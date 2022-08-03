Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Related
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
At least 5 victims in Pennsylvania house fire died of smoke inhalation, coroner says
10 people died in a Pennsylvania house fire early Friday, including three children. The coroner says at least five died from smoke inhalation.
Fighting rats involves high-tech traps and carbon monoxide poisoning for some cities
It's a war that stretches back centuries - people versus rats. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: The rat is a spoiler and a killer which has flourished by adjusting himself to man's ways. The rat problem is man's problem. SHAPIRO: Well, there's a new front in that war as...
Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport
The drought in the West and climate change have smaller cities rethinking their economies, especially if their main business is agriculture. On California's Central Coast, one town is trying to diversify beyond its main moneymaker - grapes and wine. From member station KCBX, Benjamin Purper reports that business leaders are looking from the ground to the sky.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'
Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of love missives about families, fortunes and the American West set in the opening months of the Second World War. And it's melodic and clear-eyed about America's offenses, too. The fact that we can read this novel at all is a kind of masterpiece. Marianne Wiggins endured a massive stroke in 2016 when she was just a few chapters short of finishing "Properties Of Thirst." Her daughter, the photographer Lara Porzak, helped guide the story to the end. And Marianne Wiggins, the Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of "John Dollar" and "Evidence Of Things Unseen" and other great novels joins us now.
Fungal disease is decimating bat populations in the West
A disease that's devastated the bat population on the East Coast is moving west and fast. And given that bats eat insects, that could have negative repercussions on the region's ecosystem and agriculture. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports. KAYLA DESROCHES, BYLINE: White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that biologists first...
Flash floods turn Death Valley muddy, stranding hundreds of visitors
LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said Saturday.
Salt Lake City councilman combats speeding with humorous yard signs
There were several issues Alejandro Puy wanted to tackle when he joined the Salt Lake City Council in January representing a West Side district - frequent long trains that stop traffic at times, crime, and... (SOUNDBITE OF ENGINE REVVING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Let's race. SIMON: ...Speeding. ALEJANDRO PUY: We have issues...
RELATED PEOPLE
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
Shortly before appointing Patrick Griffin to be Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney, Criminal Justice Commission Chair and Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald brought up a systemic dilemma involving the state’s money bail system. McDonald pointed to two recent cases to illustrate the disconnect between the public perceptions of...
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places. Last week's challenge: Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us where she lives in Aurora, Colo. MISHEIKA GADDIS: I actually have lived over in the Del Mar area for about five years now. It's not the best of neighborhoods, but it's what I call home.
Remembering the Oak Creek killings, a harbinger of white supremacist violence
But for a notebook, it could have turned out very differently. They were supposed to be at the Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, but Pardeep Singh Kaleka's daughter had made them turn back around. "It was only because my daughter had forgot a notebook at the house," Kaleka says,...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0