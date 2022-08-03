Man Pleads No Contest to Robbery of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

A suspect mistakenly released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was being held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs has been recaptured, authorities said. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday nearly five months after he was released from jail while awaiting trial “due to a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood. Last month, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to his...

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO