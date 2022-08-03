ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Vin Scully Remembered by Los Angeles City Council as a Uniting Force

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 2 days ago
Read on mynewsla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles’ Historic Hollyhock House to Reopen to Public Aug. 18

Los Angeles’ historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public on Aug. 18, city officials announced. L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony that day to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours. The Department of Cultural Affairs will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Los Angeles City Controller Releases Story Map on High Cost of Living

A digital story map released Thursday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin details the cost of living in Los Angeles. Titled “L.A.’s Cost of Living Crisis,” the website examines the impact of inflation and the high cost of living on working families. It also outlines recommended actions that local leaders can take.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking

As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hidden Hills, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
mynewsla.com

Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges

A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Dancer Allegedly Called Whore Settles Suit Against West L.A. Club

A former dancer at a strip club who sued the business, alleging she was forced to entertain VIP guests in a private room after being plied with alcohol and drugs and that management regularly called her a “whore,” has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the West Los Angeles establishment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line

A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m. roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 47, With Schizophrenia Reported Missing in Woodland Hills

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a 47-year-old man with schizophrenia who was reported missing in Woodland Hills. Brian Steven Gorman was last seen on May 1 in the 22000 block of Erwin Street, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Julian Nava
Person
Curren Price
Person
Paul Koretz
Person
Paul Krekorian
mynewsla.com

San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Shooting in Downtown Los Angeles Leaves One Man Dead

A man was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday, and investigation was underway. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#City Hall#Los Angeles Dodgers#Cable Tv#Uniting Force#Latino#Dodger
mynewsla.com

Six Killed in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills

Four adults, an infant and an unborn child died Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Fire Department units were called to the area of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue just before 1:40 p.m., near Ladera Park, on what was initially reported as a fire and discovered that at as many as six vehicles had collided in the area after a Mercedes-Benz was seen speeding southbound on South La Brea Avenue, resulting in the fire, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Longtime South Los Angeles Gang Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison

A longtime senior leader of a South Los Angeles-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South Los Angeles,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
mynewsla.com

Three Hospitalized in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Whittier

Paramedics rushed three people to a trauma center Saturday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Whittier, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. to the 10700 block of Beverly Boulevard, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher, who added that at least one of the three was critically injured.
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood

A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One

Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Night Court Judge Improperly OKs Search Warrants While in Canada

An Orange County Superior Court judge has signed off on at least 19 search warrants while working remotely in Canada, a violation of a rule requiring that such documents be approved while a judge is in the county, authorities revealed Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were alerted Wednesday morning of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy