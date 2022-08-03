Read on sports.nbcsports.com
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
“Vin Scully Taught My Dad English” – A Remembrance
Until he was lost to Covid-19 in 2020, El Monte’s Alberto Rodriguez Sr. was a certified Dodgers NUT. “When we had his 80th birthday, my sisters and my brothers, they had everything-all-Dodgers: the cake, everything,” laughs his son, Alberto Rodriguez Jr., who is 64. “We had the hot dogs too.”
Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully
Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking
Yasiel Puig’s Vin Scully tribute is absolutely heartbreaking. Yasiel Puig, who shot to stardom during his time on the Los Angeles Dodgers, shared a moving tribute to Vin Scully, who died this week. Like many players, past and present, Scully had an impact on their careers and they shared their thoughts on the baseball icon. But Puig took it to a new level when he shared his tribute on Saturday afternoon.
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Video: Vin Scully Ceremony At Dodger Stadium
The Vin Scully ceremony at Dodger Stadium celebrated the longtime voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers on what was an emotional night for players and fans alike. Remembering Scully began with a video that featured countless memorable calls from his 67-year career, including of course Kirk Gibson’s walk-off home run against the Oakland Athletics in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series.
Los Angeles Dodgers pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully
The Los Angeles Dodgers paid tribute to Vin Scully on Friday in their first home game since the legendary broadcaster's death.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
NBC Sports
Petty Steph has great response to James' 'one-dimensional' take
If you're going to critique Steph Curry, chances are that the self-proclaimed "Petty King" will fire back in the pettiest way possible. After former NBA guard Mike James joined the "Players Choice" podcast and called the Warriors superstar "one-dimensional" and claimed that he often is not the primary ball-handler in the Warriors' offense, Curry must have heard James' take because he fired back with a little bit of shade.
Vin Scully Tribute at Dodger Stadium: ‘He Loved the Game of Baseball’
Click here to read the full article. Vin Scully, the legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster who died Aug. 2 at the age of 94, was remembered in a tribute Friday at Dodger Stadium as a towering but humble figure whose work extended beyond the team to become part of the fabric of baseball. “He wasn’t just a Dodger — he loved the game of baseball that we all love and care about,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during the memorial ceremony that preceded the Blue Crew’s evening home game against the San Diego Padres. “Vin, you will be missed,” Roberts said from...
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully Before Game vs. Padres
The legendary broadcaster who spent 67 years broadcasting Dodgers games died at 94.
ETOnline.com
Suni Lee's Ceremonial First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game Will Flip You Out
Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee threw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game, and she flipped out!. The 19-year-old gymnast brought her skills to the mound Friday night for the Blue Jays-Twins game at Target Field in Minneapolis and wowed the crowd when she flipped from the mound before throwing out the pitch. Lee donned a customized Twins jersey, denim shorts and white kicks for the occasion.
Opinion: Vin Scully voiced baseball's history
Vin Scully, the "Voice of the Dodgers," died this week at the age of 94. Scott Simon reflects on the announcer's skill calling games for MLB's Los Angeles team.
NBC Sports
Pete Rose's visit to Philly turns controversial
Pete Rose received a loud and long standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after that reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about allegations of sexual misconduct by a woman who said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
Vin Scully through the eyes of four artists
We commissioned four artists to commemorate Vin Scully's career as the legendary voice of Dodgers broadcasts. Here are their portraits.
NBC Sports
Report: MLB exec views Giants as possible Ohtani landing spot
The Giants once again are linked to one of the game's biggest stars in a potential upcoming free agency class. San Francisco has been mentioned as a possible suitor for New York Yankees slugger and Northern California native Aaron Judge if he were to become a free agent after the 2022 season.
Manny's sign from '04 parade made Derek Jeter "sick"
BOSTON -- Now nearly 18 years removed from the moment, it's difficult to capture just how large of a celebration followed the Red Sox' World Series victory in 2004. Generations' worth of pain and frustration evaporated, as Boston baseball fans soaked in the pure ecstasy that had evaded them for so long.Yet through it all, one snapshot that has always endured from those days has been the image of Manny Ramirez joyously holding up a fan's sign while parading through Boston on a duck boat during the World Series rolling rally. "Jeter is playing golf today," the sign read. "This is...
NBC Sports
Moniak sounds unhappy with his 'opportunity' in Philly
The Mickey Moniak era in Philadelphia was frustrating, and now it's over. The Phillies traded the 2016 first overall pick to the Angels at Tuesday's trade deadline for Noah Syndergaard, parting ways with a player they hoped would become an everyday outfielder and a key bat in their lineup of the future.
NBC Sports
Report: Other teams not willing to facilitate Kevin Durant trade
Kevin Durant trade talks have stalled out. The most common reason given for the slow pace is teams that have seriously engaged with the Nets — Miami, Boston, Phoenix (though less with the Suns after they matched the Deandre Ayton offer) — have not been willing to meet Brooklyn’s high asking price for the former MVP. Those teams want to trade for Durant to contend, but the Nets asking price would strip the rosters too far down.
CBS' Ian Baker-Finch Works a "Let's Go, Brandon" Into the Broadcast
Ian Baker-Finch went to the catchphrase after a Brandon Wu eagle.
