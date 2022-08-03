ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Potomac, MD

Sisters from Potomac die after house fire in New York

By Mira Wassef, Jonathan Rizk
 2 days ago

LONG ISLAND (PIX11/DC News Now) — Two sisters from Potomac, Md. died when a fire engulfed a home early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crews responded to the fire on Spring Lane in Noyac around 3:35 a.m.

Firefighters found the two victims, Jillian Wiener and Lindsay Wiener, inside the home. Medics took them to the hospital where they died. Their parents, Lewis and Alisa, and their brother, Zach, also were taken to the hospital. They were expected to survive.

According to a news release, Zach, Jillian, and Lindsay slept on the home’s second floor and Lewis and Alisa on the first floor. The sound of glass breaking woke up Lewis who started telling the rest of his family to get out of the house. Lewis and Alisa were able to get out of the home but noticed the children still were missing. That’s when Lewis attempted to go back into the house, but the flames were too strong.

Zach escaped through a second-story window but Jillian and Lindsay could not get out.

DC News Now received a statement from Holton-Arms School, which the girls attended:

It is with immense sadness that I write to share with you that Jillian ’19 and Lindsay ’21 Wiener passed away this morning on Long Island in an early morning house fire. The sisters are survived by their parents, Lew and Alisa, and their brother Zach.

As much of the Holton community can attest, the sisters were warm, engaged members of the Holton community who positively impacted both their classes and the larger school community. Jillian was a soccer and ice hockey player as well as an artist, and her passions were yoga and community service. A certified yoga instructor, Jillian taught yoga classes to younger students during her senior project. Jillian also devoted hours of her time to raising awareness and funds for families whose children have cancer. Lindsay was a bright spirit and a leader, who was also dedicated to service, particularly getting young people involved in politics and generally promoting volunteerism. As President of the Community Service Club during Covid, she found creative ways to encourage student engagement in service. As President of the Jewish Culture Club, she also did much to educate the community about Jewish religious traditions. Jillian was headed into her senior year at the University of Michigan and Lindsay was returning to Tulane for her sophomore year. Jillian and Lindsay’s passing is a great loss to the Holton-Arms community and both will be deeply missed by their family, friends, and the school community.

We will share additional information about services and other memorial details, once we have them.

Susanna A. Jones, Head of School at Holton-Arms School

The cause of the fire still was under investigation late Wednesday.

