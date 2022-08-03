Parents urge new Carter County Sheriff to prioritize school safety

Read on wcyb.com
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
SCSO: One person stabbed in domestic incident
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Law enforcement responded to a home on Anco Drive in Sullivan County this morning in reference to a domestic situation, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The SCSO states that one person was stabbed in relation to the incident but did not release the extent of injuries, or […]
Avery County Woman Missing
The Avery County Sheriff's Office is requesting help to locate a missing woman. Jessica Ann Worth was reported missing last Tuesday by her mother. The Sheriff's Office said on their Facebook account that there is no suspicion of foul play. Jessica is a 5' 7“, 160 pound woman with brown hair and hazel eyes. Jessica was last seen in her residence at 5200 NC 105 Highway South. If you have any information regarding the current whereabouts of Jessica Worth please contact the Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 233-2071.
District 1 Swiftwater Flood Search and Rescue receives Type 2 accreditation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews from our area have recently been called to help in areas of devastating flooding. But what does it take to prepare for responding to those types of emergency situations?. "They are trained in swiftwater, urban search and rescue and incident management," said Sullivan...
1 dead in Unicoi County crash
(WCYB) — One person is dead in a single-vehicle crash in Unicoi County, Tennessee. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, it happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 26 near exit 43. Investigators say the driver of a Jeep Cherokee drifted into the emergency lane, lost control and overturned. The driver,...
Carter County’s next sheriff will be Mike Fraley
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County voters have elected Republican Mike Fraley as sheriff. The retired sheriff’s office lieutenant defeated Rocky Croy in the August general election. He will replace two-term incumbent Sheriff Dexter Lunceford, who lost to Fraley in the Republican primary. Fraley retired from the sheriff’s office in January 2020 after more than […]
WCSO: 3 charged for trying to sneak drugs into jail
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced it recently changed inmate mail delivery procedures to crack down on contraband in the jail. A release from the agency Friday revealed that jail staff copies the mail in front of inmates and locks the original into a bin “to be shredded at a later […]
Water outage in Sullivan County frustrating residents
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — No water. No communication. Residents on Silver Ground Road without water since Thursday morning - causing them more and more frustration. "It's a huge interruption and not just for me... a lot of people have it worse - they have babies and stuff," said resident Mike Greer. "Water is essential, but one thing I'm pretty sure of is under no circumstances should you go without water for 24 hours."
‘True American hero’: Caldwell County mourns loss of fire chief
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County community is mourning the loss of the Gamewell Fire Department chief, who passed away on Thursday. Gamewell Fire Chief Sam Smith passed away at Mission Hospital in Asheville, according to a release from Caldwell County Emergency Services. Smith was a member of...
Half of the next Carter County Commission will be new members
ELIZABETHTON — There has been a revolution in Carter County government. There wasn’t any violence, or even a political disagreement, but the fact is that half of the Carter County Commission is going to be replaced next month. All 24 seats on the commission were up for election during the current election cycle and only 12 of the commissioners will be going on to another term.
MCPD: Mountain City man arrested charged with assault on an officer, multiple other offenses
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man from Mountain City has been arrested and charged with assaulting an officer among other charges, according to police. According to a release from the Mountain City Police Department, Matthew Osborne was placed under arrest after officers responded to a call from EMS of a suspicious person in the […]
Editorial: Should Kingsport schools require uniforms?
Over coming months, the Kingsport Board of Education will be discussing stricter dress codes in all city schools. That discussion will include the possibility of requiring school uniforms as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Especially given the impact of school uniforms on students and parents, that debate should be...
THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two people were killed and two more were injured in a Wednesday night crash involving two motorcycles and a car in Unicoi County. According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Simerly Creek Road and Jack Berry Road in the Limestone Cove area. The highway […]
Police: Drug Dealer Arrested In Caldwell County
CALDWELL CO., N.C. — Deputies arrested a Methamphetamine and Fentanyl dealer during a traffic stop in Caldwell County on Thursday. On August 4th around 5:45 p.m., deputies stopped Chad Sampson, 27, as he drove a 2021 Kia K5 GT Line on Caldwell Street in Rhodhiss. During the interaction with...
Eddie Tester wins 2nd term as Johnson County sheriff
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Incumbent Eddie Tester will serve a second term as sheriff of Johnson County. Tester defeated former Sheriff Mike Reece in the August general election. Four years ago, Tester ousted three-term incumbent Reece by winning 77% of the vote.
Don Wells writes letter to missing daughter Summer Wells
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, has released a letter to his missing daughter, according to a post on the Find Summer Wells website. Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beach Creek area of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021. Don Wells […]
Inmate sentenced on charges for drug trafficking, assaulting corrections officer
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An inmate in a facility in Virginia will spend more time in prison for trafficking drugs and assaulting an officer. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, 38-year-old Michael Selvidge assaulted and pepper-sprayed a corrections officer at the Western Virginia Regional Jail while awaiting sentencing on drug charges.
THP: Motorcyclist killed in Carter County crash, charges pending
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A motorcyclist was killed in a Carter County crash which occurred on Tuesday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. Police said the driver of a Subaru was stopped at a stop sign on First Avenue and then tried to cross Highway 19E. A Honda motorcycle driven by Gregory Maney, of Butler, then struck the Subaru.
Vaping concerns among teens on the rise
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Vaping concerns among teenagers have increased. A survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 2 million middle and high school students currently use e-cigarettes. When e-cigarettes first went on the market, they quickly attracted teenagers who never smoked...
Crash in Unicoi County closes Interstate 26 eastbound, officials say
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A crash in Unicoi County Friday afternoon has shut down Interstate 26 eastbound, according to officials. The single-vehicle crash was reported at around 1:30 p.m. near exit 43. Unicoi County 911 told News 5 the crash has shut down the interstate. Tennessee Highway Patrol is also at the scene.
