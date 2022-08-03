Patricio Pitbull vs. Adam Borics, A.J. McKee lightweight debut set for Bellator 286

Read on www.bjpenn.com
Logan Paul confirms December return to boxing: “We’re getting back into the ring!”
YouTube star Logan Paul has seemingly confirmed he’ll be back in the ring before the end of 2022. ‘The Maverick’ has been out of boxing since his June 2021 exhibition with Floyd Mayweather. That outing was ruled a no contest after eight rounds of action in Miami. Following the fight, Paul sued ‘Money’ for not paying him for the event.
Former UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again , under the right circumstances: “Yeah I got a couple more left in the tank”
Former middleweight UFC champion Rich Franklin says he would consider fighting again, under the right circumstances. Franklin, 47, (29-7 MMA) has not entered the Octagon since November of 2012 where he went down to defeat against Cung Le (9-3 MMA) in a middleweight bout. ‘Ace’ officially retired in the fall...
UFC star Conor McGregor to team up with Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’
It has been announced that UFC star Conor McGregor is to team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic ‘Road House’. The original ‘Road House’ featured Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott. Apparently the remake with feature Gyllenhaal playing...
Paddy Pimblett shoots down rumors that he could be competing at November’s UFC 281 event in New York: “The taxman’s not getting my money”
Paddy Pimblett has shot down rumors that he could be competing at November’s UFC 281 event in New York. Pimblett, (19-3 MMA), is well on his way to becoming a full-blown superstar and is just coming off a win against Jordan Leavitt (10-2 MMA) this past July in a lightweight bout.
Jon Jones shares a video of him hitting pads ahead of heavyweight debut: “I’m exactly where I need to be”
Jon Jones appears to be inching closer to making his heavyweight debut. After Jones vacated his light heavyweight belt following his win over Dominick Reyes, he said he would be moving up to heavyweight. Yet, nearly three years later he has yet to make that move. However, ‘Bones’ had been bulking up and now took to Instagram to release a video of him training.
MMAmania.com
UFC 281 odds: Dustin Poirier opens as betting favorite over Michael Chandler
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is working on a potential 155-pound matchup between top division contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, currently attached to the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, set to go down on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Sports...
Conor McGregor mocks Nate Diaz after booking role in ‘Road House’ remake: “MMA, I’ll never forget you! Easy work.”
Conor McGregor has taken a shot at his longtime rival, Nate Diaz after booking a role in Road House. On Wednesday, it was revealed McGregor will team up with actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 cult classic Road House. The news was surprising as it will be the Irishman’s acting debut which he is excited for.
Henry Cejudo explains why he would pick Valentina Shevchenko to win potential trilogy fight with Amanda Nunes
Henry Cejudo believes Valentina Shevchenko will defeat Amanda Nunes if they have a trilogy match. Nunes and Shevchenko met back at UFC 196 with the Brazilian winning a decision, in just a three-round fight. After Nunes became the champ, they had their rematch at UFC 215 for the belt and once again Nunes won the fight, but this time it was by split decision.
MMAmania.com
Dustin Poirier vs Michael Chandler lightweight banger in the works for UFC 281 in New York
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is close to finalizing a lightweight slobberknocker between top 155-pound contenders Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, currently attached to the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) fight card, set to go down on Sat., Nov. 12, 2022 inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. That’s according...
Video: Tyron Woodley bends the knee in Ireland
Former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is engaged to be married after proposing to his girlfriend in Dublin, Ireland. Over the course of the last few years, you could certainly say Tyron Woodley has had some mixed fortunes. Alongside some difficulties inside both the Octagon and the boxing ring, he’s also made a whole lot of money and has been able to build on some of his own business ventures.
Daniel Cormier: Colby Covington Dealing With ‘Serious Injuries’ From Masvidal Attack
Daniel Cormier claims that UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington is dealing with some “serious injuries” from his public attack at the hands of Jorge Masvidal. Daniel Cormier Claims Covington Suffered “Serious Injuries”. Cormier took to a recent episode of the “DC & RC Show” and praised Covington...
Anthony Pettis believes more fighters should test free agency: “As fighters, you’re supposed to take care of yourself”
PFL lightweight star Anthony Pettis believes fighters should be more open to fighting outside the UFC. ‘Showtime’ is set to return to action this Friday against Stevie Ray at PFL 7. The bout is set to be the semifinals of the lightweight tournament. The winner will advance to face the winner of Olivier Aubin-Mercier, and Alex Martinez for one million dollars.
Dan Hooker thinks it’s “wild” that Islam Makhachev is receiving a title shot at UFC 280: “He’s coming off the back of two good stylistic match-ups on short notice”
Dan Hooker has seemingly noted his surprise at Islam Makhachev receiving a UFC lightweight title shot at UFC 280. Over the course of the last few months, Islam Makhachev has been relentlessly campaigning for a shot at the UFC lightweight championship. Now, with a ten-fight win streak to his name, he’ll get what he’s been waiting for as he prepares to lock horns with Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Top Rank Should've Been Looking At Bivol Immediately After Beterbiev Beat Joe Smith
Eddie Hearn considers Callum Smith, Joshua Buatsi and Gilberto Ramirez the three legitimate options for Dmitry Bivol’s next fight. Hearn still can’t understand, however, why Artur Beterbiev’s handlers didn’t exhibit immediate interest in making the most meaningful fight for both Beterbiev and Bivol next. Beterbiev told BoxingScene.com and other outlets after he stopped Joe Smith Jr. in the second round of their light heavyweight title unification fight June 18 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York that he would welcome a showdown with Bivol later this year, but Hearn – whose company, Matchroom Boxing, promotes Bivol – stated during his most recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that he never heard from anyone affiliated with Bob Arum’s Top Rank Inc., Beterbiev’s co-promoter.
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira official for UFC 281 this November at MSG
The long-awaited clash between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and surging contender Alex Pereira is finally on the books. The two middleweight fighters are expected to headline the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Nov. 12 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. This is according to a recent announcement made by ESPN.
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
Ali Abdelaziz responds after Charles Oliveira suggests that Islam Makhachev and his team are “arrogant” individuals
Ali Abdelaziz has responded to recent comments made by Charles Oliveira about himself and Islam Makhachev. The two lightweights are set to square off at UFC 280 in October. The bout is set to crown the new 155-pound champion, after ‘Do Bronx’ was stripped in May. Oliveira famously lost his title on the scale prior to his fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 274.
Jason Witt doesn’t think Josh Quinlan “is anything special,” believes his wrestling will be the difference at UFC Vegas 59
Jason Witt is looking to get back into the win column in a big way at UFC Vegas 59. Witt is coming off a KO loss to Phil Rowe back in February and will now return on Saturday against Josh Quinlan who’s coming off the Contender Series last year. Although knowing much about UFC newcomers is tough, Witt says he actually knows quite a bit due to the fact one of his teammates fought Quinlan on the regional scene.
Yardbarker
Aaron Jeffery steps in against Austin Vanderford at Bellator 284 on Aug. 12
Bellator MMA will be rocking the mullet on Aug. 12. At Bellator 284, Austin Vanderford (11-1) plans on coming back from his first career defeat, and he was expecting to face Anthony Adams. For currently unclosed reasons, Adams is out of their middleweight contest, and Bellator has already acquired and announced the replacement on Thursday: Aaron Jeffery (12-3). The two will square off inside the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. on Aug. 12, and they will be competing on the main card.
Khamzat Chimaev responds to criticism from fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal: “Wake up buddy”
Khamzat Chimaev has responded to criticism from fellow UFC star Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal recently spoke with ‘MMA Fighting’ about ‘Borz’ and was not very complimentary, saying:. “I don’t really think Khamzat is as good as they say he is. I’m more of a see then believe...
