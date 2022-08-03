DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 50 homes will soon be built around The Club at Diamondhead golf course. The first 13 homes, or phase one, could be completed by December. “We’re rolling out a new product at Elliott Homes,” said Elliott Homes’ new home advisor Jason Train. “We’re rolling out gorgeous homes with all of the amenities already included. Two sizes, one as small as 1,400 square feet and one as large as 1,900 square feet.”

