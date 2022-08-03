Konami’s new Bomberman tries to get creative with a classic formula

Read on www.polygon.com
Related
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
techeblog.com
God of War Remake in Unreal Engine 5 Showcases What the Game Could Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
TeaserPlay is back at it again, and this time, with a God of War remake in Unreal Engine 5. The main objective of this remake was to humanize Kratos’ face as much as possible, similar to what you saw in the eighth-installment released on April 20, 2018 for the PS4 / PC, while also bringing the camera a bit closer to the character.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One Of The Titles Xbox CEO Of Microsoft Gaming Phil Spencer Most Anticipates Playing Is God Of War Ragnarok On The PlayStation
As he publicly stated on Twitter, Xbox CEO Phil Spencer is eagerly awaiting the release of God of War Ragnarok so that he may completely give in to its gameplay. In theory, this is typical as many people are anticipating a Sony PlayStation blockbuster. However, they do not control the...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
dotesports.com
Sony claims Xbox’s ownership of Call of Duty franchise could influence users’ console choices
With Microsoft acquiring Activision-Blizzard earlier this year, Sony has claimed the Call of Duty (CoD) franchise being tied to Xbox could influence users’ console choices. As seen in the company’s official response to the inquiry made by the Brazil regulatory board (via Resetera), Sony pointed out how the success established by the CoD franchise can be considered as something “which stands out as a gaming category on its own.”
Ash's Original Actor Is Returning To Pokemon, But Not How You'd Expect
If you grew up in the 1990s and early 2000s, it's likely that "Pokémon" was a big part of your childhood. The Japanese media franchise based around battling monsters and the Pokémon trainers that befriended them was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon, spawning television shows, video games, and card collections — among other properties — that touched virtually every part of the globe. At the center of this was Ash Ketchum, the main character of the original "Pokémon" anime series.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Polygon
Prey strips the Predator formula down to basics, but finds some room for style
Before Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2017, the film studio had become known as a purveyor of durable genre movies like the Alien, Predator, and X-Men series — and also as an interfering cost-cutter, defined by its willingness to set pivotal action sequences in generic parking lots and Canadian forests. (See The Darkest Minds, Elektra, or X-Men: The Last Stand, among many others, for examples of the Fox aesthetic at its worst.) These reputations weren’t mutually exclusive; sometimes, a Fox movie would strike up a pleasing balance between muscular thrills and relative limitations, like The Wolverine, a smaller-scale superhero movie that makes evocative use of its initial, woodsy setting.
Polygon
Call of Duty: Vanguard side-eyed as Activision reports deep slide in player numbers
Activision Blizzard’s revenue performance continues to slide as Microsoft works through its $68.7 billion deal to bring the mega publisher aboard Xbox’s campus next year. But more concerning to both companies may be the decline in player engagement that Activision reported Monday. Monthly active users, which Activision and...
Gamespot
New Steam Deck Reservations Available Following Production Increase | GameSpot News
Valve has partnered with Komodo for distribution of Steam in four new countries: Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. These new reservations will not impact existing NA/UK/EU reservation timelines. So if you're in Q3 or Q4, you'll still be in those queue groups with the same estimated delivery dates. You can expect to see Steam Deck at BitSummit in Kyoto and September's Tokyo Game Show.
Digital Trends
Is Minecraft worth playing in 2022?
Minecraft continues to draw players from many different gaming circles — some are broadly curious, some have seen their friends play, and some come to investigate because of sessions they’ve seen with streamers or the enormous kingdoms that fans have built for themselves. But it’s been over a decade since the game was released … is it really still worth getting into right now? Does that pixelated game deserve your attention?
IGN
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass Wave 2: Propeller Cup 150cc Gameplay
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's second wave of DLC tracks has finally arrived, and with it some fan favorites from previous games in the new Propeller Cup. Enjoy the beautiful Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, the classic Snow Land from Mario Kart GBA, the chaotic Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii, and an all-new track for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sky-High Sundae.
QuakeCon 2022 will feature dirty keyboards and Skryim sweet rolls
The full schedule for this year's event has been posted: There's also esports, cosplay, pet showcases, charity speedruns, and more. With the 2022 edition of QuakeCon now just a couple weeks away, Bethesda has revealed the full schedule of events, which will include an up-close look at Redfall (opens in new tab), PC building tutorials, speedruns, charity fundraising, and something called the "QuakeCon Dirty Keyboard Contest."
Polygon
New Mario Kart 8 DLC fixes Coconut Mall’s stalled Shy Guys
The second wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass downloadable content is here, bringing eight fresh tracks to the Nintendo Switch game, including one that’s (technically) brand-new: Sky-High Sundae. But Mario Kart 8 fans will be happy to hear about another change ushered in by Thursday’s DLC drop in the form of a tweak to Coconut Mall.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in August 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
NFL・
Steam finally adds support for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers
The funky Nintendo controllers can be used individually or paired up.
There is no objective history of video games – every player’s experience is different
There is no single objective history of video games. There are certainly elements we can all agree on – the order in which home computers and consoles were launched, the general sweep of technology, from blocky monochrome sprites to vast realistic landscapes – but everyone who plays games holds within them a completely different version of events, based on the machines they owned and the games they loved.
Polygon
Square Enix feared Eidos, Crystal Dynamics games cannibalized other sales
Square Enix executives, in their first quarterly earnings call since selling the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex franchises and the studios making them, explained that decision to investors on Friday. The publisher’s reasoning, according to analyst David Gibson, is that its Western studios and their products might have been cannibalizing...
Comments / 0