Sixers podcast: Tampering allegations | team bonding | 5th starter?

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey couldn’t wait to get back to work after his team came up short against the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While Maxey was down about the loss, the defeat motivated the young guard to be even better for next season. After falling short to the Heat, Maxey cited the acronym “NGE,” which stands for “Not Good Enough.” He mentioned those three words would stick with him throughout the offseason.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO