One injured in shooting on Getwell Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man was shot after two suspects fired into the back of the victim’s vehicle, according to Memphis police.
Officers responded to a shooting at a gas station on Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue on July 26.
The two suspects fired shots into the back of a car and the victim was struck. The suspects then fled the scene southbound on Getwell Road, according to police.
The victim was transported to a hospital and no update has been provided.
Police say the suspects are believed to be juveniles that live in the area.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
