Behemoth’s Nergal Names 21st Century Metallica Song That’s ‘One of Their Best Ever’

Read on noisecreep.com
Related
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Covers Viral Kate Bush Song ‘Running Up That Hill’ in Style of Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’
There appears to be no end to Stranger Things pushing popular '80s songs back into the mainstream. In fact, popular YouTuber Anthony Vincent is bringing the recent surges of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and Metallica's "Master of Puppets" to its natural melding, performing Bush's classic as if it were performed like the Metallica killer cut. And he's got some help with this project, pulling it social media savvy Trivium frontman Matt Heafy and acclaimed YouTube shredder Stevie T to assist.
Here’s Every Rock + Metal Song That’s Been in ‘Stranger Things’
We've written about Stranger Things countless times now, especially because Season 4 was loaded with rock and metal references thanks to the character Eddie Munson. The soundtrack was killer, but if you've seen the earlier seasons, then you know they were loaded with great songs as well. Season 4 of...
Slipknot Play ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing)’ Live for First Time
While debuting Slipknot's new "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" last night (July 28) live, Corey Taylor also addressed the elephant in the room: Are Slipknot breaking up? You'll be happy to hear, Taylor again forcefully dismissed that rumor about five songs into their set on the latest stop of their European tour.
Rock + Metal Artists Who Were Replaced Before Their Band Got Famous
When you're in an up-and-coming band, all you want to do is make it. The only thing you are concerned with is getting better and better so that your band can one day hit the big time, whether it's getting on the tour of a lifetime, signing a major label deal or having your song on the radio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Buys Land to Fight Deforestation, Shares Mini-Doc
Lamb of God's Randy Blythe is aiding the fight against deforestation, together with an Ecuadorian friend named Carlos, whom the heavy metal musician met on his travels. In collaboration with with Carlos and his family, Blythe purchased a swath of land in the South American country to replant native trees and help regrow the forest there.
Megadeth Release Scorching New Song ‘Night Stalkers’ Featuring Ice-T
Megadeth released the new song "Night Stalkers" featuring Ice-T on Friday (July 22). It's the second single from the metal band's upcoming album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!. Ice-T, of course, is the hip-hop artist and actor behind the rap-metal act Body Count. Together, "Night Stalkers" furthers...
David Ellefson Reveals How a Fan Letter Inspired Megadeth to Play Faster in Early Days
When you think of thrash metal, you think of lightning riffs, and that is something that Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business debut definitely has. But as former bassist David Ellefson recently shared on his website, a fan letter provided the impetus for pushing the band toward the even more blistering sound that fans have come to love on that record.
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallica’s Kirk Hammett Is Ready to Score Movies, There’s Just One Thing…
Metallica fans who heard lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's debut solo EP, this spring's Portals, probably have a pretty good idea of how a Hammett-scored film would sound. And the rocker told us exclusively that he's willing to dip his toe into the movie music world. It would make sense, after...
Rob Halford Was ‘Pissed’ When Learning Judas Priest Got ‘Musical Excellence Award’ From Rock Hall
Judas Priest are going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, but not in the way that many feel they should be. The band is being inducted with the Musical Excellence award, which is presented to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” While singer Rob Halford has very much said all the right things in celebrating the band's induction, in a recent interview with AZCentral, he revealed some mixed feelings about how the band is going in.
Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’
Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
Musician Makes Guitars Out of Exit Sign, Mailbox + Tons More Stuff
Ever played a cigar box guitar? The customarily homemade instrument follows the design of a regular guitar. But they traditionally use a cigar box as the resonator. Of course, creative musicians who know luthiery can build cigar box guitars themselves — and not even necessarily out of cigar boxes!
What Makes Metallica x ‘Stranger Things’ So Epic + More (With Nik Nocturnal)
At the end of each month, Twitch and YouTube personality Nik Nocturnal will be recapping the most viral rock and metal news that had whole internet buzzing in a Loudwire video series. The last month has given us plenty of Metallica-Stranger Things crossover love, with the hugely popular Netflix series...
Metallica Give ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson a Shoutout During ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza
Metallica headlined Lollapalooza in Chicago last night (July 28) and gave Stranger Things character Eddie Munson a shoutout while playing "Master of Puppets." In the Netflix show, Munson plays the song in the Upside Down in an attempt to defeat the villain Vecna. Metallica played songs such as "Enter Sandman"...
Lorna Shore’s New Song ‘Cursed to Die’ Is as Brutal as It Is Epic
On Oct. 14, new age deathcore titans Lorna Shore will release Pain Remains, their first full length album with vocalist Will Ramos, who set the metal world ablaze last year with his animalistic performance on the viral breakout song "To the Hellfire." Now, they've unleashed "Cursed to Die," the third single off the forthcoming record and it is as brutal as it is epic.
How Producer Ross Robinson Got ‘Daddy’ Studio Performance Out of Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
Muse Deliver Death Growl on Heavy New ‘Modern Metal’ Song ‘Kill or Be Killed’
And you thought the breakdown in "Won't Stand Down" was hard! Just wait, Muse fans, as Matt Bellamy and crew are not done showcasing their heavier chops, arguably releasing the heaviest song to date within their musical catalog. "Kill or Be Killed" is filled with aggressive and nasty chugging guitars, double bass drums and yes, even a Matt Bellamy death growl.
Fans Board Iron Maiden-Branded ‘Train 666’ to Get to Show in Sweden
Getting to an Iron Maiden show in style is no longer just reserved for the band. The UK heavy metal giants are known for famously using their own plane to get to shows (often steered by singer/pilot Bruce Dickinson himself), but now they're extending some luxury accommodations to fans. In...
Pantera’s Rex Brown Shares Old Photo of Him + Vinnie Paul, Recollects ‘Grateful Memories’
Now more than one week removed from the news that a Pantera tour will take place in 2023, bassist Rex Brown has shared an old black and white photo of him and late drummer Vinnie Paul on a boat. It's the first Pantera-related post from Brown since Billboard revealed that...
Here Are the Lyrics to Slipknot’s New Song ‘Yen’
Slipknot just released their latest new song "Yen" off the forthcoming The End, So Far album. Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song below. "Yen" comes fourth in the running order for Slipknot's latest album, right on the heels of the previously released "The Chapeltown Rag" and ahead of the intriguingly titled new track "Hive Mind."
Noisecreep
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.https://noisecreep.com/
Comments / 0