Louisiana Department of Health lists COVID-19 vaccination sites in NELA for the week of August 7th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 2 days ago

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health announced COVID-19 vaccination sites in Northeast Louisiana that will take place from August 8, 2022, to August 12, 2022. The following locations will be COVID-19 vaccination sites:

  • Caldwell Parish Health Unit : 501 Collins Road, Columbia, La. (318-649-2393)
  • East Carroll Parish Health Unit : 403 Second Street, Lake Providence, La. (318-559-2012)
  • Franklin Parish Health Unit : 6614 Main Street, Winnsboro, La. (318-435-2143)
  • Jackson Parish Health Unit : 228 Bond Street, Jonesboro, La. (318-259-6601)
  • Lincoln Parish Health Unit : 405 East Georgia Avenue, Ruston, La. (318-251-4120)
  • Madison Parish Health Unit : 123 Bailey Road, Tallulah, La. (318-574-3311)
  • Morehouse Parish Health Unit : 650 School Road, Bastrop, La. (318-283-0806)
  • Ouachita Parish Health Unit : 1650 DeSiard Street, Monroe, La. (318-361-7370)
  • Richland Parish Health Unit : 21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville, La. (318-728-441)
  • Union Parish Health Unit : 1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville, La. (318-368-3156)
  • West Carroll Parish Health Unit : 402 Beale Street, Oak Grove, La. (318-428-9361)
  • Affinity Health Group : Locations throughout the regions (318-966-9000)
  • Union Parish Courthouse : 100 East Bayou Street, Farmerville, La.
  • Greater Antioch Baptist Church Ernestine G. Adams Education Center : 310 Sherrouse Avenue, Monroe, La.
  • St. John Missionary Baptist Church : 1407 West Madison Avenue, Bastrop, La.
  • Next to New York Furniture : 625 DeSiard Street, Monroe, La.
The sites will begin between 8 AM and 9:30 AM, lasting until 4:30 PM.

