ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, A.J. McKee lightweight debut set for Bellator 286

By Josh Evanoff
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”

Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pitbull
Person
Mads Burnell
Person
Scott Coker
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones shares a video of him hitting pads ahead of heavyweight debut: “I’m exactly where I need to be”

Jon Jones appears to be inching closer to making his heavyweight debut. After Jones vacated his light heavyweight belt following his win over Dominick Reyes, he said he would be moving up to heavyweight. Yet, nearly three years later he has yet to make that move. However, ‘Bones’ had been bulking up and now took to Instagram to release a video of him training.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Henry Cejudo explains why he would pick Valentina Shevchenko to win potential trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes

Henry Cejudo believes Valentina Shevchenko will defeat Amanda Nunes if they have a trilogy match. Nunes and Shevchenko met back at UFC 196 with the Brazilian winning a decision, in just a three-round fight. After Nunes became the champ, they had their rematch at UFC 215 for the belt and once again Nunes won the fight, but this time it was by split decision.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Brazilian#Cbs Sports Hq#Ufc
bjpenndotcom

Video: Tyron Woodley bends the knee in Ireland

Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is engaged to be married after proposing to his girlfriend in Dublin, Ireland. Over the course of the last few years, you could certainly say Tyron Woodley has had some mixed fortunes. Alongside some difficulties inside both the Octagon and the boxing ring, he’s also made a whole lot of money and has been able to build on some of his own business ventures.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anthony Pettis believes more fighters should test free agency: “As fighters, you’re supposed to take care of yourself”

PFL lightweight star Anthony Pettis believes fighters should be more open to fighting outside the UFC. ‘Showtime’ is set to return to action this Friday against Stevie Ray at PFL 7. The bout is set to be the semifinals of the lightweight tournament. The winner will advance to face the winner of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Alex Martinez for one million dollars.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
bjpenndotcom

Dan Hooker thinks it’s “wild” that Islam Makhachev is receiving a title shot at UFC 280: “He’s coming off the back of two good stylistic match-ups on short notice”

Dan Hooker has seemingly noted his surprise at Islam Makhachev receiving a UFC lightweight title shot at UFC 280. Over the course of the last few months, Islam Makhachev has been relentlessly campaigning for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. Now, with a ten-fight win streak to his name, he’ll get what he’s been waiting for as he prepares to lock horns with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Hearn: Top Rank Should've Been Looking At Bivol Immediately After Beterbiev Beat Joe Smith

Eddie Hearn considers Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Gilberto Ramirez the three legitimate options for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight. Hearn still can’t understand, however, why Artur Beterbiev’s handlers didn’t exhibit immediate interest in making the most meaningful fight for both Beterbiev and Bivol next. Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com and other outlets after he stopped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their light heavyweight title unification fight June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York that he would welcome a showdown with Bivol later this year, but Hearn – whose company, Matchroom Boxing, promotes Bivol – stated during his most recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that he never heard from anyone affiliated with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Beterbiev’s co-promoter.
COMBAT SPORTS
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira official for UFC 281 this November at MSG

The long-awaited clash between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and surging contender Alex Pereira is finally on the books. The two middleweight fighters are expected to headline the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Nov. 12 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is according to a recent announcement made by ESPN.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bjpenndotcom

Ali Abdelaziz responds after Charles Oliveira suggests that Islam Makhachev and his team are “arrogant” individuals

Ali Abdelaziz has responded to recent comments made by Charles Oliveira about himself and Islam Makhachev. The two lightweights are set to square off at UFC 280 in October. The bout is set to crown the new 155-pound champion, after ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped in May. Oliveira famously lost his title on the scale prior to his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Jason Witt doesn’t think Josh Quinlan “is anything special,” believes his wrestling will be the difference at UFC Vegas 59

Jason Witt is looking to get back into the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 59. Witt is coming off a KO loss to Phil Rowe back in February and will now return on Saturday against Josh Quinlan who’s coming off the Contender Series last year. Although knowing much about UFC newcomers is tough, Witt says he actually knows quite a bit due to the fact one of his teammates fought Quinlan on the regional scene.
UFC
Yardbarker

Aaron Jeffery steps in against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 284 on Aug. 12

Bellator MMA will be rocking the mullet on Aug. 12. At Bellator 284, Austin Vanderford (11-1) plans on coming back from his first career defeat, and he was expecting to face Anthony Adams. For currently unclosed reasons, Adams is out of their middleweight contest, and Bellator has already acquired and announced the replacement on Thursday: Aaron Jeffery (12-3). The two will square off inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Aug. 12, and they will be competing on the main card.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy