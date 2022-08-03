Third Person Charged in Death of Man Found in Vehicle in Thermal

Read on mynewsla.com
Suspects Plea To Felony Charges For Body Found in Burning Vehicle in Thermal
Three suspects arrested in the death of a man found inside a burning vehicle in Thermal pleaded not guilty to felony charges Friday. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, of Coachella, was charged with felony counts of murder, arson on property and having a fire explosive, along with a misdemeanor count of violating a domestic violence court order.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged with Fatally Shooting Relative, Wounding Another During Dispute
A 67-year-old woman accused of shooting two female relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at their San Jacinto home was charged Thursday with murder and attempted murder. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Tuesday following a Riverside County...
mynewsla.com
Detectives Seek Public’s Help Piecing Together Puzzle of Hemet Man’s Murder
Riverside County sheriff’s detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the murder of a 27-year-old Hemet man whose remains were likely discovered earlier this week to come forward, while the convicted felon allegedly responsible for the deadly attack awaits arraignment. Ricardo Pardo, 39, of Perris is charged with murder...
crimevoice.com
Man arrested in connection to fatal stabbing on bus
Originally published as a Desert Hot Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Friday July 29, at approximately 6:03 pm, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to a call for a disturbance on a Sunline Bus in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Blvd in the city of Desert Hot Springs.
crimevoice.com
Palm Springs PD: Man charged with murder in fatal DUI collision
Originally published as a Palm Springs Police Department Facebook post:. “On Saturday, July 30th, at approximately 9:07 PM, PSPD responded to the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way regarding a fatal traffic collision involving four vehicles. Based on the preliminary investigation it appears that a vehicle which was traveling South on Sunrise Way, rear-ended a vehicle that was stopped at the intersection of E. Palm Canyon Drive. The impact caused a chain-reaction collision with two other vehicles stopped at the intersection.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was charged with murder Wednesday. In addition to murder, Israel Eduardo Perez of Desert Hot Springs was charged with one felony count of being a convicted felon and narcotic addict owning or possessing a firearm.
Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim's son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation that identified him as the second The post Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Suspects Arrested in Discovery of Burned Body Found in Vehicle
Three suspects were behind bars Tuesday in connection to the burned body of a Coachella man found inside a vehicle in Thermal last month. Coachella residents Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez were arrested in connection to the homicide from July 14, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed after Apparent Jump from 10 Freeway Overpass in Thousand Palms
A woman in her 50s was killed Thursday after she parked her vehicle on an overpass above the eastbound 10 Freeway in Thousand Palms and apparently jumped onto the freeway below before being struck by two vehicles, including a tractor trailer, authorities said. Officers responded to the freeway near Bob...
L.A. Weekly
Four Injured in Off-Road Crash near Highway 74 [Anza, CA]
ANZA, CA (August 5, 2022) – Sunday evening, at least four people suffered injuries in an off-road vehicle crash near Highway 74. The incident happened on July 31st, at around 8:43 p.m., at 65100 Highway 74. Officers responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls. There, they...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
z1077fm.com
WOMAN ARRESTED IN TWENTYNINE PALMS FOR INVESTIGATION OF MAIL THEFT AND ATTEMPTED FRAUD
A woman was arrested in Twentynine Palms on Saturday, accused of stealing a large amount of mail and attempting fraud. According to a Sheriff’s report, Nancy Gonzalez, 49, was arrested near Baseline Road and Utah Trail, after which they say she admitted to attempted check fraud, identification theft, and stealing credit card funds in the thousands of dollars.
L.A. Weekly
Aaron Begnaud Dead after Multi-Car Crash on Highway 79 [San Jacinto, CA]
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Collision near Gilman Springs Road. The incident happened on July 26th, at around 9:00 a.m. on Highway 79 near Gilman Springs Road. According to the California Highway Patrol, three vehicles, including Begnaud’s vehicle, a semi-truck and another vehicle, collided. As a result, three people sustained minor to severe injuries.
L.A. Weekly
Sergeant Matt Lewis Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Pico Avenue [Nuevo, CA]
Traffic Accident near Santa Rosa Road Left One Off-Duty Riverside Police Officer Dead. According to the authorities, the incident happened around 7:15 p.m. near Pico Avenue and Santa Rosa Road, east of Perris. Investigators said the fatal crash involved Sergeant Lewis on his motorcycle and a pickup truck. However, the...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed, One Injured in Collision near Seeley Drive [La Quinta, CA]
LA QUINTA, CA (August 3, 2022) – Sunday morning, a two-vehicle collision near Seeley Drive left one fatality and one person injured. The accident happened around 9:40 a.m., near the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the site of...
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
L.A. Weekly
Erik Verdian Dead, Kevin Atteberry Arrested after DUI Collision on East Palm Canyon Drive [Palm Springs, CA]
31-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Rear-End Accident on Sunrise Way. The incident happened around 9:07 p.m., at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive and Sunrise Way. Per reports, Atteberry was driving south when he rear-ended Verdian’s vehicle while he was stopped at a stop sign. The initial impact then caused a collision with multiple other vehicles.
Father accused of stabbing, tossing toddler off cliff pleads re-enters not guilty plea
A registered sex offender accused of fatally slashing his year-old daughter before throwing her off a cliff in the mountains south of the Coachella Valley, and also attacking the child's mother and a good Samaritan, pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges. Adam Slater, 50, is charged with felony counts of murder, The post Father accused of stabbing, tossing toddler off cliff pleads re-enters not guilty plea appeared first on KESQ.
