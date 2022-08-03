Roddenberry Foundation Announces Launch of Prize for Science/Tech Ventures

Read on mynewsla.com
Measure To Require Hotel Rooms For LA’s Homeless Set For March Ballot
A measure that would require hotels in Los Angeles to place unhoused people in vacant rooms and the city to consider its affordable housing needs before approving new hotel developments will appear on the March 2024 ballot. The initiative received more than 126,000 signatures and was submitted to the City...
Los Angeles’ Historic Hollyhock House to Reopen to Public Aug. 18
Los Angeles’ historic Hollyhock House will reopen to the public on Aug. 18, city officials announced. L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the Department of Cultural Affairs will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony that day to celebrate the return of in-person, self-guided tours. The Department of Cultural Affairs will...
Chinatown Festivals, Artwalks, House of the Dragons and More: What to Do This Weekend
Chinatown is the spot to be this weekend between First Fridays on Chung King Road and Steep’s Summer Market this Saturday. Get your fill of local food, art and music both nights. Not to mention the Jerk Music and Food Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and Taste of Ecuador Sunday afternoon, to scratch that itch of cultural exchange and noshing.
Los Angeles City Controller Releases Story Map on High Cost of Living
A digital story map released Thursday by Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin details the cost of living in Los Angeles. Titled “L.A.’s Cost of Living Crisis,” the website examines the impact of inflation and the high cost of living on working families. It also outlines recommended actions that local leaders can take.
San Clemente Abortion Resolution Toothless, Experts Say
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and two local law school professors said Wednesday San Clemente City Council members can pass a resolution outlawing abortion in the city, but it is unenforceable. San Clemente City Council members are expected to consider a resolution at their Aug. 16 meeting declaring the city...
Dancer Allegedly Called Whore Settles Suit Against West L.A. Club
A former dancer at a strip club who sued the business, alleging she was forced to entertain VIP guests in a private room after being plied with alcohol and drugs and that management regularly called her a “whore,” has reached a tentative settlement in her lawsuit against the West Los Angeles establishment.
Woman Drops Lawsuit vs. Staples for Alleged Rat Problem
A Hawthorne woman who sued Staples the Office Superstore, alleging she was forced to quit earlier this year because the Venice location where she worked was infested with rats, has dropped her lawsuit. A lawyer for plaintiff Ashley Carlyle filed court papers on Monday with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge...
OC Night Court Judge Improperly OKs Search Warrants While in Canada
An Orange County Superior Court judge has signed off on at least 19 search warrants while working remotely in Canada, a violation of a rule requiring that such documents be approved while a judge is in the county, authorities revealed Wednesday. Prosecutors and defense attorneys were alerted Wednesday morning of...
Man, 47, With Schizophrenia Reported Missing in Woodland Hills
Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to locate a 47-year-old man with schizophrenia who was reported missing in Woodland Hills. Brian Steven Gorman was last seen on May 1 in the 22000 block of Erwin Street, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Small Quake Strikes Near LA-San Bernardino County Line
A small earthquake struck Wednesday near the Los Angeles-San Bernardino county line, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3, occurred at 11:45 a.m. roughly 10 miles south of Lake Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor...
Judge Denies City’s Motion to Enforce $50,000 Settlement Against LAPD Officer
A Black Los Angeles police officer who works in the department’s Media Relations Division who sued the city, alleging the director referred to him and a Black colleague as “boys,” did not agree to settle his complaint for $50,000 and can take his case to trial, a judge ruled Thursday.
Planning to Drink & Drive? Don’t – and LAPD Will be Checking
As part of its long-time effort to reduce drunk driving in the Southland, the Los Angeles Police Department will be conducting another of its driver’s license/sobriety checkpoints Saturday evening. The LAPD says checkpoints will be set up from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the San Fernando Valley at...
Longtime South Los Angeles Gang Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Prison
A longtime senior leader of a South Los Angeles-based street gang was sentenced Friday to 35 years in federal prison for his conviction of conspiring to commit racketeering through various criminal acts including murder, extorting local businesses and the distribution of narcotics. Paul Gary Wallace, 56, of South Los Angeles,...
Nurse Accused in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash Still Hospitalized, Awaits Charges
A registered nurse suspected of speeding a Mercedes-Benz through a Windsor Hills intersection, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant, a pregnant woman and her fetus — remained hospitalized and under arrest Friday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. The Mercedes driver, Nicole Lorraine...
Manhunt Underway for Inmate Who Escaped in West Hollywood
Authorities Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped while being escorted to a bus on the grounds of the sheriff’s West Hollywood Station. The man escaped while in a loading area at the station in the 700 block of North San Vicente Boulevard shortly before 7 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…Convicted Killer Wins New Trial in Sunset Beach Murder
One Year Ago Today (August 5, 2021)…A 61-year-old man serving a life without parole sentence for murder won a retrial when prosecutors announced they would no longer contest allegations that his constitutional rights were violated. An evidentiary hearing on what is known as a Massiah motion was scheduled to...
6 Killed, 8 Injured When Speeding Mercedes Runs Light in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40 p.m....
Man Charged With Attacking Woman in Hollywood
A Lancaster man has been charged with an attack on a woman who was allegedly knocked unconscious and kicked in the head in a Hollywood parking garage, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Dammion Adkins, 33, is charged with one felony count each of assault by...
Six Killed, Eight Injured in Fiery Crash in Windsor Hills
Six people, including an infant and a pregnant woman, were killed and eight other people were injured Thursday in a fiery multi-vehicle crash caused by a speeding car that ran a red light in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area. Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters were called just before 1:40...
Men Charged with Trying to Rob Norco Shop, Where Elderly Owner Shot One
Felony charges were filed Wednesday against four men accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store, where the shotgun-wielding owner opened fire on the armed men, wounding one and prompting all of them to beat a hasty retreat. DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, Davon Anthony Broadus, 24, of Inglewood, Justin...
