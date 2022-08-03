Justin Thomas blasts LIV Golf players' lawsuit against PGA Tour: 'They're suing every single one of us'

Read on www.sportingnews.com
Scott Iwanyckyj
2d ago
they signed a agreement when they got their tour card that says they wouldn't play in unscantion tournaments without getting PGA approval 1st or they could be suspended
Sergio Zepeda
2d ago
I'm really disappointed in Abraham Ancer. He's one of the nicest players on tour, well used to be. This is just pure arrogance now by these players. They signed for millions, but still want all the privileges of the PGA tour. There's consequences for your actions. Just go home, count the big bag thrown at you and be happy you get be home more often.
Althea Shoulders
2d ago
All of them should be ashamed of themselves because without the PGA they would have no career they should thanking the PGA instead of sueing them.
