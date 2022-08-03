Biden's national security advisor doubles down on Taiwan policy after Pelosi visit

Read on www.ctpublic.org
Most dangerous time when China could attack US revealed by experts after Pelosi’s ‘sloppy and ill-advised’ Taiwan trip
CHINA could launch an attack on the US within the next five years as tensions between the two powers over Taiwan continue to escalate, experts warn. The chilling warning comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her delegation left the contested island following a historic visit. Pelosi was the highest-level...
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
americanmilitarynews.com
China demands Biden admin cancel $108 million arms sale to Taiwan
The Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of National Defence demanded President Joe Biden’s administration immediately cancel an estimated $108 million arms sale to Taiwan, a Chinese state broadcaster reported on Monday, according to Reuters on Monday. The demand comes three days after the Pentagon announced that the U.S. State...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
Friction between Biden and Pelosi spills into public over speaker's Taiwan trip
President Joe Biden said this week the U.S. military does not support a potential trip to Taiwan by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), a concern she brushed off, bringing the difference of opinion into public view between the nation's two highest-ranking Democratic officeholders. The Financial Times reported on Pelosi’s planned...
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Pelosi jabs at Xi before leaving Taiwan
She waved off China’s military action response to her visit, saying that “whatever China was going to do they'll do in their own good time.”
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit Tuesday ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
Chinese Ambassador Summoned to White House After Missiles Fall Near Taiwan's Coasts
China's Ambassador to the U.S. was summoned to the White House Thursday after his country conducted military activities near Taiwan following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's defiant visit this week to the self-governing island that China considers its territory. According to a Chinese state broadcaster, the Eastern Theater Command of the...
Nancy Pelosi swipes China during press conference in Tokyo, Japan: 'They will not isolate Taiwan'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held a conference in Japan on Thursday, where she chided China for trying to stop her from visiting Taiwan. During a news conference with her Democratic delegation at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo, Japan Pelosi said China would not be successful in isolating Taiwan from the rest of the world and that U.S. officials would continue to travel freely there.
As Pelosi Departs Taiwan, Threat of Military Standoff With China Looms
After weeks of silence before a high-stakes visit to Taiwan, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was anything but understated Wednesday during a day of high-profile meetings, in which she offered support for Taiwan and irked China.
The fallout continues from Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
The fallout continues from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan this week. China continues live-fire military drills around the island of Taiwan. And today it announced sanctions on Pelosi and on members of her immediate family. Meanwhile, the White House summoned China's ambassador to express its concerns about these military drills and the risks of further escalation. To talk about the latest on these tensions, I'm joined now by NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez and NPR's Emily Feng, who covers China. Hey to both of you.
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
FOXBusiness
China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville provided a unique perspective on China’s heightened conflict with Taiwan, arguing that the key to securing America's national defense is achieving unity between the Democratic and Republican Party. SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We can't do it...
U.S. to Enrage Kim Jong Un With Assassination Dry Run
SEOUL—The U.S and South Korea are about to play war games again, and this time they’re going for the jugular.For their first joint military exercises in five years, the Americans and South Koreans will polish up what military people here call the “kill chain” in which they target the North’s missile and nuclear sites plus bases needed to supply, refuel, and rearm them.Sources familiar with the U.S.-South Korea military alliance say the games will climax in a “decapitation” exercise where they play at invading the heart of the North Korean command structure and taking out the leader, Kim Jong Un....
Japan Warns Russia's War Could Encourage Xi Jinping To Act Against Taiwan
Japan, in its annual defense white paper on Friday, warned of escalating security threats emerging from the Russia-Ukraine war, Chinese intimidation of Taiwan, and other vulnerable technology supply chains. What Happened: The defense ministry report listed out the Japanese government's security concerns as it prepares the defense budget request due...
Pelosi arrives in Taiwan amid US-China tensions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan with five of her Democratic colleagues, making her the first House leader to visit the island since then-speaker Newt Gingrich travelled there in 1997. The US Air Force jet — a modified Boeing 737 known as a C-40B — carrying Ms Pelosi and her colleagues touched down at Taipei’s Songshan airport at 10.45 pm local time on Tuesday, following a roughly seven-hour flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The military aircraft followed a circuitous route around the eastern coast of the Philippines and approached Taiwan from the east in order to avoid...
International Business Times
Russia Is Sending 'People To Their Deaths' As More Soldiers Die In Ukraine
Russian commanders are sending hundreds of people to their deaths in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, evidence obtained by Ukrainian intelligence showed. "They just sit there and send 20 to 200 people to their deaths, and that's it," a Russian soldier told his fellow trooper in an alleged call intercepted by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense's Chief Directorate of Intelligence.
