I drove a Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance from LA to San Francisco, here’s how it went

Read on electrek.co
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
electrek.co
Zeekr shares more images of its upcoming 009 luxury MPV, but not much else
Just a couple weeks after first teasing the public with shadowy images of its second EV model, Zeekr has shared several more images of its luxury multi-purpose vehicle (MPV). While many here in the states would call this a glorified minivan, the ZEEKR 009 will join a growing segment of luxury MPVs in China.
electrek.co
Podcast: Tesla Cyber Roundup, Jaguar I-Pace fire, BMW i4 review, and more
This week on the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. This week, we discussed Tesla’s Cyber Roundup annual meeting, a concerning Jaguar I-Pace fire, our BMW i4 review, and more. The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m....
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
The Net Worth Of Jay Leno And The Value Of His Car Collection
American television host and comedian Jay Leno is one of the greatest collectors of automobiles. His garage houses over 180 cars and 160 motorcycles, which has kept increasing as he does not sell any of his vehicles. The Jay Leno’s Garage host has only been known to have sold one of his cars, a Tesla Model S, in about thirty years. The car was once responsible for his daily transit. In fact, when Jay auctioned off his Tesla, he took the new owners on an exclusive tour of his garage, showing off some of the many exotic automobiles he owned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
electrek.co
Here are the best electric bikes you can buy at every price level in August 2022
Here at Electrek, we have spent endless hours undertaking detailed hands-on testing of hundreds of electric bikes. Through the thousands of miles at this point, we’ve gotten to know these e-bikes inside and out, top to bottom and front to back. That dedication to real world e-bike testing has helped us find the best electric bicycles on the market for just about any budget.
America’s best beers by state (plus D.C.)
Beer defined by state (USA TODAY Network) Every state in America is different. The dialects of voices, food staples and weather differences are all well known. But don't forget about the beer. Each state has their own distinct flavor and draught they enjoy. Thanks to the American Homebrewers Association and Zymurgy’s magazine, we have those answers. Check out the results below:Alabama Good People Brewing Co. Snake Handler | Double IPA — Good People Brewing Co.Alaska Alaskan Brewing Co. Alaskan Smoked Porter | Smoked Porter — Alaskan Brewing Co.Arizona Phoenix Magazine Tower Station | India Pale Ale — Mother Road Brewing Co.Arkansas New Province Brewing Co. Fallen Queen...
electrek.co
Gorgeous all-electric Ferrari Testa Rossa J being auctioned off to commemorate 1958 Le Mans
Past will meet future at Bonhams’ “Quail Auction” later this month, as an all-electric one-of-one Ferrari Testa Rosa J will be auctioned off with proceeds to support local youth in California. This 2022 EV is a scaled reproduction built and donated by The Little Car Company as a nod to one of the most iconic cars in Ferrari history. Check it out.
Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories
DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company's shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker's annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week: An ambiguous backwards car
Well this is a new level of weird, even for the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week series. Because even though we’ve covered some oddball designs from China’s largest shopping site, we could always at least tell which end of the car was the front. But this time, it’s not nearly so clear.
electrek.co
Audi EV models featured in hit Netflix film, plans to ramp US EV output
The new Netflix hit, “The Gray Man,” features several new Audi EV models, but Audi is not stopping there. The German automaker is rolling out extensive plans to expand its US EV market position. If you watched Netflix’s latest hit thriller, “The Gray Man,” you may have noticed...
knowtechie.com
Review: EcoFlow Delta Pro battery backup
Portable power stations are getting better all the time. Whether they’re for van life or coping with temporary power outages, they’re a great thing to have around. Today, we’re looking at one such battery generator, the $3,600 EcoFlow Delta Pro. It was created after a wildly successful...
2023 Ford Ranger Drag Races Itself In Four-Cylinder Vs V6 Duel
In case you didn't know, a new Ford Ranger has already been sold in various countries sans the US. Now using a modified version of the T6 platform, the new-generation midsize pickup truck has been given various updates, including the addition of a new V6 Power Stroke turbodiesel engine. driven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Ford EV sales outpace segment, gains EV market share
Ford released its July 2022 sales today, showing that the automaker continues its push into the EV market. In fact, rising Ford EV sales boosted the automaker to become the best-selling brand this past month. In an all-out effort to dethrone the EV king, Tesla ($TSLA), legacy automakers are turning...
torquenews.com
Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things
Elon Musk spoke at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting about many things. He says that the hardest thing for other companies to replicate will be Tesla's manufacturing technology. Tesla's Shareholder Meeting Showed Some Eye Opening Things. Tesla has a goal for all factories to be carbon neutral - covering roof tops...
Giants deploy infield shift amid California's historic drought
Businesses across California have found unique ways to respond to the ongoing drought, with San Francisco’s baseball team proving no exception to the unwritten rules of water.
electrek.co
Ride1Up Core-5 updated as low-cost 28 MPH commuter electric bike with longer range
Ride1Up’s Core-5 electric bike has received an upgrade to improve its already popular position as a cost-effective $1,195 commuter electric bike. The first major update to the Ride1Up Core-5 appears to be increasing the battery capacity to achieve longer range. Boosting battery size has been a popular move lately,...
Comments / 0