Read on www.picayuneitem.com
Related
extrainningsoftball.com
Natalie Poole to be Named Southern Miss Head Coach
Southern Miss is expected to hire Natalie Poole as the program’s new head coach, sources confirmed to Extra Inning Softball on Friday. Poole spent the last eleven seasons as the head coach at Memphis, collecting a 241-340 overall record during her tenure. Memphis also posted a 58-146 record in conference play across the same period.
Ole Miss commits, targets excited about Dandy Dozen designations
This story is from 247Sports contributor Rion Young. The Clarion Ledger has released their Dandy Dozens and four of Ole Miss sought after prospects made the cut. Being a Dandy Dozen is one of the highest accomplishments in football a player can have. Inside the Rebels had a chance to visit their photo shoot and was able to talk to a few Ole Miss prospects who were on the list.
Picayune Item
Hornet’s football is “10/10 excited” about this season
Poplarville’s football Head Coach Jay Beech said the excitement level for the 2022 season is a, “10 out of 10” and the entire team is excited to play football again. The Hornets are coming off an 11-3 season and 4-1 in district. Poplarville fell short to the Columbia Wildcats in the final four game, 12-7. It’s a new season but the Hornets’ goals are the same.
Picayune Item
Pearl River enshrines 2022 Hall of Famers
POPLARVILLE, Miss. — Pearl River Community College kicked off the 2022-23 Athletic year with a bang Friday, celebrating its Athletics Hall of Fame class of 2022 which was presented by Keith’s Superstores. The celebration began with a golf tournament at the Bridges Golf Club and was punctuated by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg to get waterpark, sports fields
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is set to get a waterpark at the Hattiesburg Zoo and two new sports fields at Jaycee Park. City leaders said Jaycee Park, which is located along Quinn Street and North Hutchinson Avenue, will be the new home for Cameron Field. It will also house a new girl’s softball field […]
wxxv25.com
A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi
This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
Jackson Free Press
The Street That Jim Crow Paved
One day in late September, Vikki Terrell entered her restaurant Vikki Layne's on Walnut Street in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss., to find a disastrous scene. Overturned tables and chairs, smashed plates, and shattered glass covered the floor of the dining area; in the kitchen, inventory littered the ground. Terrell had no idea who had broken into her restaurant and trashed it, but the vandal left an unmistakable series of messages in black spray paint.
Picayune Item
Andrew “Andy” Dean Loveless
Andrew “Andy” Dean Loveless of Carriere, Mississippi passed away on July 30, 2022, at the age of 58 years old. A Graveside Service is to be held by family, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Holliman Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home.
RELATED PEOPLE
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
WLOX
Harrison Central student in custody after carrying weapon on campus
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 15-year-old student at Harrison Central High School was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun on campus. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer got a tip about the teen having a weapon around 9 a.m. Administration and the resource officer located the student on campus, searched him and found the weapon. Police took the student into custody by 9:03 a.m.
WLOX
Elliott Homes developing new homes with a view at Diamondhead’s The Club
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 50 homes will soon be built around The Club at Diamondhead golf course. The first 13 homes, or phase one, could be completed by December. “We’re rolling out a new product at Elliott Homes,” said Elliott Homes’ new home advisor Jason Train. “We’re rolling out gorgeous homes with all of the amenities already included. Two sizes, one as small as 1,400 square feet and one as large as 1,900 square feet.”
bslshoofly.com
Look What's Rollin' on the River!
The Betsy Ann riverboat will soon dock in Bay St. Louis Harbor, offering dinner cruises and sunset tours of our local waters. Reservations for sightseeing cruises aboard the Betsy Ann Riverboat have been coming in steadily since the owners announced they were moving the attraction to Bay St. Louis after operating for five years in Biloxi.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Picayune Item
Mark Dossett
Memorial Services for Mark Wesley Dossett, age 66, of Slidell, LA who passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022 will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home. Obituary, driving directions, and register book can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.
Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Mississippi high school; he said it was for protection against another student
A teenage student was taken into custody Friday morning after bringing a loaded handgun to a south Mississippi campus. The teen, 15, is a student at Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, WLOX-TV reported. Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said the school resource officer received a tip from a teacher...
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
There’s not much topography on a football field. But that’s not stopping George County’s quest to get to the top. Bayou View gets new track at no cost to city thanks to PTA. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It took the school PTA only about a month...
Picayune Item
Motorists reminded to stop for school buses or face fines, jail time
The Poplarville Police Department wants to remind motorists to keep an eye out for busses now that schools are starting a new year. As the 2022-23 school year approaches, the Poplarville Police Department urges all motorists to be aware when school busses stop to load and unload children. “The negligent...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hattiesburg man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with attempted murder in Hattiesburg following a domestic dispute. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report about a woman needing medical attention around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Hardy Street on Wednesday, August 3. They said the 48-year-old woman had […]
Mississippi Press
Man found guilty, gets life sentence in capital murder of Moss Point woman
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A murder which an assistant district attorney called “merciless and savage” will send a 35-year-old man to prison for the remainder of his natural life. After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury pronounced Octavius Montego Black guilty of the 2018 killing of Moss Point...
wxxv25.com
Bay St. Louis man remembered for his love of family
A Bay St. Louis man remembered as a family first kind of guy was known for putting his children ahead of everything else. Ryan Moran was killed Monday afternoon when he was hit by a train near Lakeshore Road. The 32-year-old left behind a wife, Destin, and children Ryanna and...
NOLA.com
Shoot-out during Facebook Marketplace robbery led to arrest in similar Metairie holdup
A Jackson, Mississippi, man accused of traveling to Metairie to commit a robbery he had set up through the Facebook Marketplace was arrested days later, after authorities say he was shot in the chest while trying to commit a similar holdup in Hattiesburg. Carlos Davis, 22, was charged Monday with...
Comments / 0