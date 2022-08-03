Police officer accused of DWI after crashing patrol vehicle into multiple cars in New Orleans

Read on www.wafb.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud TrialTaxBuzzNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for burglars tied to 35 Bridge City car break-ins
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - For the past 15 years, Harry Cassaly and his wife have called Circle West Trailer Park in Bridge City home. The couple says they fell in love with the community and how quiet and homey the area felt. But after a recent string of car break-ins,...
WAFB.com
NOPD officer accused of on-duty DWI after crashing marked police cruiser into ‘multiple’ vehicles in Warehouse District
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans police officer was arrested last week on accusations that he was driving drunk while on duty, after he crashed his marked NOPD cruiser into several vehicles while driving with a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The NOPD said Traffic...
New Orleans cop suspended, booked after suspected drunk driving crash
A New Orleans Police officer assigned to the traffic division is facing drunk driving charges after police say he crashed his police car into multiple vehicles.
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
Slidell Police: 14-year-old arrested after posting picture of ATV involved in chase on social media
DISCLAIMER: ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— A 14-year-old has been arrested detectives say he led several Slidell police officers on a high-speed off-road chase in an ATV, leaving at least one person injured. According to the Slidell Police Department, the juvenile was taken into custody on Thursday around 3 […]
fox8live.com
WANTED: Man accused of breaking into homes in Lakeview, Lake Vista
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is asking for the public’s help with identifying a burglar dressed in a construction vest and hard hat that investigators say has been breaking into homes in the Lakeview and Lake Vista neighborhoods. “All your security that you’ve ever felt is gone,” one...
Two shootings just blocks away and an hour apart, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating two shootings that happened less than a mile apart in the Lower 9th Ward. Police first responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. on Lamanche Street. Two men were shot, and one of them died at the scene. The other was brought to the hospital.
NOLA.com
Kenner man accused of beating mother to death indicted with second-degree murder
Three months after authorities say he used a hammer to beat his mother to death in her kitchen, a Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Joshua Chambers with second-degree murder in her death. Chambers, 28, was arrested April 25 as he stood in the doorway...
NOPD investigates 3 homicides within 24 hours
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
fox8live.com
‘I let my guard down’: Man attacked over bike on levee in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A local business owner is attacked while riding his bike on the levee in Algiers. It happened July 18 on the Mississippi River Trail near the intersection of Odeon and Patterson. “I guess it was in shock. I was hurting. I was screaming ‘Oh god, oh...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
NOLA.com
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
fox8live.com
‘Habitual offender’ sentenced to 55 years after stealing car with no gas in it
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man will spend 55 years in prison after stealing someone’s car with no gas in it due to his previous violent offenses, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery’s office. Police in Slidell say Arsenio Wells, 32, waved a gun at a...
NOLA.com
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
NOLA.com
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked at Gentilly gas station, New Orleans police say
A woman was carjacked Wednesday night at a gas station in Gentilly near Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The carjacking was reported to police at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. The woman was parked at the gas pump at a station at the corner of Louisa Drive and Chef Menteur (map) and was about to get out of her vehicle, when police say a young man approached and demanded her keys.
Armed man steals car from repo man repossessing the vehicle says NOPD
A man armed with a gun steals a car from a repo man in New Orleans as he is repossessing the car. The incident happened at 1:14 a.m. at the intersection of General Meyer Avenue and Saint Nick Drive.
Burglar breaking into Lakeview and Lake Vista homes, stealing jewelry
The New Orleans Police Department asks for the public’s help in catching a suspect wanted for breaking into and burglarizing homes in Lakeview. According to investigators, on Tuesday, the suspect seen in the image above
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
NOLA.com
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
