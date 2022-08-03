Report: Phoenix Suns Sign Ish Wainright

It’s a two-way deal for Ish Wainright, who spent last season with the Phoenix Suns.

Just one day after using one of their two allotted places for a two-way contract on Duane Washington Jr., the Phoenix Suns have utilized the other by signing forward Ish Wainright.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania was on it first.

Wainright was one of Phoenix’s standouts during the 2022 NBA Summer League, as the former Buffalo Bills tight end was able to showcase his strength and size against inferior competition.

Last October, the Suns signed Wainright on a two-way deal after he was waived by the Toronto Raptors. He played 45 games for Phoenix and recorded 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in eight minutes averaged per night.

He also appeared in seven playoff games for the Suns. He will turn 28-years-old in September.

