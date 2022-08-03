ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jenna Bush Hager Shares Emotional Reunion With Daughter Mila After Picking Her up at Summer Camp

By Meghan Overdeep
The Daily South
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.southernliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenna Bush Hager
Person
Hoda Kotb
ETOnline.com

Jeff Bridges Is the Father of the Bride in Sweet Pics From His Daughter Hayley's Wedding

He may be a decorated actor, but Jeff Bridges took on the most important role of all last summer as father of the bride for his youngest daughter, Hayley. The lucky bride married her longtime love, Justin Shane, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California last August. In new photos released from BRIDES magazine, Bridges was all smiles as he walked Hayley down the aisle and offered some opening remarks before the ceremony began.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Gushes Over Daughter Shiloh’s Dancing: ‘Brings A Tear To The Eye’

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt shocked fans when videos surfaced of her showing off her dance moves on TikTok recently, and her dad, Brad Pitt, couldn’t be more proud. “It brings a tear to the eye,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Bullet Train premiere in Los Angeles on Aug. 1. “Very beautiful.” When it comes to his six kids, Brad said that he just wants them to find what makes them happy. “I love them to find their own way, find things they’re interested in, find their own voice and flourish,” he gushed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Do Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022?

Little People, Big World fans may be wondering if brother Zach and Jeremy Roloff speak in 2022. The questions surrounding whether the twins are on speaking terms come after there has been a very public rift in the Roloff family in recent years. A portion of the Roloff Farm was...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy