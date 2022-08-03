Scammers targeting summer travelers with flight issues, BBB says

Read on www.nbc12.com
Richmond bakery provides young adults with ingredients of a new career
One Westover Hills bakery is baking up a way for young adults with special abilities to start a career thanks to a program endorsed by the Virginia Department of Education.
SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter
The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
NBC12
Richmond small businesses celebrate ‘804 Day’ with events, discounts
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - August 4 is “804 Day” in central Virginia, and small businesses in Richmond are celebrating with events and discounts. From discounts on food and drinks to 8% off on shopping at many businesses, there is something for just about everyone. Check out the full...
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.7%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
Antisemitic flyers distributed in Richmond, organizations see hate spiking in Virginia
Residents in Westover Hills area are speaking out after finding antisemitic flyers in their neighborhood, less than two months after similar materials were distributed in Bon Air.
WSLS
Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend
RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VDH reports shift in flu season: 'We've seen strange activity'
The Virginia Department of Health has reported a shift in flu season this year, with case counts jumping through the late spring and summer.
NBC12
Severe storms cause damage in central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Severe storms moving through central Virginia prompted multiple warnings, watches and advisories Friday. Multiple trees were brought down during the storms with damage along Semmes Avenue. “We’ve been in Richmond for like a year, and it seems like a lot of these storms come through, and...
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
Urban One Drops 2022 Casino Referendum Bid
Downtown Silver Spring-based Urban One is ending a bid to hold a referendum this year for a proposed ONE Casino and Resort, a $517 million gaming, dining, and entertainment venue on the south side of Richmond, Va., the company announced Thursday. The company will now pursue a campaign to place...
cutoday.info
Virginia CU’s Request to Expand FOM is Rejected by Commission
RICHMOND, Va.–The Virginia State Corporation Commission has ruled against Virginia Credit Union, saying it cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia. The ruling is the latest move resolving a three-year battle between Virginia Credit Union and the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
More than 3,000 customers without power in Richmond during afternoon storms
As stormed raged across the region on Friday afternoon residents throughout the area lost power. In Richmond, 3,348 Dominion Energy customers were without power.
Thieves steal catalytic converters from Richmond Staples Mill Amtrak station
Central Virginia has seen a string of catalytic converter thefts, but the latest incidents were reported at the Amtrak Richmond Staples Mill Station in Henrico County.
Here’s how you could name the new Henrico animal adoption center
Individuals can share naming ideas at NameTheShelter.com through Aug. 31. The top choices will be made available for a public vote online in September. People can follow the progress of the naming campaign on the Henrico County Government accounts on Twitter and Facebook.
Richmond SPCA holds free Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return educational course
The Richmond SPCA is holding a one-day training program to help the community better understand Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return practices geared to help manage cat populations.
