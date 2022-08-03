Read on blockworks.co
Related
blockworks.co
Building the Financial Backbone of GameFi
Gaming is now a $300 billion market – and evolving fast. Its players and developers are shaping the industry through a new play-to-earn model where they earn real-world money simply by playing their favorite games. This webinar will discuss the web3 engines that enable this integration of DeFi and NFTs into the games of tomorrow.
Kids’ tech: the best children’s gadgets for summer holidays
From tablets and fitness trackers to robot toys, here are some tech ideas to keep the kids entertained
Comments / 0