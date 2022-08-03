Maine Senior Legion drops Game 1 to Rhode Island at Northeast Regionals

Effective: 2022-08-05 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Quabbin Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Franklin; Hampshire; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Worcester County in central Massachusetts East central Hampshire County in western Massachusetts Southeastern Franklin County in western Massachusetts * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pelham, or near Amherst, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Ware, Barre, West Brookfield, Hardwick, Shutesbury, Pelham, Petersham, New Braintree and New Salem. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO