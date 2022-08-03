Next month, experimental rock band the Melvins are coming to New York City for their 2022 tour. The Melvins are an alternative rock band who were founded in 1983 in Washington. The band’s constant members have included vocalist and guitarist Buzz Osborne, drummer Dale Crover, and bassist Steven McDonald. The band is known to aid in the development of the grunge metal genre. Over the decades, the band has had enormous success and has inspired other grunge bands from the Seattle area, such as Nirvana, Green River, and Soundgarden. The band is currently working on a new album, slated to release either this year or next.

