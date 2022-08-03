Indiana is installing more baby boxes, where newborns can be anonymously surrendered

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Indiana becomes the first state to approve an abortion ban post-Roe
Indiana lawmakers worked late into the night yesterday to pass an abortion ban. Gov. Eric Holcomb quickly signed the law, and it makes Indiana the first state to enact new restrictions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. That comes on the heels of a vote in Kansas that rejected efforts to restrict abortion. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon, who covers abortion rights, joins us. Sarah, thanks for being with us.
Eastern Kentucky is cleaning up after flash flooding that killed 37 people
In eastern Kentucky, a slow cleanup and recovery is underway after flash flooding at the end of July. More than three dozen people died and some are still missing. Laura Benshoff is a reporter covering energy and climate for NPR's National desk. Prior to this assignment, she spent eight years at WHYY, Philadelphia's NPR Member station. There, she most recently focused on the economy and immigration. She has reported on the causes of the Great Resignation, Afghans left behind after the U.S. troop withdrawal and how a government-backed rent-to-own housing program failed its tenants. Other highlights from her time at WHYY include exploring the dynamics of the 2020 presidential election cycle through changing communities in central Pennsylvania and covering comedian Bill Cosby's criminal trials.
Connecticut sets up website for women seeking abortions
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut launched a website and telephone hotline on Friday designed to link people seeking abortions with resources in the state. Gov. Ned Lamont, who has touted Connecticut as a haven for women needing reproductive health care after the Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade, said the hotline and website will provide information about Connecticut’s laws, abortion providers and other services such as transportation to clinics.
Why do teens run away? These Connecticut youth journalists looked into it.
It’s a common occurrence in Waterbury: a teenager goes missing and the Waterbury Police Department writes up a one-page missing person flyer. A lot of them end up on Instagram, said Tassura Nunes, a 17-year-old Waterbury resident. “When it’s on people’s stories, they are much more descriptive and you...
Meet this new gun owner: a single mom in Colorado
We caught up this week with a busy mother after work. By way of introduction, she told us where she lives in Aurora, Colo. MISHEIKA GADDIS: I actually have lived over in the Del Mar area for about five years now. It's not the best of neighborhoods, but it's what I call home.
Sunday Puzzle: Cities of America!
On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places. Last week's challenge: Name a famous person in American television — 6 letters in the first name, 4 letters in the last. Switch the last letter of the first name with the first letter of the last. Then reverse the order of the two modified names. You'll get a phrase meaning "almost typical." What is it?
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
Shortly before appointing Patrick Griffin to be Connecticut’s chief state’s attorney, Criminal Justice Commission Chair and Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald brought up a systemic dilemma involving the state’s money bail system. McDonald pointed to two recent cases to illustrate the disconnect between the public perceptions of...
Remembering the Oak Creek killings, a harbinger of white supremacist violence
But for a notebook, it could have turned out very differently. They were supposed to be at the Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, but Pardeep Singh Kaleka's daughter had made them turn back around. "It was only because my daughter had forgot a notebook at the house," Kaleka says,...
