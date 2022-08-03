Vin Scully Remembered by Los Angeles City Council as a Uniting Force

Four adults, an infant and an unborn child died Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the area of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue just before 1:40 p.m., near Ladera Park, on what was initially reported as a fire and discovered that at as many as six vehicles had collided in the area after a Mercedes-Benz was seen speeding southbound on South La Brea Avenue, resulting in the fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO