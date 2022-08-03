ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘Wheel of Fortune’ to air on Madison CW Thursday

By Juliana Tornabene
nbc15.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nbc15.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Athletes ran 3.5 miles across town before participating in a variety of weight-carrying exercises around the State Street area. Fans and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Remembering the deadly Oak Creek Sikh Temple shooting 10 years later

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

F-16 flyover scheduled during CrossFit Games in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games begin Wednesday in Madison and a special flyover is planned this week to celebrate, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs (DMA) said. The DMA said the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard is doing a low level fly-over...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Canton, WI
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Madison, WI
Sports
City
Canton, OH
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
Ohio State
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Jacksonville, OH
Canton, OH
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
Canton, OH
Sports
nbc15.com

MPD responds to shooting in southwest Madison

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
MADISON, WI
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Schuring Brings Influencers to HOF Game

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Most of us are watching Thursday night’s Hall of Fame game because we haven’t seen REAL pro football in six months,. And, of course, the game is happening in Canton. State Senator Kirk Schuring has other reasons. He is bringing...
CANTON, OH
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former Badgers competing in CrossFit Games

MADISON, Wis. — 2022 marks Madison’s fifth year hosting the CrossFit Games, featuring hundreds of athletes from dozens of countries. The games take place at Alliant Energy Arena, and among those competing are a pair of former Badger athletes and Wisconsin natives. Julie Ackermann was a member of the Wisconsin diving team, and has worked her way back to her...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social

CrossFit athletes conquer Wisconsin State Capitol during day 3 of games. The best-trained athletes from all over the world took over the Wisconsin State Capitol building Friday morning during day three of the NOBULL CrossFit Games. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at...
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Benson
nbc15.com

Local Madison gym hosts CrossFit athletes prior to games

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, where some of the top athletes in the world will compete for the title of Fittest On Earth. In preparation for the games, many of the athletes make their way to...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Emmi Roth celebrates new Stoughton conversion facility

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. Updated: 5 hours...
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase

Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
JANESVILLE, WI
whbc.com

2022 ENSHRINEMENT: Performance Center Stands Out

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It reaches as high as the very top of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The dome-covered Center for Performance at the Hall of Fame Village, set to host a lot of parties this weekend. All of the parties for this year’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Tv Network#Nbc#Madison Cw#The Nbc Tv Network#The Las Vegas Raiders#Nbc15 News
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Classics: Barberton-Style Chicken is a Feast for the Ages

In their book 500 Things to Eat Before It's too Late, award-winning food journalists Jane and Michael Stern set out to catalog the nation's finest regional cuisine. The fruit of nearly 35 years on the road, the book guides diners to local specialties that are so good, they warrant an out-of-the-way trip. Commanding almost a full page are the fried chicken restaurants of rural Barberton, with special attention paid to Belgrade Gardens, the progenitor of them all.
BARBERTON, OH
Muscle And Fitness

Who won? CrossFit Games 2022 Endures Chaos During ‘Bike to Work’ Event

The first event in the CrossFit Games 2022 in Madison, WI, got off to an exciting but shaky start on Wednesday with the opening “Bike to Work” event. This was a time-based challenge with a 50-minute limit involving 75 toes-to-bar, 75 chest-to-bar pullups, and a 5-mile bike ride. But with 40 athletes competing side by side in each division, chaos and judging issues soon ensued.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Concerts on The Square finale postponed amid severe weather threats

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Concerts on the Square was postponed Wednesday because of severe weather threats across south central Wisconsin, event organizers said. The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are putting off the event finale, Finale with Foley, to Thursday evening because of increased risk of severe weather and rain. The event...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ashlandsource.com

J.M. Smucker Co. of Orrville one of 8 Ohio businesses honored for a century of service

COLUMBUS -- This month’s Business Spotlight pays tribute to iconic enterprises in Warren, Franklin, Morgan, Cuyahoga, Wayne, Hardin, Ross and Lucas Counties. Throughout its history, Ohio has been home to virtually every business imaginable -- entrepreneurial enterprises that have put Ohioans to work, bolstered our economy, and made our communities stronger and more prosperous. Over time, these businesses turned our state into an economic powerhouse that is envied for its strength across an array of industries, services, and sectors.
ORRVILLE, OH
tonemadison.com

A post-Dobbs survey on family planning, from Tone Madison and Madison Minutes

We want to hear from you. How has the fall of Roe v. Wade impacted your decisions about family planning?. As part of our ongoing coverage of the impact of the Dobbs decision, we at Tone Madison and Madison Minutes are asking people to share their thoughts. Has the ruling changed the way you think about having children, or other important family-planning choices? We want to hear from you, so that we can offer our readers a fuller picture of how the ruling is affecting people across the Madison area.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Atomic Antiques brings midcentury furnishings to Madison

Atomic Antiques, Madison’s new headquarters for all things antique to midcentury modern, opened its doors on Monday, Aug. 1. in a 25,000-square-foot, freshly renovated retail space filled with inventory from over 75 dealers. The store fills a vacant retail space at 4546 Verona Road, next to Home Depot, that...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Some Akron city leaders cancel community events due to rumors of protests

AKRON, Ohio — Cities across the country have been hosting National Night Out events. There were several National Night Out events scheduled across the city of Akron, but some were canceled due to rumors of protests. Akron councilwoman Sharon Connor made the decision to cancel her community's National Night...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy