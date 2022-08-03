‘Wheel of Fortune’ to air on Madison CW Thursday

We want to hear from you. How has the fall of Roe v. Wade impacted your decisions about family planning?. As part of our ongoing coverage of the impact of the Dobbs decision, we at Tone Madison and Madison Minutes are asking people to share their thoughts. Has the ruling changed the way you think about having children, or other important family-planning choices? We want to hear from you, so that we can offer our readers a fuller picture of how the ruling is affecting people across the Madison area.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO