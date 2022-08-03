Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
marketplace.org
Why aren’t oil companies drilling on their 9,000 land leases?
Back in March, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was sending the price of oil sky-high, President Joe Biden noted that the oil and natural gas industry has 9,000 permits to drill that it isn’t using. In other words, 9,000 chances to increase the supply of oil and gas — and drive down prices.
Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
Russia's cutoff of energy supplies is forcing Germany to restart oil power generation as natural gas becomes scarce
Munich is aiming to diversify away from natural gas with Moscow's hand on the tap and dwindling supplies, and will turn to oil power generation.
Federal government suspends new drilling and fracking leases on public lands in Central California
California has reached a settlement with the federal government to halt new oil and gas leases on public lands in Central California.
rigzone.com
UKCS Oil And Gas Decommissioning Cost Estimate Drops By 25 Pct
The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates. — The decommissioning cost of the UK oil and gas infrastructure has been cut by 25 percent in the past five years, according to the latest estimates.
See what researchers found when they tested a bottle of Fiji Water against a glass of tap water.
Is bottled water REALLY all that bad?
One Green Planet
Mexico Experiences Dangerous Drought While Companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken Take Billions of Liters of Water From Public Reservoirs
Mexico is experiencing a dangerous drought as drink companies continue to use billions of liters of water. The drought in Northern Mexico is so bad that taps are dry in the city of Monterrey. Pipas, or water delivery trucks, are the only way for the community to get water. As many people can’t afford water bottles, the public is growing increasingly angry at companies like Coca-Cola and Heineken that are taking billions of liters of water from public reservoirs, according to a Guardian piece.
‘It’s plunder’: Mexico desperate for water while drinks companies use billions of litres
As drought grips cities like Monterrey, people queue with buckets for brackish water. But Coca-Cola and other firms are still extracting groundwater
Old-growth trees on federal lands at risk despite Biden order, environmentalists say
Plans for commercial logging of old-growth forests on federal lands have moved forward this year, despite an executive order signed on Earth Day by President Joe Biden, according to a report from environmental groups published Tuesday. The old-growth woodlands are particularly useful in fighting climate change by absorbing carbon, a goal for the Biden administration. […] The post Old-growth trees on federal lands at risk despite Biden order, environmentalists say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
‘We feel disrespected’: Navajo farmers wait for justice years after EPA disaster
Seven years after the EPA accidentally released 3m gallons of acid mine water, poisoning waterways that carry water to fields, farmers are still waiting for compensation
eenews.net
Manchin deal: Renewables boon or states’ rights menace?
A slew of permitting reforms backed by the White House and Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) could make it harder for states and tribes to obstruct natural gas pipelines and other energy facilities they don’t want, analysts say. Manchin said this week that he had...
Officials say Louisiana, Texas offshore wind leases won't hinder fisheries, oil and gas industry
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries' Shrimp Task Force meeting Wednesday featured an update on federal proposals to develop wind energy leases in the Gulf of Mexico. Officials with the federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management discussed the status of two areas identified for...
eenews.net
EPA faces new lawsuit over ‘forever chemicals’
Efforts by industry groups to challenge EPA advisories for “forever chemicals” are ramping up even as experts sound the alarm over a wide range of health risks posed by the toxic substances. The powerful American Chemistry Council announced over the weekend that it had filed suit in the...
eenews.net
Oil companies see ‘net positive’ in climate bill
Oil and gas executives are finding a lot to like in the Senate climate and energy bill, though they are still opposed to some provisions. The “Inflation Reduction Act,” negotiated by Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, is aimed at cutting U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by promoting cleaner forms of energy.
3 reasons US coal power is disappearing – and a Supreme Court ruling won’t save it
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The U.S. coal industry chalked up a rare win this summer when the Supreme Court issued a ruling limiting the government's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. But that doesn't mean coal-fired power plants will make a comeback. As...
Feds Slap Flo-Pro And Thunder Diesel With $1.6 Million Fine
Flo-Pro Performance Exhaust and Thunder Diesel & Performance Company have agreed to pay $1.6 million to resolve allegations that they violated the Clean Air Act (CAA). These companies sold third-party devices that bypass or disable vehicle emissions control systems. These devices were quite popular amongst the Ford F-450 and Ram Heavy Duty crowd. This is also not the first time the Feds have gone after coal rollers.
AOL Corp
Western U.S. faces water and power shortages due to climate change, U.N. warns
The two largest reservoirs in the United States are at “dangerously low levels,” threatening the supply of fresh water and electricity in six states and Mexico, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) warned on Tuesday. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are both man-made reservoirs on the Colorado...
One Green Planet
Petition: Demand Shell Executives Stop Seeking New Oil and Gas Reserves
After 11 years with the fossil fuel producer, Caroline Dennett, a senior safety consultant for Shell, quit and publicly exposed the destruction the company is bringing to the environment and the lies they tell to cover their tracks. We know that climate change is a major problem and that fossil...
Democrats are now united behind the new climate package. For you, it means cheap energy, clean air, and jobs.
By cutting greenhouse-gas emissions and funding a new climate plan, the Inflation Reduction Act promises to help your wallet, health, and security.
Schumer-Manchin Bill Fuels Battle Between Oil and Environmental Interests
"Getting new forms of energy, feeding the grid, will ultimately reduce the price of electricity." Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona told Newsweek.
