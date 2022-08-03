Louisiana Department of Health lists COVID-19 vaccination sites in NELA for the week of August 7th

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Health announced COVID-19 vaccination sites in Northeast Louisiana that will take place from August 8, 2022, to August 12, 2022. The following locations will be COVID-19 vaccination sites:

Caldwell Parish Health Unit : 501 Collins Road, Columbia, La. (318-649-2393)

: 501 Collins Road, Columbia, La. (318-649-2393) East Carroll Parish Health Unit : 403 Second Street, Lake Providence, La. (318-559-2012)

: 403 Second Street, Lake Providence, La. (318-559-2012) Franklin Parish Health Unit : 6614 Main Street, Winnsboro, La. (318-435-2143)

: 6614 Main Street, Winnsboro, La. (318-435-2143) Jackson Parish Health Unit : 228 Bond Street, Jonesboro, La. (318-259-6601)

: 228 Bond Street, Jonesboro, La. (318-259-6601) Lincoln Parish Health Unit : 405 East Georgia Avenue, Ruston, La. (318-251-4120)

: 405 East Georgia Avenue, Ruston, La. (318-251-4120) Madison Parish Health Unit : 123 Bailey Road, Tallulah, La. (318-574-3311)

: 123 Bailey Road, Tallulah, La. (318-574-3311) Morehouse Parish Health Unit : 650 School Road, Bastrop, La. (318-283-0806)

: 650 School Road, Bastrop, La. (318-283-0806) Ouachita Parish Health Unit : 1650 DeSiard Street, Monroe, La. (318-361-7370)

: 1650 DeSiard Street, Monroe, La. (318-361-7370) Richland Parish Health Unit : 21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville, La. (318-728-441)

: 21 Lynn Gayle Robertson Road, Rayville, La. (318-728-441) Union Parish Health Unit : 1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville, La. (318-368-3156)

: 1002 Marion Highway, Farmerville, La. (318-368-3156) West Carroll Parish Health Unit : 402 Beale Street, Oak Grove, La. (318-428-9361)

: 402 Beale Street, Oak Grove, La. (318-428-9361) Affinity Health Group : Locations throughout the regions (318-966-9000)

: Locations throughout the regions (318-966-9000) Union Parish Courthouse : 100 East Bayou Street, Farmerville, La.

: 100 East Bayou Street, Farmerville, La. Greater Antioch Baptist Church Ernestine G. Adams Education Center : 310 Sherrouse Avenue, Monroe, La.

: 310 Sherrouse Avenue, Monroe, La. St. John Missionary Baptist Church : 1407 West Madison Avenue, Bastrop, La.

: 1407 West Madison Avenue, Bastrop, La. Next to New York Furniture : 625 DeSiard Street, Monroe, La.

The sites will begin between 8 AM and 9:30 AM, lasting until 4:30 PM.