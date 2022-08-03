Heat causes sealer-like substance to leak on main road in Hubbard

Read on www.wytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Watermain break in Canfield affecting customers
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — The city street department responded to a watermain break on Shadydale Drive in Canfield on Saturday evening. Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp. As of 9 p.m. Saturday, crews were working on repairs. Canfield residents may see a difference in water pressure until repairs...
WYTV.com
Hundreds without power after Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Some people in Youngstown are without power Sunday morning after a crash. Police said that the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Covington Street. Police said that the person was taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be ok.
WYTV.com
Crews make rope rescue in Mahoning Twp.
MAHONING TWP., Pa. (WKBN) — Crews in Lawrence County were called to the Quaker Falls Recreation Area just before 6 p.m. Saturday. According Lawrence County dispatch, someone fell and needed to be rescued by rope. The victim has been transported to the hospital. There’s no word yet on their...
WYTV.com
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning. It happened at a home on Oriss Road shortly after 4 a.m. Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali said there was fire damage to one side of the home. He also said no one was living there, where the house is up for sale, and no one was injured.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WYTV.com
Wings and Wheels show returns for takeoff in the Valley
VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — After a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a popular car and plane show made its return back to the Valley for the weekend. The eighth Wings and Wheels Fly-In and Car Show kicked off Saturday morning at its new location, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.
WYTV.com
Heat is performance factor at Canfield dog show
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Steel Valley Dog Cluster is heating up, literally. Yesterday’s rain kept temperatures down slightly, but that wasn’t the case Friday. Many dogs at the Canfield Fairgrounds were trying to stay cool in the heat. Some owners kept their dogs in the shade. Others were cooling off their dogs with fans. Many owners were constantly refilling their dog’s water bowls.
WYTV.com
No decision yet on Park Vista garage repairs
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The garage under Youngstown’s Park Vista Independent Living Apartments has been closed for over a year after it was determined to be structurally unsound. The people living there were hoping a magistrate Thursday would order the garage be repaired and reopened. But the order never came – though it could still come and the next hearing next month.
WYTV.com
Boy earns over $43K from steer sale at Columbiana County Fair
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Raising animals takes a lot of hard work, and for two 4-H members at the Columbiana County Fair it all paid off at last night’s auction. Kaitlyn Bondoni only expected to get $8 a pound for her dairy-beef feeder Elmo. It was to her shock and surprise when she got about $50 and it’s all going to cancer research.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYTV.com
Community gathers for Stop 25 reunion
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-day long reunion on Youngstown’s East Side began on Friday, and the triennial event continued into Saturday. The event is named for the old trolley stop that ran from the neighborhood located near Wardle and Jacobs avenues to Sharon, Pennsylvania. Saturday afternoon saw...
WYTV.com
Newly named Purple Heart City celebrates with memorial
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local city was proclaimed a Purple Heart City and held a ceremony to commemorate the unveiling of its newest memorial. The city of Warren held a Ceremony to proclaim the community as a Purple Heart City and a part of the Purple Heart Trail.
WYTV.com
Skydiving festival takes off in Grove City
GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – There was a sky full of fun and excitement on Friday in Grove City. There is much to do and see at Skydive Fest 2022, like helicopter rides and a large formation skydive. It won’t cost you to see it at Skydive Pennsylvania in...
WYTV.com
Masks required for students at local Kent State campuses
KENT, Ohio (WKBN)- When Kent State University students return to the Kent main campus and other local branch campuses, they will have to wear a mask. According to a statement on the university website, students are required to wear masks indoors at campuses located in counties with high COVID-19 transmission rates. These campuses include Kent, Trumbull, Salem, and East Liverpool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WYTV.com
Police and prosecutor to share in $5.7 million for crime fighting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Valley agencies will share in a $5.7 million grant to help fight crime in Ohio. East Liverpool police are getting $323,413, Salem police are getting $159,704 and the Trumbull County Prosecutor’s Office is getting $495,151. The money is the sixth round of grants...
WYTV.com
Cookout engages community with safety service members
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A cookout in Poland spread a message on getting to know those who serve and protect the community. Poland held its Safety Services Day Cookout on Saturday at Poland Township Park. Throughout the afternoon, guests were able to speak with police and fire chiefs,...
WYTV.com
Where does the animal waste go from the Columbiana County Fair?
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — Well here’s a story you probably weren’t expecting to hear — what happens to all the feces left over from the animals at the Columbiana County Fair? It’s not the most glamorous job in the world but the animals don’t want to lay in it.
WYTV.com
Newest Miss, Junior Miss pageant winners crowned in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Downtown Youngstown is celebrating its Italian heritage this weekend at the 36th annual Greater Youngstown Italian Fest. Friday night’s big event was the Miss and Junior Miss pageants. First News Anchor Lindsey Watson served as a judge for the fun, entertaining event. Ten girls,...
WYTV.com
Local doctor named to state board
SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A doctor in Salem has been named to a state board. Dr. Rebecca Brown was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine to serve on the State Vision Professionals Board. The term begins Aug. 5 and ends March 22, 2025. “I have served on the state association...
WYTV.com
Report: Open fridge, eaten yogurt leads to arrest in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after police say he went inside a stranger’s home and appeared to have helped himself to food and clothes. On Sunday, Austintown police officers responded to a call from a home owner stating that...
WYTV.com
School supply drive at Southern Park Mall
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- If you’re out shopping this tax free weekend, you might think about giving back a bit. The Southern Park Mall in Boardman is collecting school supplies. There’s a drop off box in Center Court. All donations will benefit Boardman students. They’ll be collecting supplies until...
WYTV.com
Columbiana Co. Fair sees above-average attendance
COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — The Columbiana County Fair is in full swing this week and the heat is on. The Junior Fair is a big part of the fair. Organizers say the kids are doing a great job with all of their projects this year. Columbiana County 4-H...
Comments / 0