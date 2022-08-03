ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perkinston, MS

extrainningsoftball.com

Natalie Poole to be Named Southern Miss Head Coach

Southern Miss is expected to hire Natalie Poole as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Poole spent the last eleven seasons as the head coach at Memphis, collecting a 241-340 overall record during her tenure. Memphis also posted a 58-146 record in conference play across the same period.
HATTIESBURG, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations

This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
OXFORD, MS
Picayune Item

Hornet’s football is “10/10 excited” about this season

Poplarville’s football Head Coach Jay Beech said the excitement level for the 2022 season is a, “10 out of 10” and the entire team is excited to play football again. The Hornets are coming off an 11-3 season and 4-1 in district. Poplarville fell short to the Columbia Wildcats in the final four game, 12-7. It’s a new season but the Hornets’ goals are the same.
POPLARVILLE, MS
Picayune Item

Pearl River enshrines 2022 Hall of Famers

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College kicked off the 2022-23 Athletic year with a bang Friday, celebrating its Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2022 which was presented by Keith’s Superstores. The celebration began with a golf tournament at the Bridges Golf Club and was punctuated by...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi

This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

The Street That Jim Crow Paved

One day in late September, Vikki Terrell entered her restaurant Vikki Layne's on Walnut Street in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., to find a disastrous scene. Overturned tables and chairs, smashed plates, and shattered glass covered the floor of the dining area; in the kitchen, inventory littered the ground. Terrell had no idea who had broken into her restaurant and trashed it, but the vandal left an unmistakable series of messages in black spray paint.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Picayune Item

Andrew “Andy” Dean Loveless

Andrew “Andy” Dean Loveless of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on July 30, 2022, at the age of 58 years old. A Graveside Service is to be held by family, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holliman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.
CARRIERE, MS
Magnolia State Live

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
WLOX

Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Elliott Homes developing new homes with a view at Diamondhead’s The Club

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 50 homes will soon be built around The Club at Diamondhead golf course. The first 13 homes, or phase one, could be completed by December. “We’re rolling out a new product at Elliott Homes,” said Elliott Homes’ new home advisor Jason Train. “We’re rolling out gorgeous homes with all of the amenities already included. Two sizes, one as small as 1,400 square feet and one as large as 1,900 square feet.”
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
bslshoofly.com

Look What's Rollin' on the River!

The Betsy Ann riverboat will soon dock in Bay St. Louis Harbor, offering dinner cruises and sunset tours of our local waters. Reservations for sightseeing cruises aboard the Betsy Ann Riverboat have been coming in steadily since the owners announced they were moving the attraction to Bay St. Louis after operating for five years in Biloxi.
Picayune Item

Mark Dossett

Memorial Services for Mark Wesley Dossett, age 66, of Slidell, LA who passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
SLIDELL, LA
Picayune Item

Motorists reminded to stop for school buses or face fines, jail time

The Poplarville Police Department wants to remind motorists to keep an eye out for busses now that schools are starting a new year. As the 2022-23 school year approaches, the Poplarville Police Department urges all motorists to be aware when school busses stop to load and unload children. “The negligent...
POPLARVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Bay St. Louis man remembered for his love of family

A Bay St. Louis man remembered as a family first kind of guy was known for putting his children ahead of everything else. Ryan Moran was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a train near Lakeshore Road. The 32-year-old left behind a wife, Destin, and children Ryanna and...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS

