Man Pleads No Contest to Robbery of Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker

Read on mynewsla.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
The most of National Night out in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
Woman Allegedly Posed As Nurse, Attempted To Steal Newborn From California Hospital
Jesenea Miron is charged with kidnapping after allegedly posing as a nurse and attempting to take a newborn at Riverside University Health System-Medical Center in California. A woman allegedly posed as a nurse in an attempt to kidnap a newborn baby from a California hospital, authorities say. Jesenea Miron, 23,...
Suspect mistakenly freed in Lady Gaga's dog theft recaptured
A suspect mistakenly released from a Los Angeles County jail where he was being held on suspicion of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her French bulldogs has been recaptured, authorities said. James Howard Jackson, 19, was arrested Wednesday nearly five months after he was released from jail while awaiting trial “due to a clerical error,” the county Sheriff’s Department said in a statement. Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021, attack in Hollywood. Last month, the U.S. Marshals Service announced a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to his...
A member of the group that stole Lady Gaga's French bulldogs and shot her dog walker was sentenced to 4 years in jail
Jaylin Keyshawn White, now 20, was handed his sentence for one charge of second-degree robbery.
Bodega Worker Who Fatally Stabbed Attacker Has Murder Charges Dropped
Jose Alba was arrested and charged after stabbing a man during an altercation over an alleged attempt to purchase chips in New York City.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florida Man Allegedly Lured His Mom To Basement, Fatally Stabbed And Beat Her With Hammer
Logan Lopez has been charged with murdering his mother, Mary Beth Lopez, and allegedly told police he'd been planning it for a year because she'd "enslaved" him. A Florida man is behind bars after authorities say he lured his mother to his apartment where he stabbed her to death over the weekend, officials said.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Murder Suspect Said Missing Ex-Girlfriend Had 'Every Opportunity To Walk Away'
An Illinois man was arrested for murdering his ex-girlfriend — but her family says he first took to Facebook to apparently defend his actions. Rayshawn Smith, 46, stands accused of killing his former girlfriend, Ashley Nicole Hardin, 38, shortly after she disappeared from her home in Rockford, Illinois — about 90 miles northwest of Chicago — in the wee hours of Saturday morning, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED PEOPLE
Black Man Left Bloodied, Brutally Beaten By Tennessee Cops In Home Arrest
The recent case of 25-year-old Brandon Calloway being brutally beaten by Tennessee cops in his home has many people seeking justice.
Uber driver charged with murder after ‘shooting pastor dead in road rage attack’
AN Uber driver has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting a well-known pastor to death in a bout of road rage. Deshawn Longmire, 23, reportedly shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton after the two got in an argument on the freeway. Witnesses say they saw Longmire and Mouton arguing...
Murder charges filed against suspected 'serial killer' in 7-Eleven robbery spree shootings
A man who authorities are calling a "serial killer" is facing charges that could lead to the death penalty in a string of shootings that left three people dead and robberies at 7-Eleven convenience stores that gripped cities across Southern California.
Wealthy dentist Lawrence Rudolph found guilty in wife's death on 2016 African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud Monday. The verdict for Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph' came from a jury in a Denver federal court following a trial that lasted three weeks. Rudolph was charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ohio Man Sentenced To Life For Killing Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband In Front Of His Children
An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison after feds say he cyberstalked his girlfriend’s ex-husband and then gunned him down in front of his children. Sterling Roberts, 39, was found guilty in March for the shooting death of Robert Caldwell, according to the Department of Justice. Officials said that on Aug. 15, 2017, Roberts “executed” Caldwell as the victim crossed a parking lot following a counseling appointment in Riverside, Ohio.
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving on Friday crashed into a residence in Los Angeles and became engulfed in flames.
BET
Land Stolen From A Black Family Returned After Nearly 100 Years
The descendants of Charles and Willa Bruce, Black California entrepreneurs who owned Bruce’s Beach in California, are now in possession of the land that was stolen from their family through eminent domain in 1924. The Los Angeles County commission voted on June 28 to return the property to the...
Texas Man Will Serve Three Life Sentences for Two Brutal Cold Case Murders and Arson Intended to Destroy Evidence
A Texas man took a plea deal that will likely see him spend the rest of his life in prison over two brutal cold case murders. Jose “Joe” Baldomero Flores III, 41, was facing the prospect of the death penalty and jury selection was set to begin on Monday, July 25 when he pleaded guilty to killing two women in 2005 and 2011.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Footage Surfaces of DaBaby’s Police Interrogation in Miami Shooting, He Admits to Firing Shots
Video of DaBaby being interrogated by police for his alleged connection to a shooting in Miami last year has made its way online. On Wednesday (July 27), the YouTube channel Real World Police released the 70-minute interrogation video obtained from the Miami Beach Police Department. In the video, recorded on June 1, 2021, hours after the shootings took place on May 31, 2021, the North Carolina rapper gives his side of the story to two police detectives investigating the cases.
Florida Couple Accused Of Killing Woman, Trying To Frame Suspect’s Ex And Then Killing Him
A Florida couple is accused of gunning down a woman because they thought she was a “bad mother,” then trying to frame one of their exes for the slaying before killing him too. Daniel Negrete, 27, and his girlfriend Fatima Garcia Avila, 20, face two counts of first-degree...
Man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga's dog walker recaptured after being accidentally freed
The man accused of shooting Lady Gaga's dog walker has been recaptured, four months after he was accidentally released from custody. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday that James Howard Jackson, who is accused of shooting the pop star's dog walker and was charged with attempted murder, has been "apprehended without incident" following an "intensive search" that involved Major Crimes Bureau investigators and the United States Marshal Service.
Anne Heche hospitalized in 'critical condition' after fiery car crash in LA, reports say
Anne Heche has reportedly been hospitalized following a fiery car crash in Los Angeles Friday morning. She was trapped for more than an hour.
Comments / 0