Unsend email with iPhone: How to fix misfires in Mail on iOS 16

Apple warning for all iPhone users – never click OK on these dangerous alerts
A TIKTOK video has highlighted the perils of clicking notifications that come from third parties. Be on the lookout for this devious scam. TikToker Jamie Nyland posted a video warning his 23million followers against following a specific pop-up ad on the iPhone. The pop-up reads "Virus Warning! Your iPhone has...
knowtechie.com
Should you buy the iPhone 14?
Apple’s iPhone 14 is coming later this year. We’ve seen so many leaks of the design and rumors of other features that we might as well have seen the legitimate device. What those leaks don’t say, however, is if you should buy one. Sure, the cameras will...
Incredible iPhone trick will totally change how you use the camera app – don’t miss it
IF YOU need to quickly whip your iPhone camera out to take a quick photo, it can be a bit of a faff. Fortunately, your iPhone has a little-known feature that makes life much easier. The Apple logo on the back of the device can act as a button for...
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: Since we originally published this story on August 3, Amazon has dropped the price of the 2021 iPad 9 even lower. Now priced at $299 even, this is officially the lowest price we’ve ever seen on this popular iPad. In addition, Walmart has also dropped prices on this tablet to match Amazon. We’ve added this additional purchase option and updated the pricing in our original story, which you can read below. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than...
CNET
iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone
Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
Apple stops signing iOS 15.5 following iOS 15.6 release
Apple on Wednesday stopped signing iOS 15.5 and iPadOS 15.5, exactly one week after the company released iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 to all users. As a result, iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch users can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.6 to iOS 15.5, which may affect users waiting for jailbreak.
Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight
Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8 colors changing from Series 7, new watch face and more
Apple Watch Series 8 will be announced at the iPhone 14 event in September. In the meantime, Twitter user and “time traveler from Earth 616” @VNchocoTaco aka ShimpApplePro has shared what they’re hearing about the lineup. Details include Apple Watch Series 8 colors, production timing, and more.
Android Authority
How to clear cache on your Android device
It just takes a couple of taps. Cached files are temporary data an app on your phone saves to make using the app easier. This could be login information, your favorite playlists, and other saved default info. Along the same lines are cookies, which are saved browsing information that makes using the browser on your phone easier. You might want to occasionally clear the phone’s app cache and cookies to save space, speed up the device, and troubleshoot. Here’s how to clear the cache and cookies on Android.
CNET
iOS 16: How to Unsend and Edit Text Messages on Your iPhone
Everyone makes mistakes, but mistakes can live on forever, especially on the internet. That's true for any text message you send on your iPhone, which is not good when you make a silly grammatical error or send the right message to the wrong person. And unfortunately there's no way to edit an incorrect text message or unsend an accidental one on iOS -- until now.
9to5Mac
Popular streaming app OBS now optimized for Apple Silicon in new beta
OBS is one of the most popular apps for livestreaming. Although the app has been available for macOS users for quite a while, the current version of OBS is only fully compatible with Intel Macs. Luckily, this is about to change. The platform this week released the first beta of OBS Studio 28, which not only adds new features but also runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed
Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
Delete messages from iPhone Messages
Most of us at some time or another have sent messages in the heat of the moment that we wish we hadn’t. In iOS 16 Apple will hopefully be helping iOS Message users with new features that will be available on the iPhone and iPad to make it easier for users to edit and even possibly delete messages they have sent. A few software previews have been made available by Apple to developers revealing some of the features that could possibly be implemented in the next iOS release taking place sometime during September 2022.
Official Apple warning for all users as key component can cause ‘discomfort or injury’
APPLE devices are very safe to use but that doesn't mean they don't come with risks. A key Apple component that is used with most devices, including iPhones and AirPods, can cause injury if used incorrectly. Apple's website has an official warning about its charging cables and connectors. It states:...
9to5Mac
Should you buy AirPods Pro now or wait for AirPods Pro 2?
AirPods Pro are some of the most popular truly wireless headphones on the market. Following their introduction in October of 2019, AirPods Pro have become a must-have accessory for many Apple fans. With a new version looming, however, should you buy AirPods Pro now or wait to see what AirPods Pro 2 bring to the table?
ZDNet
Apple could delay launch of iPadOS 16 until October: Why that's a good thing
The word on the street -- well, coming from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman -- is that Apple is planning to delay the release of iPadOS 16 for a month, breaking what has become a pattern of releasing it at the same time as iOS. Good. According to Gurman, moving the release...
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
CNET
4 Annoying iOS 16 Features and How You Can Disable Them
Many of the new features in iOS 16 are a welcome addition to Apple's latest mobile operating system, especially the wholly customizable lock screen and ability to unsend and edit text messages. Yet, some of these additions, as well as older features, aren't always universally loved. For example, Apple didn't...
The Verge
How to change your Apple ID password
Your Apple ID is your key to using the integrated services of Apple’s ecosystem, including the App Store, iCloud, iMessage, FaceTime, and Apple Music. You also need one to set up any new Apple device. As with any password, if you think it may have been compromised, you should change it immediately. It’s also a good idea to change it every few months to help keep it extra secure.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: August 5, 2022 – Apple Studio Display update, more
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Kolide: With Kolide, you can make your team...
