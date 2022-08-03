Diversity & Inclusion stresses importance of inclusion, togetherness to new OUWB class

Read on oakland.edu
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
oakland.edu
‘A wonderful feeling’: Busy, fun week of orientation preps OUWB Class of 2026
After a whirlwind week of orientation, OUWB’s Class of 2026 is set to hit the ground running when classes begin on Monday. The busy week for the school’s newest matriculating cohort of students began Sunday and wrapped up on Friday, when the highlight of the day was a visit to the TreeRunner Adventure Park on the campus of Oakland University for team-building and bonding.
oakland.edu
‘Mini-med school’ concept returns to OUWB for Class of 2026 parents, families
As OUWB’s Class of 2026 began its week of orientation, parents, families, and friends experienced a small sampling of what medical school will be like for the future physicians. “OUWB: The Next Four Years” was hosted by the school’s development team. During the event, the audience of...
oakland.edu
Oakland University names fourth Pescovitz Presidential Scholar
Grace Bruck remembers herself as a shy, quiet ninth-grader at Shelby Junior High School. Though she excelled academically, the Macomb Township resident had few social connections and was reluctant to engage with her peers. Grace Bruck, a graduate of Eisenhower High School and an incoming OU freshman, is the fourth...
michiganchronicle.com
Natural Hair Guru Gwen Jimmere Opens Good Hair Bar in Livonia
Gwen Jimmere, founder and chief innovation officer at Good Hair Bar. A Black woman’s hair is their crown and glory. When Black women were enslaved, many times they were made to cover up their hair with scarves to attempt to diminish their beauty. Over time, Black people embraced their hair and ornately displayed their afros during the Black is Beautiful movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s in connection with Black pride.
michiganchronicle.com
Opinion: Black Leadership Should Have Rallied Behind a Single Candidate
Unfortunately, Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier has lost his bid to represent the 13th Congressional District of Michigan. But what is more unfortunate is that this didn’t have to happen. If Wayne County’s diverse Black leadership of faith-based, business, educational, political, community groups and grassroots organizations had united our support behind a single consensus candidate, rather than allowing eight Black candidates to enter the race and duke it out amongst themselves (thereby fracturing our voting power at such a critical time), we would not be in this position.
deadlinedetroit.com
WXYZ Investigative Reporter Heather Catallo Has Wed High-Profile Attorney Todd Flood
We're a little late to the party. But we just stumbled upon on a Facebook photo showing that WXYZ investigative reporter Heather Catallo has tied the knot with high-profile attorney Todd Flood, who was a special prosecutor for the Michigan Attorney General's Office for the Flint water case. For both,...
Arab American News
Disappointing low voter turnout in Dearborn and Dearborn Heights
DEARBORN – Despite the abundance of electoral benefits for Dearborn and Dearborn Heights residents during the primaries held on Tuesday, polling stations in both cities witnessed a noticeable low voter turnout, compared to the last midterm primary election four years ago. While the turnout for the primary election in...
Prosecutor wants to introduce new evidence of Crumbleys' bad parenting, 'toxic' family environment
New court filings from the Oakland County Prosecutor are asking a judge to submit evidence of bad parenting in the case of James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the Oxford High School shooting.
downriversundaytimes.com
Southgate City Council learns the basics about city marijuana businesses
SOUTHGATE – The City Council learned about ways to allocate recreational marijuana businesses at the city level during its Aug. 3 study session, with attorney Allision Arnold providing a primer for pot. Arnold, a partner with Pollicella, PLLC, spoke on behalf of the Cannabis Attorneys of Michigan at the...
Ypsilanti dispensary to become first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County
YPSILANTI, MI -- An Ypsilanti marijuana dispensary opening this week is the first Class A microbusiness in Washtenaw County and the second in Michigan. Planet Jane, 815 N. Huron St., is hosting its soft opening on Friday, Aug. 5. A typical microbusiness license allows facilities to grow, process and sell...
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
wdet.org
Black-operated marina welcomes Detroiters to the water
The City of Detroit sits on a major waterway connected to a whole other country. Not just that, but the water connects the city to other port cities like Cleveland and Buffalo. Native Detroiter and operator of Riverside Marina Jason McGuire believes the boating culture can grow and thrive, especially...
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
"Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday.
wibailoutpeople.org
Detroit’s Prison Population Will Soon Be Stuck Living Next to a Toxic Site
Https://truthout.org/articles/detroits-prison-population-will-soon-be-stuck-living-next-to-a-toxic-site/. “It felt all too real,” Siwatu-Salama Ra said from her home in Detroit, Michigan. Her lifelong struggles against two injustices plaguing her community — pollution and incarceration — had become fused in a surreal way. Three years ago, Ra, a world-renowned environmental justice organizer, lay shackled...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Niagara Bottling facility opening in Macomb County
LANSING, Mich. – The state announced Thursday that a new water bottling facility would be opening in Shelby Township. Whitmer Administration released a statement that the new Niagara Bottling facility is estimated to bring in $103.6 million and 50 new jobs. “This investment by Niagara Bottling will create at...
deadlinedetroit.com
Nonprofit to Revive Storied Jazz Club on Detroit's West Side
A long-shuttered Detroit jazz club that hosted greats like John Coltrane, Miles Davis and Yusef Lateef could reopen by 2025, bringing what one resident calls a "spark" to a neglected portion of the west side. The non-profit Detroit Sound Conservancy's effort to rehab the Blue Bird Inn on Tireman gets...
Color-coded maps show how Washtenaw County voted in Aug. 2 primary
ANN ARBOR, MI — Over 87,000 voters across Washtenaw County cast ballots in the Aug. 2 primary, amounting to what’s officially reported as a 28% turnout. Voters decided local, state and federal races on the Democratic and Republican tickets and several ballot proposals, including a big tax to expand public transit services in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Ypsilanti Township.
nbc25news.com
Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics, Warde Manuel, announced Friday that ice hockey head coach Mel Pearson will not return for the 2022-23 season. The Director of Athletics says Pearson, whose multi-year contract ended in early May, had remained in his position...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Vote 4 The Best: Where to find the best bagels in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the winning list for best bagels in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top bagel spots in Metro Detroit:. 1. Detroit Bagel Factory (Livonia)
fox2detroit.com
This is how much money you need to make per hour to afford rent in Michigan
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
