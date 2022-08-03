Muskogee Co. Deputies Arrest Domestic Assault & Battery Suspect In Haskell

Read on www.newson6.com
Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge arrested
CATOOSA, Okla. — Former Rogers County Commissioner Randy Baldridge was arrested after a traffic stop on Saturday night,. Baldridge was arrested for failure to obey an official traffic-control device, trafficking a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to pay taxes due to the state. Authorities said...
Suspected Car Thief Killed After Confrontation With Victim, Tulsa Police Say
Tulsa Police have identified a victim killed in a stabbing that took place near East 66th Place and South Newport Avenue on Saturday. According to police, officers were called to the scene and found the body 23-year-old David Getsinger. Police say Getsinger and another suspect, 43-year-old Dustin Leleux, stole a...
Wagoner man convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Monday that George McEntire Smith, 22, of Wagoner, Okla., was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Murder in the First Degree in Indian Country and one count of Causing the Death of a Person by Use of a Firearm During an in Relation to a Crime of Violence.
3 Arrested, Accused Of Theft By Pawnee County Deputies
Pawnee County Deputies arrested three people who they say are connected to at least eight theft cases. Deputies say last week, several agencies helped with a search warrant on a property in Cleveland, Oklahoma, where they found an active meth lab, a stolen gun and three stolen vehicles. Investigators say...
Investigators classify Bixby shooting as murder-suicide, weeks after the crime
BIXBY, Okla. — Investigators with the Bixby Police Department have issued an update on the death of prominent Tulsa figure Sherry Gamble Smith. Gamble Smith was shot and killed by her husband last month. The incident has been classified officially as a murder-suicide. Investigators say home security footage shows...
Stolen car leads to 90 fentanyl pills seized in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they took several people into custody following an unusual stolen car report on Friday, including a drug trafficking arrest. Police said employees at a used car dealership, near East 41st Street and South Memorial Drive, allowed Brittany Jefferson to test drive a Buick after she provided credit information.
Woman Accused Trafficking Fentanyl Arrested In Delaware County
A woman was arrested and accused of trafficking fentanyl after investigators say she admitted to buying hundreds of the pills to sell. In late May, the Delaware County District Attorney's Officer learned Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of pills from her home in Grove. Investigators say Wise admitted she...
Stolen Car From Tulsa Dealership Leads To Arrest Of 3 Felons
Three people are in jail after officers say one of them stole a car from a dealership last month. The dealership told officers Brittany Jefferson test drove a Buick on July 7th and never brought it back. Police say officers found Jefferson Friday night in a car near 313st and...
2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car
Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
Tulsa man identified, killed in third carjacking of the day
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified David Getsinger as the man killed during a confrontation over a stolen car on Saturday. Police say 32-year-old Getsinger and 43-year-old Dustin Leleux stole more than one car Aug. 6. The first at 7:15 a.m. when an owner left his keys in his truck as he ran inside a donut shop near 61st and Sheridan.
Silver Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old Woman
Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old woman on Tuesday morning. According to police, officers are searching for Donna Long who was last seen in Tulsa near South 30th West Avenue and West 47th Street on Monday evening. Police say long stands 5 feet two inches tall...
Man arrested for second-degree manslaughter after deadly crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jose Lopez has been arrested for second-degree manslaughter, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Friday afternoon, police said a witness reported an accident at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. Officers arrived on the scene and found one of the drivers was...
Man dead after truck theft, search ends in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a homicide after a truck theft turned into a chase that ended in south Tulsa on Saturday. Dustin Leleux was taken into custody and is facing several charges including second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and larceny from a vehicle, according to jail records.
Deaths Of Bixby Couple Classified As Murder Suicide By Police
The deaths of Sherry Gamble Smith and her husband Martin Everett Smith have been classified as a murder-suicide by the Bixby Police Department. Police say evidence from the scene including the home security video shows that Martin Everett Smith shot and killed Sherry Gamble Smith during a domestic argument at their Bixby home on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The video also shows that Martin Everett Smith spent most of the night before the murder sitting alone in his garage at the couple’s home. Bixby Police say that on the morning of the murder Martin Smith was seen on the video removing a pistol from the garage, placing it in his waistband, and entering the home.
Arrest made in McAlester Tactical Supply theft
MCALESTER, Okla. — Federal authorities made an arrest in connection with a brazen theft at a McAlester gun store last month. Carl Ray Holland, 32, faces one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. Holland was found to be in possession of several...
Spa operator killed by ex-romantic partner in murder-suicide, Bixby police say
BIXBY, Okla. — A Bixby spa operator was shot and killed by an former romantic partner who then turned the gun on himself, Bixby police said Saturday. Jin Yu Wang, a resident of Bixby and the operator of a local spa, was leaving a business located at 131st and Memorial with an acquaintance, Bixby police said.
Two people are dead after a murder-suicide, Bixby PD says
BIXBY, Okla. — Bixby police is investigating after two people were killed in a shooting near 131st and Memorial Friday night. Officers at the scene told FOX23 that a woman went on a date with a man, and another man showed up and shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
Overnight fire burns thousands of tires, damages buildings in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of tires were burned overnight following a fire near Admiral and Memorial. The flames started around 1:15 a.m. at Lalo’s Event Center. No one was hurt, but there’s some exposure damage to the outside of nearby buildings and cars. The main damage is...
Exclusive Video: Serial robber sentenced to more than five years in federal prison
TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma announced that a federal judge sentenced Valeria Bowman to more than five years in federal prison for robbing four stores and attempting to rob one individual in Green Country. “Basically, [Bowman] decided in October of last year,...
23-Year-Old Stabbing Suspect Arrested In Collinsville
--- Washington County investigators are asking for the public's help finding a woman who is accused of stabbing someone on Monday. Investigators say they are searching for 23-year-old Kimbra Taggart. According to investigators, Taggart has brown hair with pink, purple, or red in it and also has several tattoos. Taggart...
