08/06/22 7:33pm-Montgomery Fire assisting Plantersville Fire on a large grass fire spreading to the woods on County Road 203. This is between FM 1774 and Martinez Drive just outside Plantersville.
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
"It landed on a car!" Nearby security video captured the moment a heavy truck fell off the East Beltway overpass, crushing an SUV. A 22-month-old boy did not survive.
fox26houston.com
Toddler killed after overturned cement truck lands on vehicle in east Harris County
HOUSTON - Authorities say a toddler died Friday following a crash with a cement truck in east Harris County. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a cement truck was heading southbound on the main lanes of Beltway 8 East at Woodforest a little before 3 p.m. when the driver lost control.
22-Month-Old Toddler Dead, 3 Others Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Harris County(Harris County, TX)
Officials state that a 22-month-old toddler died in a fatal accident involving a cement truck on Friday afternoon. The incident took place at the intersection of Frontage Road near Woodforest Boulevard headed southbound off East Beltway 8.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SPLENDORA RECOVERS STOLEN CITY EQUIPMENT
On Wednesday night someone went into the Splendora Water Department facility on I-69 between East River and FM 2090 and stole a Bobcat track hoe and trailer. SplendoraPolice started an investigation. Friday night Splendora and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office located the stolen equipment in Porter at a residence. The property owner had just bought it from an individual from Pasadena. To prove what he was telling police he let them video his security cameras on his property. The cameras caught the entire transaction. A warrant is going to be issued for the individual who sold it to him.
KBTX.com
Man arrested after driving into bar ditch, having open beer can in vehicle
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Pablo Martinez was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Bryan Friday morning. Martinez’s vehicle passed an officer that was stationed at OSR and State Highway 6. After trying to make a sharp left turn Martinez’s vehicle crashed into a bar ditch. The officer reportedly...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE IN OAKHURST COMMUNITY
The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a location on Oak Hurst Creek Drive at the request of the Porter Fire Department and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A suspicious package was found on a front porch of a home. The Bomb Unit of the Fire Marshal arrived but due to the makeup of the package, they were unable to determine the contents. Using specialized equipment they safely moved it to a location in Harris County where they were able to gain access to the contents. IT was found to be harmless. However, they did learn who placed the package and a warrant is being issued for his arrest.
Man suffers 3rd-degree burns after building fire in north Harris County, officials say
The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to authorities.
1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Tomball (Tomball, TX)
Houston Police Department reports state that an officer was involved in a motor vehicle crash on Thursday. The accident took place on FM 2920 and Buescher Road around 7:30 AM. HPD’s preliminary investigations reveal that the officer was on his way to teach a class when he faced a medical emergency. The officer’s [..]
