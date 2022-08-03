Beavis + Butt-Head’s Most Brutal Music Video Takedowns

UPDATE: Chad Gray has checked in with fans after his tumble offstage at a recent show in Tampa, Florida. "I'm okay. I'm still fuckin' hurtin'. But a lot of people have reached out to me personally; a lot of people sending me well wishes online. I appreciate it very much," said the singer, later adding, "It was fucking brutal" and commenting that he's still sore but considers himself lucky that he didn't break a rib or something. See his full commentary on the spill below.

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO