Louisville, KY (08/05/2022) – The Washington Spirit finished with a draw in its third consecutive match after a second-half scoring battle with Racing Louisville FC. In the opening half of the game, it was Racing Louisville FC who found itself on the front foot. Pressing high up the pitch and pushing a fast pace of play, its first opportunity came in the 12th minute when Davis found herself in on goal off a Nadim flick through. Taking a touch past Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, Davis was closed down from a recovery sprint by Amber Brooks, pushing Davis just wide of goal and forcing her shot off target.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO