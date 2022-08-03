ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Strategists: Ohio party leadership feeling good about November candidates

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jlt9X_0h3l5Tbc00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s second primary election for 2022 wrapped up Tuesday night.

Both Democratic and Republican strategists said the election went how they expected it would for the most part, but the unofficial turnout was just under 8% for this second primary, even lower than some thought it would be.

“I thought it may get to 10-12 percent,” Republican strategist Matt Dole said. “So, it may have been slightly lower than I anticipated.”

How Ohio’s November election will shape up after August primary

“Millions wasted, no one showing up, total confusion,” Democratic strategist David Pepper said.

Despite the low voter turnout, Pepper said Democratic leadership feels good about the candidates who made it through to the November election.

“There’s an opportunity to pick up seats this coming November in the Statehouse, which would be a big deal,” Pepper said.

Both Pepper and Dole said after Kansas voters showed up big to vote on abortion access in their state, they expect both voter bases to do the same in Ohio in November, even if it’s not an issue put on the ballot.

“It should scare the heck out of anyone running on the Republican side in Ohio,” Pepper said. “This state is majority supporting of Roe V. Wade, every poll shows that. So, if it happened in Kansas, it could happen here.”

“If Republicans see that and sense that, Republicans are equally enthused about that issue and so I think you’re also going to see Republican turnout grow there,” Dole said.

Central Ohio’s election headquarters

Looking ahead, Dole expects a 50% to 55% voter turnout in November, anticipating more Republicans coming out to the polls than Democrats.

“In the primary, people are voting for candidates,” he said. “In the general election, people might be voting against a candidate or have an enthusiasm.”

Pepper sees it differently.

“If, over the next 100 days, people stay energized, if you see a turnout increase because of it, I think you could see some starling results,” he said.

The general election in less than 100 days away will include statewide races like governor and U.S. Senator.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 7

Damion Webb
2d ago

the supreme court can't be manipulated...but the votes sure as hell can....DEMOCRACY IS DEAD IN THE USA WITHOUT TRANSPARENCY . THERE NEEDS TO BE A DATABASE WHERE EVERYONE CAN GO AND VERIFY WHO THEY VOTED FOR WHERE EVERYTHING IS CORRECTLY AND PROPERLY TALLIED UP . They frauding the country RIGHT in FRONT of our EYES and WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT IT ??!

Reply
4
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ryan, Vance build campaign momentum for Ohio’s senate race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In less than 100 days, you will vote for statewide representation like governor and U.S. senator. Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan are both making their run for that senator’s seat. Recent polls show Ryan pulling ahead of Vance. This week, Vance launched his first campaign TV advertisement and said […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Advocates plan Ohio ballot campaign to keep legal abortion: Capitol Letter

Voters to decide: Reproductive rights groups are planning to place a constitutional amendment on the ballot in coming years to protect abortion rights. Laura Hancock reports that supporters haven’t decided on an election date, nor what the amendment would say. The groups say their first priority is electing justices to the Supreme Court who have a better track record on abortion rights than incumbents in the in the Nov. 8 election. An abortion opponent said the amendment may not be successful, noting that voters in Kansas – who rejected an anti-abortion constitutional amendment earlier this week – were asked a different question on their ballots Tuesday than what Ohio voters would face.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kansas, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
WFMJ.com

Protests against Ohio abortion laws to take place throughout Ohio Sunday afternoon

The Ohio Pro-Choice Movement will be hosting a peaceful public sidewalk event throughout the state of Ohio on Sunday, August 7. The objective of this statewide event is to inform and unite pro-choice individuals from across the state who share the goal of restoring state and federal rights for legal access to abortion and contraceptive care in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of the Roe v. Wade ruling back in June.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Election State#Republicans#Democrats#Abortion Issues#Democratic
Ohio Capital Journal

Where are the financial disclosures?

A raft of candidates running for Ohio congressional seats this year have so far failed to file financial disclosures with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives. The list includes people on both sides of the aisle, but two names stick out — both for the amount they’ve raised and the competitiveness of their […] The post Where are the financial disclosures? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
MSNBC

J.D. Vance trails Tim Ryan in new Ohio polling

California Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. California Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Dr Marty | Nature's Blend /
NBC4 Columbus

See how many Confederate memorials still exist in Ohio

Dozens of Confederate memorials around the United States were taken down on the heels of a 2015 mass shooting at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, carried out by American white supremacist Dylann Roof, who murdered nine Black parishioners including the church’s pastor. Two years later, in defiance of plans to take down a statue […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Feds arrest Ohio man accused of mailing feces to lawmakers

Richard John Steinle, 77, is a former Portage County Common Pleas Court mediator who allegedly mailed more than 36 letters containing suspected feces to Ohio legislators in Ohio, Kentucky and Washington, D.C., between August 2021 and July 29 of this year, according to a criminal affidavit.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio voters react to inflation and economic issues during primary election

CINCINNATI — Inflation has affected the Ohio economy and consumer spending, and Ohioans hope to vote for the best candidates in the primary election to address the issue. Inflation is a big concern for Cincinnati-area voters during the Ohio Primary Election. They shared how inflation was the cause for...
OHIO STATE
Delaware Gazette

Central Committee races closest

The closest local election race during Tuesday’s special primary election turned out to be for a woman to serve on the Republican State Central Committee for District 19. According to unofficial results from the Ohio Secretary of State’s office, Melanie Leneghan won with 8,385 votes, or 46.1% of the vote. She defeated Carol O’Brien, who had 6,639 (36.5%) votes; Kelly O’Brien 1,272 (7%); Nicole Justice 1,035 (5.7%); and Andrea Dalton 853 (4.7%). Carol O’Brien was the Delaware County Republican Party’s endorsed candidate. Leneghan’s margin of victory was closer in Delaware County, 44.8% to 41.4% for Carol O’Brien.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If one of your favorite comfort foods is a good burger and some crispy fries on the site, then you are in the right place because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should really not miss if you want to taste some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state of Ohio. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and have really good online reviews so next time you are craving a burger, make sure to visit one of these three burger spots in Ohio because you will definitely be making a good choice if you do! Here are the places that made it on the list:
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio school districts combat teacher shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The first day of school is just three weeks away and school districts nationwide are still working to combat a teacher shortage. Here in central Ohio, the school districts we spoke to say they are nearly 100% staffed. Columbus City School leaders say they are feeling confident, having 97% of their […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy