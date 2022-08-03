ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Death toll of northern California's Mckinney Fire reaches 4

By Kirk Siegler
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 4 days ago
Read on www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Faced with drought, a wine region in central California looks to develop a spaceport

The drought in the West and climate change have smaller cities rethinking their economies, especially if their main business is agriculture. On California's Central Coast, one town is trying to diversify beyond its main moneymaker - grapes and wine. From member station KCBX, Benjamin Purper reports that business leaders are looking from the ground to the sky.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Connecticut Public

After her mother's stroke, Lara Porzak helped finish new novel 'Properties of Thirst'

Marianne Wiggins' new novel, "Properties Of Thirst," is sprawling, expansive and lyrical. It's a series of love missives about families, fortunes and the American West set in the opening months of the Second World War. And it's melodic and clear-eyed about America's offenses, too. The fact that we can read this novel at all is a kind of masterpiece. Marianne Wiggins endured a massive stroke in 2016 when she was just a few chapters short of finishing "Properties Of Thirst." Her daughter, the photographer Lara Porzak, helped guide the story to the end. And Marianne Wiggins, the Pulitzer Prize finalist and author of "John Dollar" and "Evidence Of Things Unseen" and other great novels joins us now.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Fungal disease is decimating bat populations in the West

A disease that's devastated the bat population on the East Coast is moving west and fast. And given that bats eat insects, that could have negative repercussions on the region's ecosystem and agriculture. Yellowstone Public Radio's Kayla Desroches reports. KAYLA DESROCHES, BYLINE: White-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that biologists first...
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Burns
Connecticut Public

Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places. Last week's challenge: Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?
ILLINOIS STATE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy