Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
'The market is not the economy' and the July rally in the stock market was premature, top economist Mohamed El-Erian says
The recent stock market rally is at odds with economic data, Mohamed El-Erian says. "The market is not the economy," El-Erian said, noting that global economic outlook remains gloomy. He attributed the rally to a comment from Powell that caused investors to believe the Fed would soon slow rate hikes.
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed needs to hike rates to at least 4% to get inflation under control
Bill Ackman says the Federal Reserve needs to raise interest rates to 4% or above as it tries to tame soaring prices. "A neutral rate of 2.25 to 2.5% makes no sense in a world with 9%, 6% or even 4% inflation," he said. Bond and stock markets have rallied prematurely, according to the Pershing Square Capital founder.
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
CNBC
Top Federal Reserve officials say they misread inflation and now plan to correct the course
Prices for goods in the U.S. are expected to continue rising through 2023. The Federal Reserve waited too long to respond to early signals of inflation, according to independent economists and outside policymakers. The central bank is correcting the course by raising its interest rate targets at the fastest pace...
Jim Cramer Says Falling Oil Prices Show Inflation Not Having Peaked Is A 'Lie'
Television personality and author Jim Cramer said the speed of decline in oil refutes the theory that inflation has not peaked yet. “The inflationistas simply refuse to believe it could have peaked regardless of the evidence,” Cramer tweeted. The speed of the decline in oil i think puts...
Chinese filings for U.S. clearance on investments doubled in 2021
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chinese investors roughly doubled the number of applications they made last year seeking U.S. regulatory clearance for proposed stakes in American companies, according to a new Treasury Department report released on Tuesday.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Either the Fed or the market is going to 'melt like an ice-cream cone' as investors ponder the outlook for rates, one strategist says
The Federal Reserve and the stock market are now dangerously misaligned, according to Rabobank. Strategist Michael Every warned the US central bank looks likely to stay hawkish and continue hiking interest rates aggressively. "Someone, either the Fed or Mr Market, is going to melt like an ice-cream cone, and soon,"...
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
Powell warns that path to avoiding recession has 'narrowed' as Fed hikes rates
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pulled the trigger on another supersized interest rate hike, ushering in an end to easy money policies in its bid to battle the worst inflation since Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Fed officials increased rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing their main policy rate...
Bloomberg
Yellen Says Manchin Bill Won’t Raise Taxes for Families Earning Less Than $400,000 a Year
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen waded into the congressional debate over proposed economic and climate legislation, saying it won’t raise taxes for families earning less than $400,000 a year. “The legislation would either reduce or have no effect on the taxes due or paid by any family with income less...
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
CNBC
Dollar slips as before U.S. jobs data as markets digest Fed Hawkishness
The dollar eased against most major currencies on Thursday as support from the Federal Reserve's hawkish messaging subsided a day before hotly anticipated U.S. jobs data, even as pessimism about a protracted recession ebbed. The Bank of England on Thursday raised interest rates by the most since 1995, but the...
China warns that its temperatures are rising faster than global average
SHANGHAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - China's average ground temperatures have risen much more quickly than the global average over the past 70 years and will remain "significantly higher" in the future as the challenges of climate change mount, a government official said.
Dollar jumps vs yen as Fed officials hint more rate hikes coming
NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar strengthened sharply against the Japanese yen on Tuesday as remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials hinted that more interest rate hikes are coming in the near term.
U.S. household debt tops $16 trillion amid rising inflation
Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. household debt increased to a record $16.15 trillion in the second quarter, driven mostly by a $207 billion jump in mortgage balances, with credit card and auto loan debt also rising as consumers lifted their borrowing to deal with soaring inflation, a Federal Reserve report showed on Tuesday.
Warning over 15% inflation as rates set for fastest rise in nearly 30 years
The Bank of England is widely expected to hike rates by the highest level in nearly three decades on Thursday after experts warned that inflation could peak at 15%.Decision makers on the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will increase interest rates from 1.25% to 1.75%, analysts believe, as they try to bring inflation back under control.Previous Bank predictions forecast that Consumer Prices Index inflation would peak at around 11% this autumn, before falling back.But on Wednesday the Resolution Foundation think tank warned of further misery to come. While the prices of some global commodities, such as oil, have come off...
