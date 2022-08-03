Sixers podcast: Tampering allegations | team bonding | 5th starter?

Read on thesixersense.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia ThompsonCamden, NJ
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
WATCH: Carmelo Anthony going full Steph Curry in loaded pick-up game will make Lakers fans want him back
At the moment, Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent. His deal with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, and the 10-time All-Star is now out there trying to look for his new team. Melo caught fire in a recent pick-up...
NBC Sports
Sixers' preseason schedule includes two meetings with Cavs
The Sixers and Cavs will get to know each other a bit better this preseason. Two of the four matchups on the Sixers’ 2022-23 preseason slate are with Cleveland. Below is the Sixers’ full schedule, which the team announced Friday afternoon. The two home games will air on NBC Sports Philadelphia.
NBA・
Report: Jazz, Knicks, Lakers discussed three-team trade surrounding Donovan Mitchell, Russell Westbrook
Things have been awfully quite on the NBA trade front in recent days, with superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving somehow, after all the rumors, still employed by the Brooklyn Nets. The overload of chatter surrounding "KD" and "Uncle Drew" has dominated many of the headlines, but big names like Donovan Mitchell and Russell Westbrook also still haven't been moved from their current teams yet.
NBC Sports
What Pete Rose told Harper about Philly before Phillies move
Pete Rose only spent five of his 21 seasons in Major League Baseball in Philadelphia, but the all-time hits leader has some pretty strong opinions on what the city's sports fans are like. And, love him or hate him, Rose does seem to understand the city and its fanbase better...
Sixers star Joel Embiid ranked as 2nd most dominant center in the NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is one of the top players in the league. At 7-feet tall, he does so many elite things on the floor. He can put the ball on the floor and dribble past defenders. He can knock down jumpers, and he is skilled in the post.
First Practice Footage of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and John Wall Revealed
The LA Clippers have gotten their squad together for practice runs
LOOK: Jimmy Butler's Instagram Story On Wednesday
Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler posted several things to his Instagram story on Wednesday. The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost to the Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals.
NBA・
Iman Shumpert arrested at Dallas airport
Veteran NBA guard Iman Shumpert was arrested last Saturday at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, according to the Associated Press. Shumpert allegedly tried to bring six ounces of cannabis past security, leading to his arrest. Shumpert also had a magazine with 14 rounds in his backpack, but no gun...
Yardbarker
Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey Returns to Philly to Resume Workouts
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey couldn’t wait to get back to work after his team came up short against the Miami Heat in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. While Maxey was down about the loss, the defeat motivated the young guard to be even better for next season. After falling short to the Heat, Maxey cited the acronym “NGE,” which stands for “Not Good Enough.” He mentioned those three words would stick with him throughout the offseason.
Trevon Diggs deletes Twitter account after viral lowlights from Cowboys camp
Trevon Diggs getting burned at Cowboys training camp was all over Twitter on Friday, which then led to the cornerback deleting his account. Few players in the NFL sparked as much debate among fans and analysts as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs in the 2021 season. While he led the league in interceptions a year ago, his overall coverage left a lot to be desired as he was beaten relatively frequently for big plays.
Doc Rivers drops bold 21-year claim on Tyrese Maxey Sixers fans will love
Tyrese Maxey is quickly becoming one of the most beloved players in the Philadelphia 76ers right now. On the court, the young guard displays a level of athleticism and scoring not seen in Philly for a long time. He’s emerged as a capable third to the dynamic duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Off the court, Maxey is one of the most fun players to follow, as the Sixers guard’s energy and positivity is just infectious.
Trevon Diggs is already giving Cowboys feelings of dread
Early on in Dallas Cowboys training camp cornerback Trevon Diggs has had a few moments that have the team worried about his 2022 season. Trevon Diggs’s second season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 was more than promising after he was named an All-Pro player. Diggs finished with 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns to help lead the Cowboys’ defense. But it wasn’t as impressive to some that questioned if Diggs was an all-or-nothing player.
ESPN hands out offseason grade for OKC Thunder
With the busiest days of free agency behind us, ESPN handed out offseason grades for all 30 NBA teams. For the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was a quiet summer. The only additions to the roster came in the 2022 NBA draft with four rookies: Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid Opens Up On His Chemistry With James Harden: “It’s Going To Take A While, And It’s Not Just About Me And Him. It’s Also About Finding The Chemistry With Everybody Else And Putting It All Together.”
One of the biggest trades last season was that of Ben Simmons and James Harden between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Given how desperate both the parties were for a change, the trade made all the sense. The Nets got a young guard like Simmons while the 76ers had a great player like Harden to partner up with their MVP candidate center Joel Embiid.
FanSided
