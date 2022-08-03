Bristol YMCA celebrates newly renovated facility

Read on wcyb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
wcyb.com
Much needed housing developments underway for Bristol, TN
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The city of Bristol, Tennessee is planning to bring 150-160 townhomes and single-family homes near the Bristol Motor Speedway. Plans for the Overlook homes were approved last fall, but with increasing material costs, construction was postponed. There was an increase in tax increments approved by city council, from $1.7 million-$2.1 million, according to Jon Luttrell.
wcyb.com
TNECD Commissioner visits Blountville
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee's new Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner made a stop in Blountville today. Stuart McWhorter is making his rounds across 9 regions to meet economic development partners. The goal of TNECD is to attract new corporate investment to the state and promote economic...
wcyb.com
Water outage in Sullivan County frustrating residents
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — No water. No communication. Residents on Silver Ground Road without water since Thursday morning - causing them more and more frustration. "It's a huge interruption and not just for me... a lot of people have it worse - they have babies and stuff," said resident Mike Greer. "Water is essential, but one thing I'm pretty sure of is under no circumstances should you go without water for 24 hours."
wcyb.com
EuNoia concert to be held at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol for worthy cause
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — It is a community effort to focus on needed services for those across our community. If you are interested in attending the concert, as well as helping Frontier Health reach their $100,000 goal, the Eunoia Concert is coming up next Saturday, August 13 at Cumberland Square Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcyb.com
District 1 Swiftwater Flood Search and Rescue receives Type 2 accreditation
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews from our area have recently been called to help in areas of devastating flooding. But what does it take to prepare for responding to those types of emergency situations?. "They are trained in swiftwater, urban search and rescue and incident management," said Sullivan...
wcyb.com
Home Depot helping with flood relief efforts
BRISTOL, Va. — More local businesses are helping with relief efforts and donations for those affected by the Kentucky flood. Home Depot in Bristol, Virginia is donating buckets of supplies. Those buckets include disinfectant, sponges, and other cleaning items. Operation Blessing, a nonprofit organization, will deliver those supplies to...
wcyb.com
Free health fair in Tazewell County underway Friday
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A free health fair in Tazewell County is underway Friday. The fair will be until 4 p.m. at the Tazewell Community Health Center located at 386 Ben Bolt Avenue. Services include dental exams, lab work, pap smears, sports and school physicals for children, and...
wcyb.com
First Presbyterian Church of Bristol collecting supplies for flood victims
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — In response to historic flooding in Kentucky, Southwest Virginia and West Virginia, a local church is calling on area residents to donate supplies. First Presbyterian Church of Bristol is asking for people to donate water, cleanup supply buckets and baby supplies. Justin Miller, Local Mission...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kingsport Times-News
City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium
KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
Former Del. Joe Johnson dies at 90
(WJHL) — Former Virginia House of Delegates member Joe Johnson has died. Johnson represented Bristol and parts of Washington and Smyth counties for nearly three decades. He retired from politics in 2014. Several Virginia lawmakers praised him for his contributions to Southwest Virginia through projects such as the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. […]
Need weekend plans? Here’s a list of events
(WJHL) — Looking for something to do this weekend? News Channel 11 compiled a list of events for all ages — available below! Saturday, Aug. 6 What: Dog Days Riverfest 2022Where: USA Raft Adventure Resort in ErwinWhen: Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Aug. 6 at 11 p.m.More: For more information, click here. […]
Washington County, TN sheriff will pursue charges for students who fight in school, post videos online
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As kids head back to school, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton is launching an anti-bullying campaign. It comes as the sheriff describes an uptick in fighting in schools and a trend of students posting videos of those fights on social media platforms, which the sheriff says, “will not be tolerated […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wcyb.com
Car and Truck show returns to downtown Bristol on August 12th
BRISTOL, Va/Tenn--A car and truck show will take place on August 12th in downtown Bristol. The gates will open at 4:00p.m. to 6:00p.m, and the show will last until 9:00p.m. Cars will enter from Piedmont Avenue and Goode Street. An award presentation will also take place at 8:15p.m. next to...
Holston Army Ammunition Plant welcomes new leader
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) is under new command. The ammunition plant is now under the leadership of Lt. Col. Joel Calo, who most recently served as a logistics operations officer at Fort Shafter in Hawaii. A ceremony for Calo was held Friday morning. Calo told News Channel 11 that he […]
Former Alderman Cal Doty wins Greeneville mayor race
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Former Alderman Cal Doty has defeated incumbent W.T. Daniels in Greeneville’s mayoral race. Voters picked Doty over Daniels, who has been mayor since 2010, and former county mayor David Crum in the August general election. Doty was elected alderman in 2019 but resigned last April to run for mayor.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Boil water advisory lifted for Sullivan Co. water customers
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A boil water notice that affected the homes of the Bristol Bluff City Utility District (BBCUD) and the South Fork Utility District customers has been lifted. The advisory was originally in place as a precaution for customers in the Pleasant Grove road area of the BBCUD and all of the […]
Some Ballad starting RN rates going up 23% to $56K
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As it continues struggling with high turnover and staffing issues, Ballad Health will raise starting pay for certain nurses at its four largest and highest-turnover hospitals by 23% effective Aug. 14 — and is increasing pay at its community hospitals following “constructive feedback” after the initial announcement. Starting registered nurses […]
wcyb.com
Local political expert talks impact of close races
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Thursday's election saw some very close races in Northeast Tennessee. The Washington County Mayor's race was won by only 141 votes -- a Unicoi County School Board seat was won by just 26 votes. In Johnson County, a seat on their school board was...
wjhl.com
Meet Buffalo, Pluto and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926-8769 for more information...
Comments / 0