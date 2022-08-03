Beavis + Butt-Head’s Most Brutal Music Video Takedowns

Read on noisecreep.com
Related
'Magnum P.I.' star Roger E. Mosley dies at 83 following car crash
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Veteran actor Roger E. Mosley, who is best known for his role as Theodore "T.C." Calvin in Magnum, P.I., has died, his daughter said. He was 83. Mosley died Sunday at Los Angeles' Cedars Sinai Medical Center from injuries he sustained in a car crash, his daughter, Ch-a Mosley, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Mudvayne’s Chad Gray ‘Still Hurting’ After ‘F—ing Brutal’ Fall Off Stage
Mudvayne's Chad Gray has checked in with fans following his fall earlier this week in which he took a tumble off the stage, ironically while performing the song "Not Falling." Gray reveals in his new update that he's still "fuckin' hurtin'," but considers himself lucky that he didn't break a rib. "It was fuckin' brutal," added the singer, who shares his commentary on the incident in video below.
Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Falls Off Stage While Performing ‘Not Falling’
UPDATE: Chad Gray has checked in with fans after his tumble offstage at a recent show in Tampa, Florida. "I'm okay. I'm still fuckin' hurtin'. But a lot of people have reached out to me personally; a lot of people sending me well wishes online. I appreciate it very much," said the singer, later adding, "It was fucking brutal" and commenting that he's still sore but considers himself lucky that he didn't break a rib or something. See his full commentary on the spill below.
RELATED PEOPLE
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Is Ready to Score Movies, There’s Just One Thing…
Metallica fans who heard lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's debut solo EP, this spring's Portals, probably have a pretty good idea of how a Hammett-scored film would sound. And the rocker told us exclusively that he's willing to dip his toe into the movie music world. It would make sense, after...
Sid Wilson’s Old Slipknot Mask Gets Animatronic, Sings Along at Show
The facial disguise that Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson wore amid the masked metal band's We Are Not Your Kind era over the last few years has seemingly come to eerie, animatronic life sans its host musician. That's how it appears when the mask sings along during a Slipknot show. Fans...
Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’
Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’
There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack Osbourne + Fiancée Aree Welcome Baby Daughter
Congrats are in order, as Jack Osbourne and his fiancée Aree have revealed that they are parents to a new baby daughter named Maple. This also is the fourth grandchild for Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. All four of Ozzy and Sharon's grandchildren are via Jack. He also had three...
Why Are Twitter + TikTok Users Calling Ghost ‘Weezer for Goths’?
"Ghost is just Weezer for the goth kids." That's how one Twitter user summarized a rock music comparison that's turned viral this month. "Ghost is Weezer for goth women," mused another music fan. And those tweets are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this trend. It...
Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Producer Ross Robinson Got ‘Daddy’ Studio Performance Out of Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
Slipknot Play ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Live for First Time
While debuting Slipknot's new "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" last night (July 28) live, Corey Taylor also addressed the elephant in the room: Are Slipknot breaking up? You'll be happy to hear, Taylor again forcefully dismissed that rumor about five songs into their set on the latest stop of their European tour.
Anthrax Perform John Bush-Era Favorite ‘Only’ for First Time Since 2011
Anthrax are back on the road, and the tour kickoff in Phoenix Tuesday night (July 26) featured the return of a long absent favorite to the setlist. The band performed "Only" for the first time since Oct. 24, 2011, according to Setlist.fm. The song was one of the standout works...
Watch Tony Iommi Wail on Guitar During 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony
Guitar legend Tony Iommi was among the performers taking part in the opening ceremony of Birmingham's 2022 Commonwealth Games Thursday night (July 28). The guitarist recently revealed his participation in the event, announcing that he'd be playing alongside saxophonist Soweto Kinch for the "dream sequence" performance of "Hear My Voice."
Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums
Footage from Motley Crue's show in Kansas City, Mo. on July 19 appears to show the band utilizing a backing track for drums, as evidenced by a missed count-in to "Looks That Kill" as Tommy Lee scrambles to sit behind his kit in time. After the first few dates of...
You Can’t Handle Ghost Singer Cardinal Copia’s Hollywood Acting Audition Tape
Cardinal Copia has a certain raw magnetism that translates well to the concert stage, but can the Ghost leader transition to a career on the big screen? That appears to be the plan, as a newly released video finds the Cardinal being granted permission to try his hand at acting in Hollywood. But is he any good?
Spiritbox Just Made an Actual ‘Spiritbox’ – Take a Look
Spiritbox are opening up the lid on one of their exclusive new merch designs. This time, it's a real "Spiritbox," and judging by their preview on Twitter, it's a pretty trippy collector's item. When turned on, this box emits an eerie glow and some haunting noises to really set the mood for a night of playing records - or Ouija.
Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’
Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below. "Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0