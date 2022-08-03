Unopposed incumbents a sign of a job well done, political fatigue, or something else?

Read on wtov9.com
Related
WTOV 9
Ohio's annual weekend sales tax holiday begins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Certain items are tax-free this weekend, just in time for back-to-school shopping. Beginning August 5 and ending August 7, qualifying items are exempt from sales tax and use tax in Ohio. What is exempt?. An item of clothing priced at $75 or less. An item...
WTOV 9
Everbody's Got Talent event showcases various talents
Belmont County, OH — "It was so awesome. We had such a great turnout. We have 42 talented acts. We have 25 information tables that came, and 5 food trucks. the crowd came despite the rain,” said Kara Erwin, Regional Director of ARC of Ohio. Other than the...
Comments / 0