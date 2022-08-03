Rock Springs Filmmaker To Host Screening Of Documentary At Dubois Military Museum

Read on cowboystatedaily.com
sweetwaternow.com
PHOTOS: Senior Citizens Enjoy Wyoming’s Big Show
SWEETWATER COUNTY — Deer Trail Assisted Living and Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center (CRRC) and The Villa residents spent most of their morning enjoying Wyoming’s Big Show. CRRC Activities Director and Volunteer Coordinator Heidi Schuh said around 15 residents and 18 volunteers were attending the fair this...
[LOOK] Amazing Wyoming Ranch Where the Grateful Dead Wrote Music
The Grateful Dead is one of rock music's legendary icons. Rollingstone called them one of their 100 Greatest Artists of All Time back in 2004, and the band is part of the Grammy Hall of Fame. They began their journey into rock stardom as "The Warlocks" in California circa the mid-1960s. So, you're probably wondering, what does a rock band from California have to do with one of Wyoming's most stunning ranches?
cowboystatedaily.com
Safety Expert Details How Not To Get Struck By Lightning In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming saw its first lightning fatality in 12 years on Tuesday, when a 22-year-old man was struck and killed by a bolt while camping in Teton County. The last fatal strikes were in 2010, when two people were killed in separate...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Ranch Once Owned By Walt Disney Family On Market For $71 Million
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For the low, low price of $71 million, thousands of acres of solitude in Fremont County enjoyed by the Walt Disney family for decades can be yours. Diamond G Ranch, which sits 17 miles west of Dubois, is officially on the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Survivors Of Fatal Lightning Strike In Teton Wilderness Return To Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The survivors of a lightning strike that killed one man and injured another Tuesday at a remote campsite in the Absaroka Mountains were back in Lander Thursday. “Our focus is just making sure we are providing all the support we can...
cowboystatedaily.com
Lightning Strike In Wyoming’s Absaroka Mountains Kills One, Injures Another
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 22-year-old man was killed and another man suffered severe injuries in a lightning strike Tuesday evening in the Absaroka Mountains, according to Teton County Search And Rescue. The men’s names and hometowns had not been released as of Wednesday evening....
wyo4news.com
Today’s Farmer’s Market is on, Bunning Concert in the Park is not
August 3, 2022 — The Farmer’s Market in Green River will take place today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the corner of Uinta and Roosevelt. But, with Wyoming’s Big Show in progress at the Sweetwater Events Complex, there will be no Dip, Dodge, and Slide today at Century West Park or Concert in the Park tonight in Bunning Park. Both events will return next week, their final time for this summer season.
cowboystatedaily.com
Crook County Rep: Teton County Flipping From Blue To Red Is Why Wyo Needs Runoff Elections
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Teton County flipping from majority Democrat to Republican is a prime example of why Wyoming needs runoffs elections, a representative from Crook County told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reported this week that the county...
oilcity.news
Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike
CASPER, Wyo. — A 22-year-old male died after lightning struck a group of backpackers camped at Enos Lake in the Teton Wilderness on Tuesday, Aug. 2, according to Teton County Search & Rescue. A second adult sustained major injuries when a lightning bolt hit the backpackers at their camp.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: August 3 – August 4, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
Bad campers damage Wyoming forest site
The Jackson Ranger District recently happened upon one of the more egregious examples of a public land user disregarding the regulations and damaging the resources in the Hoback area. A campsite was discovered consisting of couches, outdoor grills, and other items and trash. The campers had also damaged the surrounding...
