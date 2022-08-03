Judge rules against city of Fort Smith in recycling lawsuit

Read on talkbusiness.net
UPDATE: Boil order issued in Van Buren
At approximately 5:30 p.m. on August 5, the Arkansas Department of Health issued a "Boil Water" Notice for the area North of I-40 in Van Buren.
Class-action plaintiffs awarded $745K in recycling suit against Fort Smith
On August 3, Judge Stephen Tabor ruled in favor of a group of plaintiffs that filed a class-action lawsuit against the City of Fort Smith because of recycling that was not performed for nearly two years.
KHBS
Parts of Crawford County, Arkansas, without water
VAN BUREN, Ark. — Part of Crawford County lost water Friday morning. The area most affected is Interstate 40 and up Highway 59 to Lowe's in Van Buren, but the entire area could be facing shortages. Steve Dufresne, Van Buren utilities director, said the water loss is due to...
Fayetteville looking to demolish apartment complex to prevent flooding
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Along Hamestring Creek, the complex has experienced frequent flooding in recent years. “We’ve seen over the past really since about 2008. 2008, 2011, 2017, and now 22 so almost on a 5-year frequency,” said Chris Brown- Director of public works and city engineer. The...
Arkansas cities among those awarded federal funding for air service needs
WASHINGTON — The U.S Department of Transportation (DOT) announced this week that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) to help communities across several states address their local air service needs. The city of Bentonville will receive $500,000 while Fort Smith will...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
U.S. Highway 59 bridge make road program’s priority list
(From the Aug. 3 and 7, 1997, issues of the Sequoyah County Times) –Daily temperatures have continued to rise in recent weeks, contributing to the death of a least one elderly county resident and the treatment of many others at Sequoyah Memorial Hospital’s emergency room in Sallisaw. —Governor Frank...
Springdale Schools consider adding armed safety officers
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale School District is looking to beef up security on some campuses. It's considering a proposal to hire certified school safety officers (CSSO). District officials say safety is their top priority and that’s why they are looking at the new option this year. "The...
KHBS
Fort Smith, Arkansas school district has more than 70 new teachers
FORT SMITH, Ark. — More than 70 teachers, all new to the district are taking part in orientation at the Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith this week. The teachers will be in classes from elementary to high school. They were introduced to district leadership and to what students experience at Fort Smith Public Schools.
Lavaca man to represent himself in $100 million COVID-19 fraud case
On July 26, the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fort Smith ruled that a Lavaca man facing charges in a $100 million COVID-19 fraud scheme may represent himself in court.
Company bringing fiber-optic internet to River Valley
A multi-million dollar investment for fiber-optic internet is coming to Fort Smith and Barling.
Fort Smith police find dead woman in a creek
On August 3 at approximately 4:00 p.m., Fort Smith police responded to a call that resulted in discovering a dead woman in a creek.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville prohibits overnight parking of RVs, other large vehicles on city streets
A new Fayetteville law puts restrictions on how long large vehicles can be parked on city streets. The City Council on Tuesday voted to prohibit overnight parking of trucks, tractors and trailers with a capacity of over one ton, including motorhomes, recreational vehicles (RVs), fifth wheel trailers and camper trailers. The rule states large vehicles cannot be parked on any city street between midnight and 6 a.m.
LGBTQ back-to-school event canceled after controversy in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Day in and day out, the Fayetteville Public Library hosts all kinds of events for a variety of organizations. Northwest Arkansas advocacy group for LGBTQIA+ youth, The Equality Crew, planned a back-to-school event that was supposed to happen at the library this weekend. The organization canceled the event, citing safety concerns.
KHBS
Tontitown, Arkansas hosts annual grape festival
The 2022 Tontitown Grape Festival is underway. People from Northwest Arkansas and across the area are attending. There are carnival rides, free music and grape stomping. The most famous part of the festival is the spaghetti dinner, which is served Thursday, Friday and Saturday night. People started making the spaghetti...
5newsonline.com
Cities across Northwest Arkansas to host National Night Out
ARKANSAS, USA — Hundreds of cities across the United States are celebrating National Night Out (NNO) Tuesday, Aug. 2 in an effort to enhance the relationship between law enforcement and neighbors within communities. According to their website, National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors...
talkbusiness.net
Smith ‘made it happen’ in Northwest Arkansas
In his heyday, Cameron Smith was among the world’s best professional fast-pitch softball pitchers. In the 1980s, he toured with the legendary Eddie Feigner and his barnstorming, four-person team known as the King and His Court. Sportswriters often described them as the Harlem Globetrotters of softball. “Cameron was an...
KHBS
Fayetteville Family Impacted By Sandy Hook Shooting Responds To Alex Jones Verdict
AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas jury has ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over the conspiracy theorist’s repeated public claims that the attack was a hoax.
KTEN.com
Big rig, SUV collide on Marshall County highway; 2 hurt
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Two motorists were injured Thursday morning when their sport utility vehicle was T-boned by an 18-wheeler on U.S. 377 in Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the SUV pulled out from a stop sign at Buncombe Creek Road about one mile north of the Willis Bridge when it was struck by the oncoming big rig at around 9:15 a.m.
KTUL
Muskogee deputies arrest two for alleged burglaries
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office arrested two men on suspicion of burglary on Sunday. Deputies say around 8:30 a.m. that morning a business owner called in to report the suspicious activity of two men in a red truck near the 4100 block of 32nd Street.
Suspect In Custody After Standoff With Multiple Agencies In Haskell
A suspect is in custody after a standoff with US Marshals, OHP and Muskogee County deputies in Haskell Wednesday evening. Trevor Dale McManus is accused of beating his girlfriend with a baseball bat, according to Muskogee Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, McManus shoved and threatened his girlfriend with a gun, which...
